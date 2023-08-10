Baldur’s Gate 3 Upcasting Explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 packs in a ton of new features into its already sprawling and deep RPG adventure. Upcasting is one such feature that makes its way into the game that allows the player to cast a lower-level spell using a higher-level spell slot. For example, if you have a level 1 spell and spell slots of both levels 1 and 2, you can use the level 2 spell slot to cast your spell.

While it may seem redundant to do so, upcasting can come in handy when you’re in a pinch and quickly want an out. Sometimes you will run out of lower spell slots and only have higher-level spell slots available. Or, you may want to beef up a spell to increase its effectiveness. It depends on the situation but upcasting can be a lifesaver in these situations.

How to upcast in Baldur’s Gate 3

Upcasting is fairly simple and straightforward. Go to your actions bar and look for your spells. Hover the cursor over the spell you want to upcast and then click on it. If you have a higher spell slot available, the game will give you the option of casting it using the higher spell slot. Click on the higher spell slot and cast the spell which will be upcasted.

To Upcast successfully just remember to pair a low-level spell with a high-level spell slot. It is important to note that upcasting may not enhance a lower-level spell always in Baldur’s Gate 3. So you have to keep this in mind. It is always a good idea to think carefully before doing so because you may end up needing that high-level spell slot later on for spells of that level. Since you can’t cast higher-level spells using a lower-level spell slot, those spells will be wasted.