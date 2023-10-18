Cyberpunk 2077: Four Score And Seven Walkthrough

Four Score and Seven in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is Act 2 of the main mission. It is an extension of what occurs after helping Reed capture Songbird during Firestarter and the consequences of your choice during the Killing Moon mission.

The story will walk you through the aftermath through Reed’s words and you will be able to learn more about Songbird’s conclusion. Depending on your decisions the future of the people involved will look different.

Let’s look into how your choices shaped the outcome during Four Score and Seven main mission in Phantom Liberty.

How to unlock and start “Four Score and Seven”

Four Score and Seven is a second-act mission of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that starts right after you complete Leave in Silence.

You will be meeting Solomon Reed once again but this time, your past choices and decisions will affect how the meeting goes.

Wait for Reed to call you after completing Leave in Silence. You can either skip time or pick up some side jobs to pass the time.

Once you get Reed’s message, head over to Pacifica, Dogtown using the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel point and go west from there.

You will find a basketball court nearby with Reed watching the game from the sidelines, the place of your first meeting with him in Lucretia My Reflection. Then visit the North Oak’s Columbarium main halls to find the memo he left for Alex.

How to complete Four Score and Seven in Cyberpunk 2077

The conversation between you and Reed during Four Score and Seven in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will revolve around your past encounters and the fate of the Songbird.

If you honored the Songbird’s wish to die, he will tell you that you made the right call with him questioning everything he had built up till now with NUSA. You are tagged with a compromised operative so if you come in contact with Myers’s people, it is best to not expect any kindness.

If you handed the Songbird over, Reed shares that the FIA has found “alternative methods” to sustain So Mi’s life, while the neural matrix cure is saved for you. He carries guilt on his shoulders resulting in sleepless nights and a whiskey problem.

In the end, Reed tells you that he is being sent away, and after saying your goodbyes you will complete Four Score and Seven main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

If you fulfilled the Songbird’s request during the Somewhat Damaged mission, this will conclude the quest line. However, if you refuse her plea, the questline will continue with the Who Wants to Live Forever mission next.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Four Score and Seven bugs and fixes

There is a bug some players have experienced during Four Score and Seven main mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty where Reed does not send the message to initiate the mission.

The cause of this bug is unknown but you will be able to get the message after completing the Run this Town mission and Suspected Organized Crime Activity. Some players were able to resolve the issue by completing all other pending quests or by simply calling Reed themselves.