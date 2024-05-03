How To Find All Nostromo Logs In Alien: Isolation?

Alien: Isolation hides within itself a set of collectibles known as the Nostromo Logs that quench the nostalgia of all those who adored Ridley Scott’s Alien moves. Inside these logs, you’ll get to hear the original cast and allow Amanda to get further insight into her mother’s fated journey on the Nostromo.

There are 10 Nostromo Logs scattered throughout the game, and in this guide, we’ll cover their locations.

Nostromo Log #1: An Initial Report (Mission 4)

The first log is found towards the end of Mission 4. Search inside the Relay Facility room, around the outer wall for a cart with a terminal parked in a corner. Access it and you’ll get this log file.

Nostromo Log #2: Science Officer Reporting (Mission 10)

After getting off the train to the Engineering Deck, enter the Workspace Solutions. Head upstairs and enter the first door on the left. Hack the door after getting the right upgraded tool, and find the terminal in a corner on the left.

Nostromo Log #3: Delayed Pick-up (Mission 12)

As the mission starts Amanda exits the station, heads upstairs, and uses the torch to get through the locked doors to the medical facility. Stay next to the left wall inside and head through the left door to find another locked door past the counter. Open it with your torch, and you’ll find the log on the desk.

Nostromo Log #4: Overworked and Underpaid (Mission 15)

When you enter the medical facility, you’ll encounter a lobby on fire. Turn right and go through the Service Elevator door. Stick to the right and enter the Research Laboratory. Cut open the door and avoid the gas to find the log to the right.

Nostromo Log #5: System Check Went Okay (Mission 16)

Before the end of the mission, travel to the Lorenz Systech Spire area and reach the Server Hub Reception section of the zone. Go through the Server Control door and then through the Server Farm door on the left of the front desk. Head to the Server Control and check on the right side for a room with gas in it. The log is inside this room.

Nostromo Log #6: The Secondary Load Unit (Mission 16)

Now, head to Gemini Exoplanet Solutions through the Lorenz Tech lobby second floor. There is a ladder next to the Save Station that will take you up to the Ore Processing room. Head up and go through the door on the right. Inside this room, there is another door on the left which can be accessed with a torch. Inside you’ll find the sixth log.

Nostromo Log #7: Finishing Up Here (Mission 16)

After acquiring the sixth log, head to Seegson Synthetics in the SciMed Tower and work your way to Synthetic Storage. Take the ladder up inside the hall, and turn around. You’ll find an open room filled with gas here, which you can access thanks to the gas mask. The seventh log is on the back wall here.

Nostromo Log #8: Antarctica Control Will Get Our Call (Mission 16)

In the SciMed Tower, head to the Engineering Section that is on the Maintenance Deck. There is a level 3 locked door in the Workshop here. Hack it, and you’ll find the log inside.

Nostromo Log #9: Health Checks (Mission 17)

In the second large room of this mission, an alien will be walking around, and you’ll need to stay in the dark to avoid it. In the center of this area, there’s a windowed control room, which you need to access. After that, head through the door along the right wall to get the log.

Nostromo Log #10: Nostromo Report Packet (Mission 17)

Exit through the Departure Zone and go down the stairs in the Passenger Lounge. Circle to the right at the bottom of the steps, where you should find a locked door. Torch the switch and head inside to find the last Nostromo logs in Alien Isolation.