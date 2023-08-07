Using spells is a very integral part of Baldur’s Gate 3 which you can cast using spell slots. Whether you want to become like Gandalf from Lord of the Rings or just want to add some extra functionality, spells will be there. Spell slots work similar to how mana does in most video games. You’ll have a limited number of spell slots of different levels that determine what kind of spell you can cast and how strong it will be. To be able to keep casting spells, you need to learn how to recover spell slots in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every time you cast a spell, you’ll use up a spell slot which comes in limited numbers. Eventually, you’ll run out of spell slots and have to wait till they get restored to cast a spell. This raises the question of how you can recover them and keep casting spells. There is only one way to recover spell slots for most classes, with the exception of one. Here’s how you do it.

How to recover spell slots

Recovering spell slots is pretty straightforward. You just have to take a long rest at your camp and sleep. Doing so will recover all of your spell slots and recover you to full health. There are no consumables in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can recover spell slots like mana potions in most RPGs. So you need to get out of combat and then rest. When you wake up, you’ll have all your spells which you can cast again.

Warlock Exception

The only exception to this condition is the Warlock class which can recover their spells even on short rest. This is because they derive their magical power via their pact with their patron so their magic doesn’t work like other classes. This allows them to recover spell slots in both long and short rests.