How To Get Errata Thermal Katana In Cyberpunk 2077

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, the game now has a host of new weapons for you to find and try out. While katanas have existed in the game since launch, update 2.0 brings an iconic thermal katana to Cyberpunk 2077, Errata. Wondering how you can get the Errata Thermal Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 and burn your enemies while slicing and dicing? Wonder no more.

Cyberpunk 2077 Errata katana location

There are basically two ways to get the Errata katana in CP 2077, buying it or picking it up as loot. Both options give you the Tier 5 iconic thermal katana so you can go for whatever is convenient.

Finding the thermal katana as loot

It is important to note that you need to progress the main story to a certain point in Act 2 so that the building you want to access is open. You will need access to the Electric Corporation Plant as that is where you can pick up the thermal katana in CP 2077. If you haven’t done the Disasterpiece story mission then don’t worry as the the mission will automatically take you to this place. If you have finished the mission, you can still return here.

In any case, you need to progress to Act 2 of the main story which is when the power plant becomes open for access.

On your minimap, you want to move over to the Westbrook district and find the Longshore South Fast Travel icon. From there, you want to move south and slightly to the east.

As you move along this direction, you will find yourself in front of a building that reads ‘Electric Corporation’. The Errata Katana will be housed deep in the complex but with all enemies cleared out, it’s just a matter of a few twists and turns that hardly take a minute to acquire the weapon.

From the entrance, you will want to keep going straight in and take a right out past the metal bars. A little to the northwest, you can see a painted ‘Sector 0’ on the wall, so move there and a series of downward descending pathways will lead you to a door, through which you will enter Sector 1.

From here, take a left and keep going straight down the hall past the automatic door until you see an open door to the right at the end of the hall. Move forward a bit then turn to the left and straight through the open metal bars.

Through here, you will want to turn right and keep moving until you enter a room with 2 empty chairs. Take a right here and follow the path, down to Sector 2 written on the floor before the only open pathway here. Open the door in front of you, then take a left.

Follow this path and take the first opening to the right that you see to enter the room that Errata katana is located in. Move forward a bit towards the open furnace and you will find Errata lying on it, ready to be picked up.

Buying the Errata thermal katana

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of picking up the thermal katana in Cyberpunk for free, you can always buy it if you have a lot of spare cash. However, in order to buy the Errata thermal katana, you need access to the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. A vendor by the name of Herold has the katana in stock. Unfortunately, Herold has set up shop within the Stadium Black Market in Dogtown.

If you have access to Dogtown, you can visit this area at any time and buy the Errata katana from Herold for around 63,000 eddies. The first time you visit the Black Market will be during the Dog Eat Dog mission so why not take that chance to buy the iconic Errata?

Errata iconic katana stats

The Errata is a Tier 5 / Iconic variant Thermal Katana, capable of applying the burning status ailment on enemies, while also sporting decent Armor Penetration and a nice leaping charged attack to close distances. What makes it special though, apart from its sleek form factor, is its unique ability to guarantee critical hits while you attack an enemy already afflicted with burning, easily ramping up your DPS capabilities.

Considering how easy it is to get Errata in Cyberpunk 2077 and how early too, it is worth going out of your way to pick up, even for someone who has already cleared the game in the past.