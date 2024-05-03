Top 10 Unique Weapons In Fallout 4

The journey through the Wasteland in Fallout 4 is by no means easy. You need the best weaponry in your arsenal to ensure your survival and defeat the toughest enemies. The best weapons in the game are often not as easy to acquire as standard weapons.

This guide details the 10 best unique weapons that you can acquire in Fallout 4. We have also listed down locations for each of these weapons, along with special effects and best-use scenarios that unique weapons carry.

10. Big Boy

Bonus effects: +1 Projectile, +150% Spread, and +100 Recoil

How to get: Purchase from Arturo in Diamond City

An upgraded version of the Fat Man launcher, the Big Boy deals twice as much damage as the standard variant, as it fires two projectiles at once. An Increased spread of +150% means that the radius of damage is also increased manifold, allowing you to take out multiple enemies at once. This weapon is best used against bosses or large crowds of enemies. The Big Boy does come with a +100 recoil, but the damage increases more than makes up for it.

9. Institute Beacon

Bonus effects: Spawn Synths at the beacon’s location

How to get: Given by Rosalind Orman at the start of the quest “Airship Down”

The Institute Beacon is a unique grenade that summons a couple of Synths to your location. These Synths, while not the strongest, work great at crowd control and can easily help you out of tricky situations. You can plop down several grenades at once, letting you summon an entire hoard of loyal Synths. This grenade is best used against large crowds or tough bosses.

8. Final Judgment

Bonus effects: +25% fire rate and +15% reload speed

How to get: Loot it from Elder Maxson’s corpse during the quests “Airship Down”, “Precipice of War” or “Rocket’s Red Glare”

This legendary Gatling Laser was wielded by Elder Maxon himself and for good reason. It has a +25% fire rate that, when combined with this weapon’s high base damage instantly melts bosses. The increased reload speed lets you quickly jump back into battle should you run out of ammo. Final Judgement is particularly useful against large bosses like Deathclaws.

7. Furious Power Fist

Bonus effects: +15% increased damage on the same target with each consecutive hit

How to get: Kill the Supermutant Swan in Swan’s Pond

The Furious Power Fist is the perfect melee weapon for one-handed melee builds in Fallout 4. Not only does it have good base damage, but the furious legendary mod increases that damage by +15% with each consecutive hit, allowing you to quickly chip away at your enemy’s health. You will need to get up close to your enemies to properly utilize this weapon so make sure you come equipped with plenty of Stimpacks.

6. Kellogg’s Pistol

Bonus effects: Generate Action Points with critical hits

How to get: Complete the main quest “Reunions” and loot it from Kellogg’s body

This unique pistol regenerates some of your Action Points on each critical hit. If you’re a frequent user of the V.A.T.S system or if you have critical damage build there is no better weapon than Kellogg’s Pistol. You can swap out the standard receiver for the advanced receiver to increase your damage which accentuates this weapon’s unique trait. If you use this pistol correctly, you’ll never run out of AP during combat encounters.

5. Lorenzo’s Artifact

Bonus effects: Stuns and knocks back enemies with a successful shot

How to get: Complete the side quest “The Secret of the Cabot House” and size with Lorenzo

Lorenzo’s Artifact is a unique radiation pistol that pushes enemies away upon every successful shot. It’s plenty strong on its own but with its unique effect, it can keep strong bosses at bay, allowing you to take them down without having to worry about your safety. It is also useful against normal enemies, especially for pushing them off ledges for easy kills. Its versatility factory makes it one of the best unique weapons in Fallout 4.

4. Righteous Authority

Bonus effect: critical hits do 2x damage and the Critical meter refills +15% faster

How to Get: Complete the Brotherhood of Steel Quest “Call to Arms”

This unique Laser Rifle was modified by Paladin Danse himself, and it shows as it does twice the damage on every critical hit and also refills your critical meter much faster. This is another excellent build for V.A.T.S. or Critical builds as the damage increase is quite staggering. This weapon works best in all scenarios but to maximize its potential, make sure you have either of the two aforementioned builds.

3. Sentinel’s Plasmacaster

Bonus effect: Deal 2x damage to full-HP targets

How to get: Purchase from Proctor Teagan at the Prydwen after completing the quest “A New Dawn”

The Sentinel’s Plasmacaster deals 2x damage to enemies at full health. This is the perfect weapon for Sniper builds as it allows you to get an initial shot in with massive damage which significantly reduces the difficulty for the rest of the encounter. Do note that the effect only lasts for the initial shot and every subsequent shot will hit along the standard damage range.

2. The Last Minute

Bonus effect: +50% limb damage

How to Get: Purchase from Ronnie Shaw at the Castle after completing the quest “Old Guns”

This unique variant of the Gauss Rifle is sold by Ronnie Shaw and deals an additional +50% damage to limbs. This is another excellent choice for V.A.T.S. builds as it greatly increases the effectiveness of targeting arms and legs, letting you easily cripple enemies.

1. Wazer Wifle

Bonus effect: Unlimited magazine ammo capacity

How to get: Complete the three unmarked quests for Shaun after completing the main quest

The Wazer Wifle is the best of the unique weapons in Fallout 4 as it possesses a never-ending magazine. This means that you’ll never have to reload it as long as you have the ammo for it in your inventory. It deals more than double the damage of a standard laser pistol (the weapon it’s based on); when coupled with the unique mod, it can almost be used as a minigun, letting you deal massive amounts of damage without having to stop and reload. It is best used against bosses and to control large crowds.