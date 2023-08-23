Baldur’s Gate 3 Best PC Settings

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an expansive and detailed game with its beautiful landscape design and compelling story. It makes for a remarkable experience. Therefore, for PC players, having the best PC Settings in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a must.

However, FPS drops and stutters can sometimes hinder this experience. There can be a lot of reasons for this, like an outdated graphics card driver or a low-end PC. However, you can tweak the in-game settings to get better performance on the PC in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Windows optimization for best PC setting in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is vast and graphically demanding, you can still optimize it on your PC. You can enjoy your venture in much more detail with optimized settings. Here are some of the best PC settings in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Step 1

Turn on game mode. You can do this by searching for game mode in the taskbar. From there, switch it on.

Step 2

Deactivate the Xbox game bar. This has been known to cause performance issues, leading to FPS drops and stuttering.

Step 3

Turn off background recording from options. This also causes gameplay issues like stuttering, FPS drops, and crashes.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step 4(optional)

You can turn on Hardware-Accelerated GPU scheduling if it is supported. This will give you a nice 2-3 percent boost in your performance.

Step 5(Laptop)

Make sure your energy profile is set on Balanced or Performance mode. Sometimes, when you plug a laptop in and out of a socket, the laptop goes directly to power-saving mode. This causes a lack of performance and FPS drop.

Best GPU Setting for Baldur’s Gate 3

The best GPU settings for both Nvidia and AMD are as follows

Nvidia

Open the Nvidia control panel and then proceed to use the following settings. Most are default with a few changes.

Manage 3D settings

Low latency mode = ON

ECC Status

Uncheck It

Resolution settings

Play in Native settings. This depends on the monitor’s resolution. Match your monitor’s resolution in the game settings.

Select the Maximum refresh rate.

G-Sync Settings

Enable G-Sync

Enable it in Fullscreen

AMD Radeon

For AMD, you can select the gaming mode. To do this, follow these steps.

Go to Global settings

Enable Gaming mode.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PC setting optimization

Having the smoothest animation will help you run the game with perfection. Plus, it gives an extra layer to the details added to the fictional world. You can also manually optimize these PC settings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Use native Resolution. Select a resolution based on your monitor.

Select the maximum refresh rate available to you

On the Display mode, select Fullscreen.

Disable V-Sync

General settings

For the general settings, you must navigate to the in-game settings and open the Video tab. Head to the General section and choose the following PC Settings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Model Quality = medium

Detail distance = High

Instance distance = medium

Texture Quality = High/ Ultra

Texture filtering = anisotropic 8x/ 16x

Animation level of detail = Medium

Dynamic controls = deactivate

Lighting quality

Lighting adds a better texture to each visible item on the screen. However, these effects can affect how smooth your character’s movement is. To prevent any lagging, choose the following Lighting Quality settings on the PC in Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadow Quality = Medium

Cloud Quality = Medium

Fog Quality = Medium

Post process

Post-process settings play a huge role in detailing your gameplay. However, for some PCs, activating these settings in BG3 can result in lagging. Select these post-process PC settings in Baldur’s Gate 3.