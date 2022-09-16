ARK Extinction Creatures Locations Guide

You will find a lot of creatures in Ark Extinction. You can tame most of them either by fighting or crafting. These creatures will make your whole Ark Extinction journey a lot smoother.

We have prepared this comprehensive guide to tell you about the locations or crafting needs of all the crucial creatures in Ark Extinction.

Ark Extinction Creatures Locations

Below you will find some of the best creatures along with the details like taming methods, crafting requirements, and locations.

Enforcer

You can find these creatures in the central part of the Ark Extinction map.

But if you are looking for a high-level Enforcer, you can check the areas whose coordinates are mentioned below.

From 57 LAT and 62 LON to 59 LAT and 65 LON

From 48 LAT and 50 LON to 50 LAT and 53 LON

These small, mechanical creatures look like the animal version of Dr. Otto Octavius. In addition to being crafted, they can also be used as handy mounts.

In combat, they can perform teleportation and even climb walls without much effort. Enforcers can only be crafted through the city terminal. Enforcers have great capacity and are good for combat too.

If you have enough materials for making an Enforcer, we suggest going for it. It is a very good mount. There is no Engram level requirement for you to build an Enforcer, but you need to kill an Enforcer in the wild and loot it to acquire its Engram.

Moreover, it does not require a mount, so you can make it without any issues.

Things to Know

Enforcers, when made, start at level 1.

Friendly Enforcers do not need a saddle to be mounted on.

If your Enforcer is high level, it can perform two Teleportations simultaneously.

Your Enforcer can also knock back enemies by pressing a specific button.

The Enforcer strives on Elemental Dust, and it does not eat berries or meat.

Gacha

Gacha is a sloth-like creature that you can find in the top left area of the Ark Extinction map.

Below are some of the best areas where you can find Gachas in Ark Extinction.

From 19.2 LAT and 11.8 LON to 26.6 LAT and 19.2 LON

From 11.0 LAT and 20.1 LON to 18.3 LAT and 27.4 LON

You can use this creature to produce different types of crystals. These Gacha Crystals, when consumed, will award the player with various resources and even complete small structures like Wooden Tree Platforms.

It can also potentially drop Raw Meat and Stone as loot. To tame such a creature, you must first place a mechanical resource before him. Snow Owl Pellet is the most effective.

Just 11x Snow Pellets can tame a 100-level Gacha in 01:14 minutes. Using meat and berries may be counter-effective.

The Gacha can be mounted after taming with the help of the Gacha Saddle. You can unlock the EngramEngram for Gacha Saddle at level 38. The Gacha Saddle requires 150x Chitin/Keratin, 185x Fiber, and 350x Hide to craft.

Gasbags

A gasbag is a buoyant caterpillar-like creature that can transport materials from fields where you collect them to your base where you store them. It spawns in most of the land areas of Ark Extinction which you can also see on the map.

If you are looking for high-level and rare Gasbags, you can go to the area whose coordinates are mentioned below.

From 51 LAT and 89 LON to 53 LAT and 92 LON

It will only attack when provoked and will puff itself up with air to scare other creatures away.

It is embedded with some armor plates on the back, while you will find two antennas towards the head region. Gasbags have the weird ability to shoot themselves in the sky and “fly” away. It is somewhat hilarious.

Gasbags have a high inventory space and food, so they are an excellent dino for moving your items from one base to another without constantly feeding them.

You can tranquilize Gasbags through regular arrows or the recommended “Longneck Rifle” with the Tranquilizer Darts. It has a relatively high torpidity, so it can survive a few shots before being put to sleep.

Things you Should Know

The Gasbag can store gas inside it; when you release it using the jump button, you will fly in the air.

The Gasbag can also blow away any tiny dinos in front of it by storing in gas and pressing the crouch button to release it in front of it.

Be careful while flying through the air; if you run out of gas mid-air, you will take massive damage when you land. And yes, the Gasbags die rather quick-ish.

You can ride Gasbag without using a saddle. The Saddle merely adds another slot to the Gasbag for the second player.

Gasbag Saddle

The Gasbag Saddle’s Engram is unlocked at level 43. You can craft this Saddle if you have enough resources:

150x Chitin or Keratin + 185x Fiber + 350x Hide

Managarmr

Managarmr is a creature that you can find in the Snow biome. Finding it wouldn’t be too hard for you.

Coordinates of the best area to look for this creature are given below.

From 21 LAT and 74 LON to 23 LAT and 77 LON

From 27 LAT and 65 LON to 29 LAT and 68 LON

Like a Draconis, the creature has long wings, curled horns protruding from the back of the head, and short legs. Its face and paws resemble those of a wolf.

The Managarmr is an ice beast, like the Snow Owl, and can use attacks with the Ice Element. The first attack the Managarmr can use is the Frost Breath, and just like Draconis, the Frost Breath slows enemies down.

If used enough, the Frost Breath can even freeze its prey in its path. Similarly, it can perform simple claw attacks with the left click. It is a good hunter companion for enemies that are fast on their feet.

The Managarmr can even perform a skydive just like the Snow Owl.

Another thing to note about Managarmr is that it is relatively fast and can carry many burdens without getting slow. Managarmr is a relatively aggressive beast so be wary before approaching one.

One random thing you should know is that a baby Managarmr does not require specialized food, unlike Wyvern or Rock Drake.

How to Tame

The thing that Managarmr likes a lot is Extraordinary Kibble or Exceptional Kibble. These work exceptionally well and can tame a 100-level Managarmr in 37:20 minutes. Using Raw Mutton will work well too.

You can tranquilize the Managarmr using Bow and arrow or the recommended Longneck Rifle with the Tranquilizer Darts.

Managarmr Saddle

The Managarmr Saddle can be crafted at the local Smithy when you get the EngramEngram. The EngramEngram unlocks at level 66. The requirements for a normal Managarmr Saddle are the same as a Gasbag Saddle:

150x Chitin or Keratin + 185x Fiber + 350x Hide

Mega Mek

Mega Mek is not available on the Ark Extinction map. You can craft it using four Mek and M.O.M.I. You can craft Mek at the Tek Replicator using specific resources given below.

Black Pearls

Crystal

Element

Metal Ingot

Polymer

For M.O.M.I., you have to take out Beta King Titan. Once you have fulfilled the requirements to craft Mega Mek, you can craft it while fighting the Alpha King Titan. If you craft it, it will only be available for 30 seconds and wouldn’t move.

Velonasaur

The Velonasaur is a hybrid alpha version of a Dilophosaur and an ostrich. You can find it in the bottom right corner of the map in Desert Mountain and Oasis.

If you are looking for high-level Velonasaurs, you can check out the areas whose coordinates are below.

From 78 LAT and 80 LON to 80LAT and 83 LON

From 81 LAT and 68 LON to 83 LAT and 71 LON

The Velonasaur is officially the Gatling Gun for dinosaurs. It can shoot darts off the ridge of skin around its neck.

These darts are highly lethal and can mow down more formidable enemies easily. Shoot them all! If you tame a Velonasaur, you will have a mobile Gatling Gun that you can take anywhere you like.

Be careful before taming a Velonasaur, though: they are HIGHLY aggressive. The Velonasaur has relatively low torpor, so it is easy to knock him out.

How to Tame

The Velonasaur has low torpor, but it is a force to reckon with! You must defend yourself against the Velonasaur’s quill attacks as soon as you attack him. Using a shield or hiding behind a tree or a cliff is effective.

Once knocked out, the guy eats meat, and Primed Meat or Mutton is sure to tame him fast.

Velonasaur Saddle

The Velonasaur Saddle’s EngramEngram can be acquired at level 27, which is relatively fast. You will need a Smithy to craft the Saddle, though. These are the materials you need:

150x Chitin/Keratin + 185x Fiber + 350x Hide

Titans

Titans are the most giant and powerful creatures that you can summon. In Ark Extinction, you can summon four Titans, which are:

Ice Titan

Forest Titan

Desert Titan

King Titan

For summoning each Titan, there is a particular terminal. You will need specific offerings for summoning each Titan in Ark Extinction. Once a Titan is summoned, you can take it out to tame it temporarily.

If you need more details about any of the Titans, you can check out the individual guide we have for them.