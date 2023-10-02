Can You Romance Songbird In Cyberpunk 2077?

With any RPG that involves relationships, the first question on players’ minds is always which characters can be romanced. Since the base version of Cyberpunk 2077 has 4 main romance options and CDPR has a history of adding new romance characters in their DLCs, players have been wondering if there is a way to romance Songbird or So Mi in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

We are here to help satisfy that curiosity and explain if Song So Mi or any other character in Phantom Liberty can be romanced or not.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Songbird romance explained

Unfortunately, Songbird or any other character introduced in the Phantom Liberty are not valid romance options in CP2077. Now this might come as a bummer for many people, but given the context of the expansion’s story and the backstory of the characters, it makes sense that these super spies will not be interested in romantic entanglements.

You do share some sweet and heartfelt moments with Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077 but it is all just for character development, yours and hers, and lead to nothing romantic.

For the rest of the DLC, you will be engaged with all the Phantom Liberty characters in platonic relations, ranging from casual to professional. At most, after progressing the questline a bit, you get the option to engage in a little dance with a different character, Alex.

Alex will send you a message, take up her offer for a little drink, and shortly after a little dance scene plays out, nothing that develops into anything romantic though.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

So if you were thinking of romancing Songbird or Idris Elba’s hunky Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077, you are out of luck. It is a bit of a shame though since some of the characters in the DLC are quite interesting.

That said, the Phantom Liberty DLC doesn’t completely throw romance out the window. Any of your pre-existing romances will have new dialogue you can engage in over text while you wade through the DLC questline. Not only that but if you should engage in the new endings that the DLC provides, the decision ends up having a major impact on these relationships as well, though considering the nature of these changes, you may want to create a separate save just to see these changes play out for yourself since they may take quite the unexpected turn.