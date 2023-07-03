Diablo 4 Putrid Aquifer Dungeon Guide

Putrid Aquifer dungeon in Diablo 4 is yet another place where you increase your character’s experience and gain extra gold. This dungeon has no boss fight and rewards you with a legendary aspect and 30 Renown points.

This guide will help you locate this dungeon in D4 and complete all its objectives.

Putrid Aquifer location in Diablo 4

The Putrid Aquifer dungeon in Diablo 4 is in the Ragged Coastline zone of Kehjistan. It is close to the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint. You will face enemies like Snakes and Drowned here in D4.

Diablo 4 Putrid Aquifer dungeon walkthrough

The two main objectives of completing the Putrid Aquifer dungeon are; collecting the Animus from the Animus Carriers and destroying all four piles of Corpses. This dungeon is split into two parts. The first part is in Diseased Watering Hole, where you will have to collect the Animus from Animus Carriers and afterward deposit the Animus into the Animus Urn.

As you progress through the dungeon, you will defeat several weak enemies. Watch out for the Animus Carriers, kill them, collect the Animus, and later deposit it in the Animus Urn.

Once you deposit all the Animus into Animus Urns, you will unlock the doorway to Rotting Cesspools in Diablo 4. Here you need to destroy four Corpse piles. The first and second location of the Corpse Piles is on the left side of the area.

Similarly, the third location is in the bottom left area of the Rotting Cesspools. Lastly, you must go to the right side of the Rotting Cesspools area to destroy the last Corpse Pile.

Doing so will complete the Putrid Aquifer dungeon of the Tainted and Corrupted Water Area in Diablo 4.

Putrid Aquifer dungeon completion reward

The reward for this dungeon is a legendary Defensive Aspect of the Unwavering. This Legendary aspect increases the Sorcerer class’s ability to reset the cooldown of one of the defensive skills by 5% in return for taking direct damage and +30 Renown points.

So, if you are a Sorcerer main, you can add this legendary aspect to your inventory to increase your chances of winning against those annoying hordes of enemies in Diablo 4.