Cyberpunk 2077: Balls To The Wall Side Job Walkthrough

In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Quest Balls to the Wall, you must help out a Barghest recruit known as Paco as he has stolen some generators from Kurt Hansen. As usual, you will be presented with various outcomes according to your decisions during this particular side quest.

You can access the mission after you complete the quest Spider and the Fly. During the events of the mission Balls to the Wall, you will have the option of either persuading Paco to frame Yuri or telling him to leave town.

If you are unaware of the outcome of either of these situations, then worry not, as I will be covering them both in this Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty guide.

How to complete Ball to the Wall in Cyberpunk 2077

The quest Balls to the Wall is an easy mission that can earn some good regards in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. I will be going into detail about all the objectives that you need to do to complete this mission successfully.

The first part of the mission, Balls to the Wall, will require you to meet up with a stranger. This particular NPC will call you to come over and speak to him for a minute. This individual will be wearing a Barghest West and will be called Paco. He will offer you a shot of vodka and complain about Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Talk to Paco and Babs

You can then sit and drink with Paco and Bobs and toast to Hansen going away for good. After Paco pours you a shot, you can talk with Paco, and he will mention being in trouble over a situation.

Upon further inquiry, you will learn that Paco is just living the life and will swim or sink. He will also offer you to take a whiff, and you can take a deep dive if you do that. You can then select the first option and tell him to hit you up with his story. Paco will then begin with his story of how he joined Hansen’s army in Cyberpunk 2077 and his initial reaction to joining his cause.

Talk to Yuri

During Paco’s story, you will blackout multiple times, and then you will find yourself staring into a mirror, and outside your room, you will find another NPC character. He will be called Yuri, and state that you wish to talk with him.

You can ask him to arrange a meeting with the Dogtown scavs in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. As it turns out, Paco will be narrating the events of Kurt’s meeting with Yuri, and you will be going through this situation as Kurt.

Talk to Paco

You will be portraying Kurt and going down the stairs, and since he is pissed off at both Yuri and Paco, he will come down to challenge him. Here, you can tell Paco to hit you with his best shot.

Defeat Paco

When Paco hears you challenging him to hit you with your best shot, he initially sounds surprised. Then, he will proceed to take a swing at you. You can hit him multiple times, dodge his blows, and ask for his name.

You can then beat him into submission, and even after getting hit multiple times, he will still stand up in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. After that pick up Paco and welcome him to the pack.

Talk to Paco

According to Paco’s narration, Kurt will assign him to handle the next convoy. After that, you will regain your senses and return to the scene as V. You can then ask Paco to move on with his story, and during that, you will also hear Kurt over the radio.

Paco will feel proud of getting assigned a mission by Hansen. However, the mission did not go smoothly for him. You can ask him to give you another puff of the Dive in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to learn that outcome.

Drive with Paco

The scene will change this time, and you will appear as Paco in his memory, where you will be driving the convoy truck. Moreover, some other goons will attack your convoy somewhere in Dogtown.

Defeat the Scavengers

The situation will intensify, and you must fire at the scavengers to prevent them from blocking your path. It will take some time, so target their heads to get those kills.

However, once you get under the bridge, you will find a blockade ahead, so you must get out and engage the scavengers in an all-out shootout. Paco will also rant about the boss taking on all the scavengers like it was nothing.

Approach the Wounded Scavenger

Once all the scavengers have been dealt with, you will find one wounded scavenger, so you can go to him and interrogate what intel he has to offer in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Talk to Paco and the Barghest Soldiers

After this event, you will regain your senses, and Babs will mention that Paco’s story is about to get more interesting. He will then mention Yuri, leaving him a list. Surprisingly, Yuri’s list did not include generators, but Paco found them in the convoy.

However, Paco got a stupid idea to steal and sell them to earn a big buck in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. You can then inquire what he did with those generators, and clearly, this did not sit well with either Yuri or Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077. So Paco will ask you to help him, and you can offer to do so by framing Yuri for this problem.

Meet Paco and Bobs in the Underpass

Bobs will be a little scared of having this conversation at the Barghest area and will ask you and Paco to take it somewhere private. She will mention meeting near the Underground Passageway to discuss this situation tomorrow evening.

You can then contact them and wait until evening to meet them at the appointed location. Once you get to the Underground Passageway, you can wait for them to come and make small talk with Jhonny there. You will then take a small nap at that place.

Defeat Yuri

When you wake up, you find that instead of Paco and Bobs, Yuri has come to this meeting place, and he does not look too happy to see you. Instead, he will engage you by taking out his weapon and firing at you in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Ball to the Wall quest.

Take your time in dealing with this enemy boss. You can use grenades to knock him off and then take some good headshots to bring down his health. This way, you will be able to defeat Yuri with relative ease during the events of the mission Balls to the Wall.

Search Yuri’s Body

After you deliver the final blow and kill Yuri, you can salvage some loot from his dead body. This will include items such as

M-76e Omaha

M-10AF Lexington

Archived conversation: Yuri Bychkov and Kurt Hansen

You can then go through Yuri’s conversation and learn that Hansen also suspects Paco of stealing those generators and wants to display this betrayal publicly. This means that Paco is probably dead, and Yuri found out about you and came to finish the deed in Cyberpunk 2077.

Talk to Jhonny

You can then consult Jhonny, who will tell you to leave this situation as your cover is blown. You can head directly under the Needle to find Paco’s body there. During this encounter, you must also kill some enemies in that area.

Find Paco’s dead body

Finally, you will find Paco dead, hanging upside down, and he will also be beheaded. However, you won’t find any sign of Babs there, so you can message to inquire about her safety. She will say that Paco asked her to stay behind as he wanted to clear this mess himself. You can break her the bad news about his death.

She will blame herself for his demise, so you can ask her location. Babs will state that she has escaped Dogtown and is going to Kenya. After this conversation ends, the mission Balls to the Wall will be concluded in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Tell Paco to Frame Yuri or Run for the Hills

The mission Balls to the Wall will have multiple endings compared to which option you select in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. These will include that you can frame Yuri or Run for the Hills.

Frame Yuri

If you go with the first option and tell Paco to frame Yuri, this won’t end well for Paco. That is because Yuri and Kurt were present during the fight in which the generators went missing and will suspect Paco of this betrayal.

Moreover, Kurt will ask Yuri to kill Paco and hang his body under the Needle to remind everyone who thinks of betraying Kurt Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077.

Run for the Hills

If you choose the second option, which will be to advise both Paco and Babs to leave and become ghosts, Babs will decline and stay behind. You can then tell Paco you will drive him out of town yourself.

Once you reach your car, tell him to hop inside the trunk and follow the marker to drive him out of town. You can then let Paco out of the trunk, and he will tell you he will message you after two days. You can then message him to inquire about his safety and meet him later.

He will also offer you a souvenir for helping him escape the situation and state that he has a new job as a cab driver. You will receive an Iconic weapon, Carmen, for completing the quest Balls to the Wall in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This makes Run for the Hills a better option in Balls to the Wall.