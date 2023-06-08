How To Get Crushed Beast Bones In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you will need ingredients for making and upgrading different potions, Elixirs, etc. One such ingredient that will help you upgrade the Light Healing Potion to level 30 and make some Elixirs in Diablo 4 is Crushed Beast Bones.

Where to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

Now getting your hands on these ingredients requires you to find and kill beasts in Diablo 4. These include bears, wargs and werewolves. You can find these beasts throughout the Sanctuary map, so finding one is not a tough job. However, the Crushed Beast Bones drop rate is not high; you must do some grinding. You need to defeat dozens of these beasts to get one.

Beast locations in Diablo 4

If you cannot find a beast to kill, you can go to the Highland Wilds and search in the Disgust Glenn and Dry Staff area northwest of the Fractured Peaks area in the east of the Diablo map.

There are large amounts of beasts that randomly spawn in this area. You can kill them to get the Crushed Beast Bone.

Easy way to get the Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

The Crushed Beast Bones are rare, and you must kill dozens of beasts to get a single one from the drop. Fortunately, there is a straightforward way to get the Crushed Beast Bones instantly and farm them.

For that, you have to head to the Highland Wilds northwest of the Fractured Peaks. Then head to the northwest area from the Whispering Pines Dungeon. There you will find the Gaspair Stilbian Elite Boss. He is a level 35 creature, but it is straightforward to kill.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After you kill him, he will drop 5 Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4. After you collect them, wait a while, and the Gaspiar Stilbian will spawn again. You can repeatedly kill him until you are satisfied with your Crushed Beast Bones amount.

If, for some reason, he doesn’t spawn, then you can simply relog the game, and he will surely spawn again. This way, you can farm unlimited Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.