How To Get Aspect Of Conflagration In Diablo 4

As the name suggests, the Aspect of Conflagration enhances your fire attacks in Diablo 4. This is a Sorcerer-exclusive legendary aspect that improves all of the burning skills on your Sorcerer skill tree.

You can take a fire-based build into the endgame without improving it with the Aspect of Conflagration in Diablo 4. This is a must-have aspect for the Sorcerer class.

Aspect of Conflagration location in Diablo 4

You can unlock the Aspect of Conflagration in the Codex of Power by clearing the Light’s Watch dungeon in Diablo 4.

To reach the Light Watch’s dungeon, you must teleport to the Margrave waypoint which is located southwest of Tobrev Taige in the Fractured Peaks region of D4.

You can head north from the waypoint and just past the Krol Forest area to reach the Light Watch’s dungeon.

Once you enter the dungeon, you need to find and kill two Watchmen before turning your attention to the Watchman Lead Sou.

They will give you a key that unlocks the entrance to the war room where you can then defeat the Den Mother in a boss fight to complete the dungeon.

Aspect of Conflagration builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Conflagration enhances your fire or burn damage in Diablo 4. Hence, it is best paired with a Fire Sorcerer build to amplify your fire damage.

With the primary skill being Fireball, the Fire Sorcerer build would mainly focus on dealing critical hits along with burning damage. Using the Aspect of Conflagration will help increase the damage caused by the Fireball skill and deal tremendous amounts of damage to Vulnerable enemies.