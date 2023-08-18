Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Race For Cleric

The Cleric class focuses mainly on Wisdom. This is purely a defensive support class that provides extended healing and buff to your allies. The Cleric does not deal much damage, but you can select the appropriate race in Baldur’s Gate 3 to turn it into a damage-dealing or tanky Cleric. We will now go through the races you can use, which will help the cleric class in BG3.

Best race choices for Cleric in BG3

Cleric’s class is primarily a healing class. This class is especially important when your heavy-hitting allies struggle with low health in challenging battles. Other than that, you can also make your cleric deal light to medium damage and be tanky.

Now, for the Cleric, you can choose the following races

Gold Dwarf

High Elf

Drow

Human

Gold Dwarves

The Gold Dwarves are one of the best races for the Clerics. This race makes the Cleric tankier and boosts their hit point maximum in Baldur’s Gate 3. This sub-race also increases the Clerics’ wisdom, which, combined with high enough Dexterity, will make for a very powerful Cleric.

This race also increases speed and darkvison while providing combat training in melee weapons and resilience to poison damage.

High Elves

High Elves are another sub-race you can use with the Cleric class in BG3. This subrace provides an increase in speed as well as a cantrip spell which uses intelligence as the spell-casting ability. There are many spells to choose from, thus choosing debuffing or supporting spells.

Besides that, you will get Darkvision, increase perception with Keen Senses, saving throws against being charmed with Fey Ancestry, and have increased Proficiency in stealth checks. Finally, you get an increase in Dexterity and intelligence in your stats.

Drow

Drow is the all-rounded race that provides Cleric melee and range attacks while having some support spells which aid allies in BG3. Traits of the Drow include the increase in speed and Fey Ancestry, which provides resistance to sleep and charms.

Also, the perception proficiency will make your Cleric more melee based. Also, the spells of Faerie Fire and Darkness make the Cleric an excellent support character.

Human

Choosing the Human race in Baldur’s Gate 3 would be best to have a balanced Cleric. You will get proficiency in weapons such as Spears, Pikes, etc. You also get armor proficiency in light armor and shields. You also get an additional skill to be proficient in, and you can spend it in Wisdom, which will make you a very overpowered character by the late game.