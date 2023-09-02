All Minthara Endings In Baldur’s Gate 3

There are numerous endings in BG3, depending on the choices you make during your play-through. Some companions have many choices regarding endings, while others, like Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara, do not have much to offer. Minthara is an evil Drow Paladin that can be your companion in BG3. There are two endings that you can obtain with her.

For the first BG3 Minthara Ending, you can kill her during the first act. You can also spare her life and add her to your party during the next act. Let us investigate both these options and explore all possible Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Endings.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Kill Minthara in Act 1

While visiting the Goblin Camp, you will come across Minthara for the first time during Act 1 of BG3 in the Shattered Sanctum. Here, you will be presented with a choice. You can either side with the Goblins and murder all the Tielfings and Druids. Or you can take the Tiefling side and kill all Goblins. If you choose the latter, you must also kill Minthara, as she is a Goblin supporter and one of the Goblin leaders found in the camp.

On the other hand, if you side with the Goblins and choose to spare Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will gain approval from her and get the opportunity to romance Minthara; she will go to bed with you if you succeed.

Afterward, she will be at your bedside with a knife while you are asleep. You will be given different choices through dialogues, but it will come down to two options. You can either convince her of your loyalty to the Absolute and make her spare your life.

Or you can turn hostile and attack her back. If you choose to attack her, it can also lead to you killing her. If you spare Minthara’s life during both these encounters in BG3, you will finally have the option to add her to your party during the next act, but failing to do so will lock out the option for good. This will conclude the first Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Ending.

Add Minthara to your party in Act 2 ending

If Minthara has survived so far, you will meet her again in Act 2 during your visit to the Moonrise Towers. Here, she will be kept as a prisoner and subjected to torture. Here, you can rescue Minthara to recruit her into your party.

This can be done by choosing brute force, attacking the captors, or performing Intimidation. If you do the latter, you must reach Minthara’s mind using a Wisdom check and free her.

After you have succeeded in saving Minthara, you can add her to your party as your companion. Apart from these endings, there is nothing much that Minthara’s storyline has to offer in BG3.