Should You Drink Formula Gruna In Baldur’s Gate 3?

You will come across Araj Oblodra in Act 3, who offers you a mysterious potion called Formula Gruna in BG3. The request can be rejected or accepted, and it’s up to you to choose to take part in her experiment. Formula Gruna is a potion that permanently changes your blood effect to being explosive.

This means that whenever your blood comes into contact with fire or a tiny spark, it will blow up. This effect is permanent, and once you take it, there’s no going back.

This description may bring up your concern about harming the one who drinks the potion as well as the intention of Araj Oblodra in Baldur’s Gate 3. Her way of convincing is quite sketchy, which leads to the conclusion that it is better not to take it and refuse the Formula Gruna.

What Happens if you drink Araj Oblodra’s Formula Gruna in BG3?

Continuing with the previous conclusion, yes, it is risky to take this potion. The igniting property only brings a new element to your combat, which makes you much more cautious not to spill blood or be equipped with fire resistance armor.

If you are not playing with a fire resistance build, the explosion can hurt you and your allies, making just a big spectacle of you and your allies getting burnt.

During combat, if your blood comes into contact with fire or spark, it can cause fire explosions. The fire can cause a lot of damage around you, making maneuvering around a little frustrating.

If you want to have this explosive blood feature added to the character, by all means, go on. This is a good idea for the ones who already have resistance to fire with some armor or items. Make sure to use them if you choose to proceed with the potion of taking the Formula Gruna in BG3.

Helldusk Armor

Cindermoth Cloak

Gyrm helmet

Wavemother’s Robe

Infernal Robe

Obsidian Laced Robe

Shield of Scorching Reprisal

Wear some of these in an effective combination, and you’ll get full immunity to Fire in Baldur’s Gate 3. On the other hand, if someone attacks you with melee, they might get burnt or damaged by the explosive blood.

Should you make Karlach drink the Formula?

There is also a character you can use who is immune to fire, Karlach. If you have her at your party, make her drink the concoction, and nothing will happen to her. This will make Karlach’s build effective for heavy close attacks, and now she can damage enemies with weapons as well as her explosive blood.

Give her some spells that remove the immunity from the enemies against fire in case there is some, and you are all set to fight. Both decisions are there for you. If your gameplay resonates with one or the other, choose that and move on. This quest doesn’t really affect the gameplay much except for the character who drinks the Formula Gruna in BG3.