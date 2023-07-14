How To Get Aspect Of The Damned In Diablo 4

The aspect of the Damned in Diablo 4 will boost the shadow damage that Iron Maiden and Decrepify do. You can imprint this Necromancer-exclusive aspect on Amulets, Rings, Gloves, and weapons.

Due to its excellent coverage of use and unique effects, it is considered one of the best necromancer aspects. You should acquire the aspect of Damned in your Codex of Power to strengthen your Necromancer build in D4. But before that, you should unlock the necessary skills in the Necromancer skill tree.

Aspect of the Damned location in Diablo 4

As for most aspects, you have to conquer a dungeon to unlock the aspect of the Damned. That dungeon will be the Uldur’s Cave dungeon, located in the middle of the Ragged Coastline near the Kehjistan region.

Using the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint, you can quickly get to the Uldur’s Cave Dungeon. The Waypoint is also crucial to access the Sunken Library and Putrid Aquifier dungeon.

Fortunately, you don’t need to engage in any additional stronghold to get to the dungeon.

Aspect of the Damned builds in Diablo 4

As the aspect of the Damned is tied to the Decrepify and Iron Maiden damages, the best build, in this case, will be the skeleton build, which will put good use of the aspect of the Damned and further enhance its effect.

Opting for the Doombringer as a weapon for this build is recommended further to maximize the aspect of the Damned potential in D4. You can also use the Aspect of the Ultimate Shadow and the Blood-Soaked Aspect in the Necromancer Skeleton build.

Alternatively, you can also use the aspect of the Damned in Summoner Necromancer build. This is all about the Aspect of the Damned in Diablo 4.