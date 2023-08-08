Understanding Lightning Charges In Baldur’s Gate 3

Lightning Charges are some sort of feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 associated with particular items such that weapons and armor which provide assistance while in combat. Acquiring this feature and using it is not much difficult. BG3 has a set of defined items that generate and utilizes the Lightning Charges.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lightning Charges explained

Being a recommended part of your build in the early stages of BG3, Lightning Charge can provide +1 lightning damage with +1 attack roll as well. It can also hit the enemy with 1d8 Lightning damage. But for this to happen, you must have to gain 5 stacks of lightning charge first.

There are various ways to gain lightning charges in BG3. Most of them come through items and having the correct type of item can provide you with enough lightning charges as you perform skills or actions in combat.

How to use Baldur’s Gate 3 Lightning Charges

As mentioned earlier, you need to have 5 lightning charges before they can be used. Once you use them, all 5 charges are consumed. If you don’t gain 5 charges, you will automatically lose one lightning charge per turn. This concern regular attacks. With the use of certain items, you can actually use Lightning Charges in BG3 even before they stack up to 5.

Items that generate lightning charges

The Lightning Charge trait can only be used with the defined items. All such items are listed ahead with their brief description and where you can get them in BG3.

The Joltshooter : It is a Bow that gains 2 Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with it. Acquired as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke

: It is a Bow that gains 2 Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with it. Acquired as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke The Sparky Points: It is a Spear that gains 2 Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with it. Acquired as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke

It is a Spear that gains 2 Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with it. Acquired as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke The Spellsparkler : It is a Melee weapon that gains 2 Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with it. Acquired as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke

: It is a Melee weapon that gains 2 Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with it. Acquired as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke The Speedy Lightfeet : They are a pair of boots that gains 3 Lightning Charges every time you use the Dash skill. Acquired from a chest near the Windmill in the Blighted Village

: They are a pair of boots that gains 3 Lightning Charges every time you use the Dash skill. Acquired from a chest near the Windmill in the Blighted Village The Watersparkers: They are a pair of boots that gains 3 Lightning Charges every time you start your turn in electrified water. Acquired from a chest at Shattered Sanctum near Minthara

Before heading ahead on the items that consume these Lightning Charges, one important thing to mention here is the reward from the Grand Duke quest. You can only obtain one of the above-mentioned weapons so be careful with your choice.

Items that use lightning charges in BG3

The following items consume the lightning charges your character has to in exchange for powerful abilities or saving throws. The last item actually only requires 4 lightning charges while the others use up any amount you have.