Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Finesse Weapons

Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 aren’t just divided into types like swords, spears or mace. There is a further classification for weapons and that is their property type. Weapon property determines some of the weapon skills and how it behaves in combat. In Baldur’s Gate 3, Finesse is one such weapon property that applies to light weapons that scale with Dexterity instead of Strength.

The Finesse weapon property in BG3 can be found on multiple weapons within Daggers, Darts, Rapiers, Scimitars, and Shortswords. Some of the best Finesse weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 are listed below

#1 Blade of The First Blood

A late-game legendary dagger, Blade of the First Blood has 1D4 Piercing and Necrotic damages, this dagger can also provide you with a True Strike spell by retaliating a missed melee strike by the opponent. One important thing to note here is to hold the weapon in your Off Hand otherwise you will not get the spell.

In addition to the Finesse, Blade of The First Blood also possess two other weapon properties as well. This is the reason behind making this dagger among the top ones on the list.

Getting deep into the other specification of the said weapon, it also has a main hand property known as Exploit Weakness. This allows the opponent to become vulnerable to Piercing damage once hit with the dagger. Having a value of 640 and 1.5 meters of range, Blade of the First Blood can be obtained from Orin in the Temple of Bhaal along with the Crimson Mischief.

#2 Duellist’s Prerogative

Duellist’s Prerogative is a legendary weapon in BG3 belonging to the Rapier class. It also possesses the Finesse weapon ability but unlike the Blade of the First Blood, this Rapier has 1d8 Piercing damage.

With this Rapier in the main hand, you can exhibit the Elegant Duellist property which helps gain an additional reaction per turn along with the Critical Hit. Make sure to keep your offhand empty.

Additionally, this Rapier also provides the opponent with Necrotic damage upon hitting with a melee weapon. This additional damage depends upon the Proficiency bonus. Duellist’s Prerogative has a value of 1300 and can be obtained as the reward for the Save Vanra quest.

#3 Dart +2

Well, the next weapon on our list belongs to the Dart type. This specific dart is the second upgraded version of the simple Dart. However, having the same proficiency as two older versions, the Dart +2 possess 1d4+2 Piercing damage. In addition to the Finesse property, this ranged weapon also has Ammunition, Two-Handed and Dippable properties as well.

Along with all these properties, this lightweight dart with a value of 1500 also possesses the +2 Weapon Enchantment and the Brace Ranged weapon skill while holding it in the main hand.

#4 Adamantine Scimitar

In BG3, pretty much all the Scimitar class weapons possess the Finesse and Light weapon properties but what makes the Adamantine Scimitar different is the weapon skills it has. In addition to the 1d6 slashing damage, this Rare Melee weapon performs the Swift Hitter effect.

Coming up to the weapon stats, this Scimitar has 900 value and +1 Weapon Enchantment. With the help of Flourish and Lacerate abilities, Adamantine Scimitar becomes lethal beyond imagination by throwing off the enemy and causing it to bleed as well. You can craft Adamantine Scimitar from the Adamantine Forge.

#5 Githyanki Shortsword

Along with the Rapiers and the Darts, Finesse weapon property does apply to Shortswords as well. Githyanki Shortsword in BG3 is one of the most lethal and uncommon ones. This weapon has Martial proficiency with 1d6 Piercing damage.

Similar to the Scimitars, pretty much all the Shortswords having the Finesse also possess the Light weapon property as well. In addition to the Flourish and the Piercing abilities, Githyanki Shortsword has the ability known as Psychic Vengeance.

This allows the Githyanki Shortsword to provide a conditional additional 1d4 Psychic damage to the opponent. For this to happen, the wielder must have 50% or fewer Hit points in BG3.