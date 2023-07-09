How To Get Aspect Of The Changeling’s Debt In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt is exclusive to the Druid Class in Diablo 4. This legendary aspect bolsters the offensive capabilities of the Werewolf form by buffing the damage dealt to poisoned enemies.

With this aspect equipped, damaging a poisoned enemy in Werewolf form will deal a set amount of bonus damage. After bonus damage is dealt with, the poisoned effect is removed from the enemy.

This effect is always guaranteed as long as you are in Werewolf form. This aspect can prove to be one of the best aspects for Druid Class if used with the correct build.

Make sure that you have the Werewolf form unlocked from the Druid skill tree before applying this aspect to your weapon.

Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Changeling’s Debt can be found in the Conclave Dungeon located in the center of the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4.

This Dungeon can be easily reached by traveling north from the Shrine of Terror in the Southern Expanse sub-region.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The closest dungeon to Conclave Dungeon is the Deserted Underpass. If you fast-travel to this dungeon, take the southeastern passage and walk along the Shrine of Terror.

Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt builds in Diablo 4

The best build to use this Legendary Aspect is Poison Werewolf Druid Build. Apply poison effect on enemies then unleashing all of your range and AOE attacks on them is the bread and butter for this Build.

Start your attack by infecting one enemy from a large horde by targeting him with the Rabies Skill. After that unleash your Vine Creeper to position all the enemies in your proximity. Once a large number of enemies are poisoned, pummel them using any AOE attack of your choice.

If you have the Aspect of Changeling Debt in Diablo 4, you can dish out massive amounts of damage while hitting those poisoned enemies. The aforementioned combo can be repeated as many times as you want because this effect has no cooldown.

The poison druid build also uses Mad Wolf’s Glee Chest armor that makes Werewolf form your true form. This further increases the effectiveness of this aspect.