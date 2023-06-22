Diablo 4 Hawezar Stronghold Locations

Hawezar is the southeasternmost region of the Diablo 4 Map. It is filled with swamps full of snakes and shallow murky waters filled with all sorts of dangers. Like all regions, it contains three strongholds. Each with their unique background, enemies, and bosses. Following is a brief guide to all these strongholds:

Eriman’s Pyre

The Eriman’s Pyre stronghold is located at the northern edge of the Hawezar region in Diablo 4.

Specifically, it is situated in the northern segment of the border between Dismal Foothills and the Writhing Mire sub-sections.

To reach Eriman’s Pyre, travel to the Tszava’s Slought, then make your way to the westmost passage that leads to the north. It’s the only entrance that leads to Eriman’s Pyre.

It is recommended to be at least level 40 if you want to complete this stronghold. After you enter the stronghold, make your way to its center.

There you need to interact with a statue known as Spirit of Pyre. Doing this will spawn some elite enemies that will charge at you.

Defeating them will grant you “Villager’s Remains” that are useful in proceeding to the next section of the stronghold where you must take down Duz’Agur, Eriman’s Bane.

Crusaders’ Monument

Crusader’s Monument is located at the western border of the Hawezar Region. You can easily reach this stronghold by traveling to the northern edge of the Umir Plateau.

Another way to reach Crusader’s Monument is through the southwestern section of Dismal Foothill in Diablo 4.

It is recommended to approach this Stronghold when you are at level 35 or above.

Crusader’s Monument is an abandoned sanctuary filled to the brim with undead soldiers. The normal enemies that you will encounter will consist of the typical undead.

When you reach the end of the stronghold, you will face the three Crusader Champions who are vengeful spirits of fallen knights.

Vyeresz

Vyeresz is the southernmost stronghold of the Hawezar region. It is located on the northern edge of the Toxic Fens subsection.

To reach this Stronghold quickly, you can fast travel to the Ruins of Rakhat, then travel south. It is recommended to reach at least level 42 before entering this stronghold or you will have a very hard time.

Vyeresz is home to hostile cultists that will attack you on sight. The final boss of this stronghold is known as Dianthus. It is a creature that bears similarities to a giant serpent.

Most of its attacks have a large hitbox but are distinctly telegraphed. So, you can avoid them if you recognize their attack pattern.