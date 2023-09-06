Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard Builds

The Wizard Class is one of the many classes you can choose in Baldur’s Gate 3. When creating Wizard Builds in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must rely on Intelligence as your key attribute. Wizards are perhaps a few of the most targetted classes therefore, they must have a solid build to help them survive longer in battles.

Wizards are spellcasters who devote their lives to learning the secrets of the Arcane. Each spell has its unique effect, which protects you from harm’s way. This class is Proficient in simple weapons ranging from Daggers to Light Crossbows.

Evocation Wizard Build

The School of Evocation build in Baldur’s Gate 3 in an offense-focused one for the Wizard class that uses damaging spells to take out enemies. This subclass primarily scales with Intelligence. Using Evocation will allow you to cast some of the most powerful spells in BG3.

You can use the Quarterstaves as the primary weapon choice. But since you are a caster, physical weapons will matter little in the game.

Focusing primarily on intelligence makes you select Sage as the Best Background for the Evocation Wizard build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Sage is keen on learning more about the surroundings than any other background. Hence, it is the best background choice in BG3 for this build.

The best skill proficiencies in BG3 for this build are Arcana and Investigation.

Abjuration Wizard Build

The School of Abjuration build for the Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3 is your second Wizard subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3. This subclass is focused on using defensive spells. It has a unique feature called the Arcane Ward feature that prevents you from taking damage by summoning a ward around you. This ward acts as a shield to protect you from enemy attacks.

You will start off by investing primarily in Intelligence. The weapon that suits this build the best is the Ritual Staff. Similar to the Evocation Wizard Build, the Abjuration Wizard Build also best suits Arcana and Investigation to its skill proficiencies. Using these skills, you gain additional intelligence, a priority for Wizards in BG3.

For this build, you can use the Counterspell as your primary spell. Using it will nullify any spell that the enemy casts upon you. This will help you when facing enemies since, most of the time, Wizards are the main target in battles.

The best background for this build will be the Hermit.

Conjuration Wizard Build

The Wizard School of Conuration build in BG3 is the next on our list. When using the Conjuration Wizard, your primary target is to focus on Wisdom and Intelligence. Also, you will gain the Conjuration Savant feature, which allows you to learn conjuring spells at a lower cost.

For the Conjuration Wizard Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must start off by choosing Intelligence as the primary ability. Follow it up by choosing a Polished Dagger as the weapon of this build. This weapon provides 1D4+3 Piercing Damage in BG3.

Also, you can use Arcana and History as the main Skills for this build. Arcana is an intelligence-based skill that provides knowledge about the complexity of magic. On the other hand, History will also complement your role as a knowing mage in the game. Sage will be the Best Background choice for this build as it focuses on Arcana and History, making your class proficiency even more aligned.

Lastly, the best spell for the Conjuration Wizard Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Hold Person. This spell allows you to paralyze any humanoid enemy in sight.

Divination Wizard Build

The Wizard School of Divination Build in BG3 is the central subclass of Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3. This subclass primarily scales with wisdom and Intelligence. Its Divination Savant feature allows you to learn Divination spells at half the cost.

Being a Wizard subclass, you must invest most points into the Intelligence attribute as it is your main spell-casting ability. For this Build, the Divination Wizard possesses a Weapon of Crossbow.

For the Skills, you can use Arcana and Investigation as they focus entirely on intelligence. Using these skills, you will pass Investigation checks and gain knowledge about magic.

These skills are best used with the Sage Background in Bg3. This is a recommended background for the Wizard subclasses that feature Arcana as their Skill. The perfect Spell choice for the Divination Wizard Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Magic Weapon. Using this spell, you can enchant your weapons to do magic damage instead of regular.

Enchantment Wizard Build

The Wizard School of Enchantment build in BG3 mainly focuses on the Enchanting abilities of the Wizard. It possesses Enchantment Savant as its class feature. This feature allows you to learn Enchantment spells at half the price. To start the Enchantment Wizard Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must put your attribute points into Intelligence.

The primary skills you can focus on with this build are Insight and Arcana. Arcana is an Intelligence skill that gives you an Intelligence Check advantage. On the other hand, Insight is a Wisdom-based skill that gives you a Wisdom Check advantage.

Pairing these skills with the Acolyte Background can do wonders for this build because they are the main proficiencies of the Background. As for the spells you can cast, Mirror Image stands out the most. Using this spell, you can create replicas of yourself. This will help distract the enemies while you do your shenanigans.

Necromancy Wizard Build

The Wizard School of Necromancy build in BG3 is best for players with a bit of an evil flair. This subclass focuses mainly on Intelligence. Therefore, start by putting points into the Intelligence attribute. It has Necromancy Savant as its class feature that reduces the cost of any Necromancy spell learned via scrolls.

The best weapons options for this build include the likes of Shar’s Sting. This dagger deals 1D4+2 Piercing damage.

The best skills for this build are Medicine and Arcana. While Arcana gives an Intelligence Check advantage, you can use Medicine to get a Wisdom Check advantage. Additionally, these skills work best with the Hermit Background as it enhances their effects.

You can also use See Invisible and Shatter as two primary spells for the Necromancy Wizard Build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Transmutation Wizard Build

The Wizard School of Transmutation build in BG3 is one of the most unique Wizard subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can learn Transmutation spells at a very cheap cost using its Transmutation Savant feature.

For the Transmutation Wizard Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must start with the primary attribute. Since Transmutation Wizard focuses on Intelligence first, it is best that you make Intelligence your primary attribute.

This build makes full use of Quarterstaves as its primary weapon. The best variant of Quaterstaves for this sub-class is Harper Sacred Striker. This item is a Melee Quarterstaff that attacks enemies dealing 1D6 +1/1D8+1 Bludgeoning Damage.

You can further use Investigation and Arcana as primary skills for this build. These skills provide knowledge about magic and help you find clues respectively. Plus, they are best paired with the Sage Background in BG3.

Lastly, pick Magic Weapon as your main spell. With this, you can enchant your weapons with arcane energy and allow them to deal magic damage.

Illusion Wizard Build

The Wizard School of Illusion build in BG3 is the final Wizard build in Baldur’s Gate 3. It provides you with the use of the Illusion Savant. This feature allows you to learn Illusion spells at a minimum cost.

As with all Wizard Builds, start by primarily putting points into Intelligence. This is your main spellcasting ability so put the most points in here to get the most bonuses. You will choose skill proficiencies in Arcana and Deception. You will also select the Ritual Dagger as your physical weapon of choice.

Lastly, the spells you use must correspond with the build. Since this build is all about creating illusion, therefore, you must use the Mirror Image spell. It creates multiple Illusory duplicates of you that distract the enemy during a battle.