How Multiclassing Works In Baldur’s Gate 3

Build making and creating your character how you envision them is the best part of any RPG. Various buffs allow players to make extremely versatile characters, and one of the features in Baldur’s Gate 3 that allows you to truly dish out your character is Multiclassing. Let us see what Multiclassing is and how to make use of Multiclassing in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What is Multiclassing in BG3?

Multiclassing allows players to select a second class to level up along with the class they choose initially when starting the game.

Every player gets to choose a class for their character when they start the game. The class determines their abilities and skills. However, as players progress through the game and gain levels, they can then invest in a second class for their character in BG3.

This allows players to unlock abilities and powers of a second class, without making too much of a compromise on their first class’s abilities. Multiclassing makes your character much more versatile and well-rounded, able to deal with different enemy types easily.

You do lose out on some benefits that being fully invested into a single class offers like proficiency points to boost class-related skills. However, the versatility offered by multiclassing in BG3 is certainly enough to make players consider not focusing on just one class.

Whether you choose to multiclass or not is totally up to you and your preferred BG3 playstyle.

How to Multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can start multiclassing in Baldur’s Gate 3 after you get your first level in Baldur’s Gate 3. When you level up, you’ll come to your upgrade screen where you will be introduced to how the leveling system works in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Here, on your leveling screen, you can look to the top right corner of your screen for the “Add Class” button. Pressing this allows you to select a second class for your character in BG3.

You can choose any second class you want, but you should choose classes that complement each other. For example, pairing the Barbarian class with Bard in BG3 will allow you to get both high damage, high defense, and support abilities for yourself.

Of course, players will be losing out on the best abilities for both classes, but the benefits of Multiclassing outweigh the negatives.

Seeing how powerful Multiclassing is, there are a few things you need to know about Multiclassing in BG3. First of all, how your stats progress depends completely on your first class. Your second class will not determine nor play any part in your HP or other stats. Furthermore, players cannot access Multiclassing on the Explorer difficulty.