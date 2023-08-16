List of Ritual Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

Spells are a crucial part of any Dungeons and Dragons game you choose. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the DnD system, Ritual Spells also appear in the game. Many classes in the game can cast spells, either directly or via their sub-class specialization.

There are many behind-the-scenes spell mechanisms that are a bit difficult to understand. The Ritual Spells aren’t necessarily behind-the-scenes, but their implementation can be difficult to understand. They work differently compared to regular spells. It is important to know how they work so you can take full advantage of them.

All Ritual Spells in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Ritual Spells are only assigned to a few spell-casting classes, which include the following:

Although the Wizard class specializes in these spells, they share some spells with the other classes. You can cast Ritual Spells without worrying about using one of your spell slots when not in battle conditions. They reduce the burden of maintaining spell slots.

The Ritual Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 can come in handy numerous times. They can allow you to force your enemies into submission, disguise yourself into a fluffy little cloud, and even speak to animals. However, you must reach a certain level with every class to unlock them.

Ritual Spell Name Class Detect Thoughts Druid Disguise Self Bard, Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Wizard Enhanced Leap Druid, Fighter, Ranger, Wizard Feather Fall Bard, Fighter, Wizard Find Familiar Fighter, Warlock, Wizard Find Familiar: Scratch Cleric Longstrider Bard, Druid, Fighter, Ranger, Wizard Silence Bard, Cleric Speak with Animals Druid Speak with Dead Rogue, Cleric Ritual spells and the classes that can use them

Detect Thoughts

This Baldur’s Gate 3 Ritual Spell is a Level Two Divination Spell exclusive to the Wizard class. This spell will allow you to read the minds of the people you choose to focus your thoughts on. You can use this ability once per long rest. Once you use it, you will then have to take a long rest before using it again.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Disguise Self

This spell is from the Illusion school of magic and is a Level One Spell. This spell will allow you to shapeshift into another gender or even a different race. This will last until you take a long rest. Once you do, the spell will end and reset. You will then need to cast it again to use it.

Enhanced Leap

This spell is a Level One Transmutation spell and is used to triple your jumping distance. Equipping this spell will mean giving yourself frog legs. The duration of this spell is only ten turns which should be enough for frog jumping around the map.

Feather Fall

As the name suggests, this spell will make you and your teammate featherweights and grant you complete immunity from Fall Damage. It is also a Level One Transmutation Spell and will last ten turns.

Find Familiar

It is a Level One Conjuration Spell that will allow you to summon a Familiar. A Familiar is a spirit animal that will take the shape of your preferred animal. They will follow you around until they are either killed in battle, or you dismiss them. You can summon them again after a short rest.

Find Familiar Scratch

This Cleric-Exclusive spell is from the Level One Conjuration group. You can use it to summon Scratch, a Familiar. Scratch is best known for his treasure-hunting skills and will guide you toward treasures hidden in the land. Scratch is immortal and will follow you around until you dismiss him.

Longstrider

This spell is also from the Level One Transmutation Spells group. This spell is best for turning a slowpoke teammate into a track athlete. When equipped, touch a creature to increase its movement speed. You can cast this spell after every Long Rest.

Silence

This spell is very valuable when facing an enemy group full of spellcasters. It is from the Level Two Illusion group and creates a sound-proof dome that prevents everyone inside from casting spells. It also protects the inhabitants from Thunder Damage. This spell will last for 100 turns.

Speak with Animals

The Speak with Animal Ritual Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 is excellent for communicating with animals. Although Druids come equipped for such situations, in some instances, the game forces your hand into talking to an animal. This spell is a Level One Divination Spell and will stay in effect until you take a long rest.

Speak with Dead

This spell will be useful in many scenarios as it can awaken a dead person and give them the ability to answer 5 of your questions. This is a Level Three Necromancy Spell, so it will be some time before you can utilize it.