Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Races For Druid

In Baldur’s Gate 3, various races can suit Druid due to the class’s different characteristics. Druids are best known for their shapeshifting abilities. Their means to transform into other animals and creatures give them vast advantages in different scenarios.

More than that, they are also known to have excellent skills in spellcasting. This nature-loving character shines in Wisdom in his statistics and relies on it primarily in situations. They also give you an edge in martial Proficiency as well.

The best races for Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:

Tieflings

Drow

Half-Orcs

Wood-Elves

Duregar

The Tieflings is the best race for Druid in BG3 because selecting this race will offer you Hellish Resistance. This enables you to resist fire damage—and the Darkvision feature. And the subrace that specializes in giving you the best build for a druid is named Mephistopheles Tiefling.

The Mephistopheles Tiefling provides you with the Mage Hand ability, which creates a spectral hand that allows you to interact with objects. You can use this ability to manipulate and get things out of your reach.

Drow

The Drow offers an extravagant advantage regarding melee; they also provide Superior Darkvision and Drow weapon training. However, its subraces won’t give you any particular benefits as both subraces of Drow in Baldur’s Gate 3 have no special features.

This race offers a spicy build, equipped with Relentless Endurance and Savage attacks, which triples your damage dice as you land a critical hit. Furthermore, Darkvision is also there in this race that will help Druids in BG3. However, Half-Orcs do not offer subraces.

As Elves as your base race, you will get Darkvision, Elven Weapon Training and Fey Ancestry. They also offer subraces, but getting into Wood Elves is what we recommend as this particular Subrace gives you additional movement speed by 5ft. The ability is called Fleet of Foot.

High Half-Elf

As discussed earlier, you will get more with the right subrace, besides base race features of elves like Darkvision, Elven Weapon Training, and Fey Ancestry. If you choose its subrace as High Elf instead of Wood Elf, you will get an additional cantrip in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This is a level 0 spell that allows you to use it multiple times without getting a long rest. For example, with this ability, you can fire Fire Bolts at every turn without any restraints.