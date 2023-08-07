What To Do With Owlbear Egg In Baldur’s Gate 3: Keep Or Sell?

Owlbear Egg is a consumable item that can also be traded with merchants for gold or used to cook meals in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will come across the mighty Owlbear during the first act of the game who is protecting her only cub and her last egg.

You can acquire an Owlbear’s egg in multiple ways in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the main question still lingers, what to do with this unique item in Bg3. Want to keep it hoping one day it will hatch? Or strapped short of gold? Maybe you are just hungry enough to have one last great meal? These are some of the possibilities we will be discussing below.

How to get the Owlbear egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you can do anything with the Owlbear’s egg in Bg3, remember you need to find it first. It is an early-game item that can only be obtained from an Owlbear’s nest. During the first act of the game, you must make your way through the Blighted Village. There is a secret cave located in the far eastern region of the village, leading to the treasure we are after.

Owlbear’s nest is located near the western end of Owlbear Cave. There are two ways to complete Owlbear cave in Bg3 and obtain an Owlbear’s egg. Fight with Owlbear and defeat her to collect her egg as a reward. Or use the Hide option to enter stealth. Crouch around Owlbear and collect the egg from the nest. You can simply make your way out of the cave without making a commotion.

What to do with the owlbear egg in BG3

We didn’t want to break your heart, but the Owlbear Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t hatch. You can sit on it (not literally) for as long as you want but you are never getting a cute mini owlbear. To get an owlbear cub, you have to spare the life of the cub in the cave where you found the egg and later try to get it by talking to Krolla at the Goblin Camp.

You can attempt to cook the owlbear egg into a meal, enlisting yourself in the Hall of Fame for having the costliest meal in the history of Bg3.

The best course of action here is to sell the egg to a merchant. Owlbear egg sells for a minimum value of 350 gold and a maximum value of 700 gold. To sell this egg at the maximum value, make sure to visit a merchant you have high affinity with (if you have traded with them a lot in the past). 700 gold is a massive amount so early in the game and this is the only option you shall go with.