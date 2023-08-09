How To Respec In Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the most common questions Baldur’s Gate 3 players ask is if there is a way to respec characters in the game. The answer to that question is yes, there is a way you can respec your character or change its class in BG3.

Respecing your character becomes a very important mechanism in this game since you do not have to start it over completely whenever you want to try out another class – or change your general playstyle.

Whatever the reason may be, respecing your character is always an option – but it may cost a lot. If you are wondering how you can respec your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, then you are at the right place. However, you must first learn how to unlock respecing itself before moving on to that.

How to unlock respecing in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although respecing your character and/or changing your class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an easy enough task in itself, unlocking respecing is the real deal. You have to go through a whole load of trouble to find a single guy – Withers.

When Withers is found and recruited, he stays at your camp and lets you respec your character whenever you want – for a little bit of gold, of course.

Though Withers can be found fairly early in BG3, it’s a fairly difficult task to do so. To start unlocking the option to respec, you must first progress through the game till the point where you unlock the “Explore the Ruins”.

When you’re ready to change your class or respec your character, just start this quest and set out to find Withers in BG3.

Where to find Withers in BG3

Before you set out to find Withers, you must first make sure that you at least reach level 2 or 3 and 2 or more companions. Although they aren’t necessary, they will come in handy because you have to fight a lot of enemies to reach Withers.

When you’re ready, start the “Explore the Ruins” by making your way to the ruins located to the east of Roadside Cliffs. From here you must steadily make your way into the Dank Crypts, where you can find Withers.

First, find a set of stones hanging from a rope and shoot it to make the rocks fall, destroying the ground below. Doing this opens up your main entrance into the ruins. This area is located northwest of the Chapel Entrance, just west of the Chapel’s center (marked by the arrow).

As you drop down into this hole, you find yourself in an area known as the Refectory, surrounded by a couple of enemies. You must defeat all of these enemies including the one next to the locked gate in the north.

To unlock this gate, you must interact with a hidden lever. This lever is in the form of a skull, located at the back of a statue in the southern room. When you have turned the lever and unlocked the door, walk through it to enter the Dank Crypt.

The Dank Crypt is a large area, decorated with a statue on the opposite end of it and a couple of corpses lying on the ground. Make sure that you loot the corpses first, as they come to life later on.

Looting them while they are dead also makes them a little bit easier to defeat when they come back to life. When that’s done, make your way to the northwest of the statue and do a perception check.

This will reveal a small button, pushing which reveals a secret passageway connecting the area to the Withers’ Sarcophagus. Moreover, it also makes the corpses come back to life.

Defeat all the corpses first and loot them again to find a bit of extra gold. When you’re ready, head across the hidden path and interact with Withers’ Sacrophagus.

You will have a short conversation with Withers before he heads off. Do not worry for he is recruited at this point. You will find him roaming around your camp after leaving this area.

Alternative entrances into the Dank Crypt

An alternative entrance leading straight into the Dank Crypt is located to the northwest of the Chapel Entrance, just across the coast. While you are in this area next to the beach, you will be able to see a wooden hatch.

This wooden hatch leads into the Dank Crypt. However, it is locked and must be opened with a lockpick.

Another entrance to the Dank Crypt is through the ancient door located just north of the shipwreck – the game’s starting area. However, this room is also locked and must be unlocked with a lockpick.

Moreover, the ancient door leads to two other areas before the Dank Crypt – both filled with traps. It is better to avoid this path, as you must either disarm the traps or try to find a way around them.

How to respec your character in Baldur’s Gate 3

To respec your character or change its class in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must talk to Withers after you have recruited him at your camp. Besides that, he can also revive your party members and purchase hires.

Withers will ask for 100 coins each time you want to respec your character. This may be a lot when you have just started the game, but it is definitely worth recruiting Withers early on – especially for the other kinds of benefits he offers.

After you respec your character, you can select another class and build it back up from the ground – however, this does not include your appearance, background, or race.

Moreover, you can even use this option to respec your companions. All you have to do is swap to a companion while you are at camp and ask Withers for a respec.

While respecing, you also retain all of the XP and levels that you had acquired previously and add them to the newly selected class. You can also alot your Ability Points earned previously as you see fit.