Diablo 4 Treasure Goblin Farming Tips

Treasure Goblins are a unique type of enemy in Diablo 4 that are a great source of farming gold and high-level weapons. These little demons carry a large sack over their backs that contain their stolen goods. You can kill them to take some of that gold for yourself.

The thing to note here is that Treasure Goblins do not fight back. They only try to run away from you on every hit. Hence, killing them is a bit more tricky than it may seem.

Here are some farming tips to help you find and kill Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4.

Where to find Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4

Treasure Goblins appear randomly in Diablo 4 but there are ways to increase your chances of finding one. Here are a few tips to keep in mind while playing the game.

Explore dungeons

There are high chances of encountering Treasure Goblins while clearing the Dungeons in Diablo 4. You need to attempt as many as possible and treat yourself with farming easy gold and items. These creatures can be found in any area of the Dungeons, so try to cover every part of it.

Look for Creature Signs

The Treasure Goblins produce gold shine and a distinctive sound that allows you to locate these creatures. So you must always keep an eye on your minimap and make use of your game sound to hear the incoming voices of these monsters.

These steps will help you land in a place that will contain Treasure Goblins, and you can kill them to farm efficiently.

Benefit from PVP Zone

The PVP zone is full of monsters and creatures you can kill to obtain different resources. There’s a high chance of coming across the Treasure Goblins in this area. So you can farm on the mini-bosses and look for the nearby areas for Goblins to treat yourself with resources.

How to defeat Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4

The best way to farm Treasure Goblins is to make a sneaky play. These monsters will always try to run toward the opposite side, giving you less time to finish them off and earn the rewards. So you must ensure that you come close enough to finish them successfully.

You have to ensure that your enemies cannot open a portal and run away; that is only possible by landing clean and high-damage attacks.

Equipping yourself with specific skills like steel grasps or dash is also suggested. With these, you can quickly get close to your enemy to bring them down and easily farm Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4.