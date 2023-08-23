Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Skill Proficiency 

In Role-playing games, there are traits that your character will be good at. If you are playing as a warrior knight, your character will be great at close range. If your character is an assassin, they will be very sneaky. And if your character is highly charismatic, they will be good at barter. In Baldur’s Gate 3, this is called Skill Proficiency.

Skills proficiency means skills that your character is good at. You will receive an advantage while using them. Your attacks, saving throws, and dialogs will be modified according to your skill proficiency. And you will receive advantages when you use them according to your skill proficiency.

In BG3, your skill proficiency bonus is added to your rolls. So you will get a + or a – every time you roll. Proficiency bonus begins with a +2 and then +1 with every four levels to a maximum of +4. These modifiers will automatically add to your rolls every single time.

What skill proficiencies to pick in Baldur’s Gate 3

Being proficient in a skill will give you a bonus on your roles in a particular skill. For instance, you are playing as a Barbarian. This means that you will be proficient in your strength. So you will deal bonus damage every time you use a melee attack.

These proficiencies make your characters overpowered and dominate combat. But you have to pick them up accordingly. If not, then you will have wasted a potential bonus. Therefore, you will be underpowered and struggle to perform your role in the party composition.

Your character’s background and race first establish the skill proficiency. Then by what class do you pick? Try to mix and match to get the best results for you.

There are different proficiencies available in Baldur’s Gate 3 to pick from. You can pick them based on the build you are going for.

Athletics

Athletics is a strength-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will improve your jump, shove, and resistance to shove ability. Furthermore, this will increase your skill proficiency in this particular ability. This gives you an advantage on attacks, saving throws, and ability rolls.

The Barbarian, Bard, Fighter, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, and Monk classes can select Athletics as their skill proficiency.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in athletics if you choose the Athlete feat in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sleight of Hand

Sleight of hand is a dexterity-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will improve your ability to conceal an object on yourself or help you with dexterity checks. This will also help you plant something on someone.

The Rogue and Bard classes can select sleight of hand as a class skill.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in Sleight of Hand if you choose the Skilled feat.

Perception

Perception is a wisdom-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will improve your ability to spot, sense, detect and hear the presence of something in your surroundings. This increases your general awareness of the surroundings. This helps you detect hidden treasures, spot traps, and ambushes. This also helps you hear creatures trying to sneak attack you and eavesdrop on conversations.

The Fighter, Barbarian, Druid, Bard, Ranger, and Rogue classes can select Perception as a class skill in Baldur’s Gate 3 and receive proficiency in it.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in perception if you choose the Observant feat.

Arcana

Arcana is an intelligence-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This Increases your use of magic and its application. This will help you interact with magical objects, use powerful spells, and enchanted items.

The Wizard, Druid, Warlock, Sorcerer, and Bard (College of Lore subclass) classes can select Arcana as a class skill.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in Arcana if you choose the Elemental Adept or Magic Initiate feats.

Animal Handling

Animal handling is a Wisdom based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This helps you interact with animals, calming them down and helping them. This will also help you learn an animal’s intentions and communicate with them at a very basic level.

The Druid, Barbarian, Fighter, Bard, and Ranger classes will best use Animal Handling as a class skill.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in Animal Handling if you choose the Lucky or Performer feat.

Medicine

Medicine is a wisdom-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will help you heal injured animals, creatures, and other characters during an interaction. You will also be able to diagnose an illness and suggest a cure.

The Paladin, Wizard, Cleric, Bard, and Druid classes can use Medicine as a class skill.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in medicine if you choose the Lucky or Resilient feats.

Insight

Insight is a Wisdom based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will help you detect characters’ true intentions, search out lies, and predict moves. You can read their mannerisms and body language to learn their true intentions.

Nearly all classes can select Insight as their Class skill.

You will receive bonus proficiency in Insight if you choose the Alert, Observant, and Lucky feats.

Investigation

Investigation is an intelligence-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will help you look around for clues and on investigation checks. You will be able to see objects’ true nature and learn the hidden treasures’ location. You can also tell what weapon was used on a person by investigating his wounds.

The Wizard, Rogue, Warlock, Ranger, and Bard classes can select Investigation as their class’ skill.

You will receive bonus proficiency in Insight if you choose the Observant and Lucky feats.

Deception

Deception is a charisma-based skill in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will help you with deception checks during dialog interaction. This will help you deceive others into doing what you want or getting away from a tough situation.

The Rogue, Bard, Sorcerer, and Warlock classes can select Deception as their class skill.

You will receive a bonus proficiency in Deception as a class skill if you select Performer or Lucky as a feat.