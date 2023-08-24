Baldur’s Gate 3 Legendary Armor Locations Guide

Legendary equipment in Baldur’s Gate 3 is expectedly the best you can find for your characters. Having a higher number of enchantments, AC, damage, or other skill bonuses, by the time you finish the game you should have a decent number of legendaries equipped on your party members. While there are a lot of legendary weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3, the amount of legendary armor options is quite limited.

However, that hasn’t stopped us from compiling a list of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 Legendary Armor and their locations so you can collect them easily.

Helldusk Armor

Location: Defeat Raphael in House of Hope

Type: Heavy Chest Armor

Armor Class: 21

Effects:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Infernal Retribution : Succeeding a Saving Throw burns the attacker for 3 damage.

: Succeeding a Saving Throw burns the attacker for 3 damage. Prime Aegis of Fire: Reduces all incoming damage by 3 and you gain resistance to fire damage.

Reduces all incoming damage by 3 and you gain resistance to fire damage. Unlocks the Fly spell for the wearer.

Easily one of the best armors in BG3, Helldusk Armor requires you to anger Raphael and steal the Orphic Hammer or destroy your contract in House of Hope. Defeat Raphael and he will drop the Helldusk armor set. The best thing about this armor is that it requires no proficiency to wear.

Gloves of Soul Catching

Location: House of Hope

Type: Gloves

Effects:

Soul Fist : Deal 1-10 Force damage with your unarmed attacks

: Deal 1-10 Force damage with your unarmed attacks Soul Catching: Dealing unarmed damage per turn can heal you for 10 HP. Alternatively, you can also gain an Advantage on Saving Throws and Attack Rolls if you don’t need healing.

Dealing unarmed damage per turn can heal you for 10 HP. Alternatively, you can also gain an Advantage on Saving Throws and Attack Rolls if you don’t need healing. Gives +2 to CON

One of the best legendary gloves in BG3, Gloves of Soul Catching is also dropped from Raphael. If you are an unarmed melee-focused class like Monk, these gloves can prove highly useful as they deal bonus Force damage with unarmed attacks as well as heal you per turn.

Helm of Balduran

Location: Complete the Trials of Wyrmway

Type: Helm

Proficiency: Proficiency in Medium Armor

Effects:

Balduran’s Vitality : heals the wearer for 2 HP at the start of every turn

: heals the wearer for 2 HP at the start of every turn Balduran’s Favour : Gives +1 bonus to AC and Saving Throws

: Gives +1 bonus to AC and Saving Throws Enemies can’t land critical hits on you while you have this helmet equipped.

Enter Wyrmway from Wyrm’s Rock Prison during Act 3. Complete the Wyrmway Trials and eventually, you will have to face Ansur the undead dragon. It is a formidable boss with 400 HP. Defeat Ansur and then loot its body to get Helm of Balduran helmet.

Mask of the Shapeshifter

Location: Traveler’s Chest in camp

Type: Helmet

This is a unique helmet that is only available as a reward for purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. Mask of the Shapeshifter is an easter egg from Divinity Original Sin games. While the mask doesn’t provide any major stat bonuses, it does allow the wearer to use the Shapeshift spell. Using the spell you can shapeshift into any other playable race in BG3. Quite handy if you wanna sneak into some areas, presenting yourself as an ally race.