Ark Extinction Titans Location And Taming Guide

Titans are the largest dinosaurs known to players of Ark Extinction and are powerful and aggressive. Whenever you face them, you will need to be on your toes to avoid their lethal attacks.

There are four variants of Titans: Ice Titan, Forest Titan, Desert Titan, and King Titan. Each one of the Titans can only be found inside their specific arenas. These specific arenas can be accessed through different caves found inside the forest, snow, and desert biome.

All other bosses in Ark Extinction can be tamed by either feeding them their favorite food or by defeating them. Titans, on the other hand, can only be tamed by destroying the corruption nodes found on the back.

If you ever wish to face the final boss in ARK Extinction, there is no way around the seven gigantic Titans that you will need to encounter first. We have made a detailed guide on the location and the best way to tame Titans in Ark Extinction.

ARK Extinction titans

Ark Extinction features four different types of Titans that must be tamed one by one. Taming also works a little differently for each with only one Titan allowed to be tamed at a given time.

All summoned Titans will start at level 1500. Even when you’ve tamed these Titans, they cannot be leveled up further. Once tamed, they will not display any symptoms of corruption. The duration for any tame would be 5 in-game days.

Whatever damage Titans take during the fight which ultimately leads to them being tamed, will be reflected in their final HP. So, the less you damage them before taming, the stronger and more durable they will be after the process.

Titans are mini-bosses that originate from dungeons and caves. These need to be defeated or tamed before you can move on to fight off the final boss creature – the King Titan.

Desert Titan

You can summon the Titan by heading to the Desert cave that lies under a big metallic structure close to Red Obelisk. The Desert Cave is located inside the Desert Dome Southeast of the map.

The coordinates of the Desert Cave are roughly 87 Latitude and 70 Longitude. It is from right across the artifact that is found within the cave. To learn about the exact location, you can look at the map image below:

To tame the creature, you will first need to destroy the nodes on its back. Once the Desert Titan will do the lightning Strike, the node on the back will appear. You must cleanse the wings of the Desert Titan first to be able to start attacking the nodes on the back.

The best way to destroy all the nodes is to use Quetzal. Quetzal is a small flying creature that will easily evade the tail-slapping attack that starts after you destroy the first node. You must stay exactly underneath the nodes and wait for the lightning strike to hit the nodes.

You will avoid any type of damage because you are taking cover underneath the Desert Titan. Because you are below the Desert Titan, you will not be able to tell if all the nodes are destroyed. The only way to tell is by looking at the calm behavior of the Desert Titan.

During the taming process, any damage done to the Desert Titan will become the creature’s damage potential after it has been tamed. Drops from Desert Titan include Raw Meat.

A variation of this Titan, the Sky Titan, exists. It can perform electric damage, thanks to its fast-swinging tail and the lightning it can cause from the sky. The Sky Titan is tamed in the same way as the Desert Titan.

After you have destroyed all the nodes of the Desert Titan, you can finish the taming process easily. After taming the Desert Titan, you don’t have to buy the saddle as it comes with one. You can then control the creature, thanks to its Platform Saddle and a specific cockpit area on it.

Forest Titan

In the forest of the Wasteland region, you can find the Forest Cave close to one of the terminals in Ark Extinction. You need to head to GPS coordinates 11.8 Latitude and 39.0 Longitude to find the cave entrance.

The Forest Titan’s summoning portal is direct across from the green Artifact of Growth in the cave. To learn about the exact location of Forest Titan, you can look at the map image below:

It seems to be corrupted by the Element and is huge with roots and even a tree growing from its back. To tame the creature, you will first need to destroy the nodes on its back. Forest Titan requires a specific sequence to be followed when destroying the nodes on the back.

The shoulders of the Forest Titan have one node on either of them. You must destroy them first. As a result of that, the arm of the Forest Titan will break and fall to the ground.

You have a small-time window before the arms grow back again. If you don’t destroy the rest of the nodes within that time. You then must start the whole node destroying process again.

After the shoulder nodes, you then must destroy the node on the chin of Forest Titan. The rest of the nodes on the back of the Forest Titan can then be destroyed without following any sequence.

Once all of the nodes are destroyed on Forest Titan, it will drop down to the ground. Then you must press “E” on the console to finish the taming process. You can then control the creature, thanks to its Platform Saddle and a specific cockpit area on it.

During the taming process, any damage done to the Forest Titan will become the creature’s damage potential after it has been tamed. Drops from Forest Titan include Raw Meat.

Ice Titan

In Ark Extinction, you can find the Snow Titan inside the Snow Cave. The Snow Cave is in the Snow Biome region Northeast of the map. You can find the entrance to a cave at 20.3 Latitude and 61.9 Longitude.

The cave is located close to the Blue Obelisk. Again, the portal to summon the Ice Titan lies across from the artifact in this cave. To learn about the exact location, you can look at the map image below:

To tame Ice Titan, you must destroy the nodes in a specific pattern. First, you need to destroy the Corruption Nodes on the right ankle. Then destroy the one on the right shoulder and at last the one on the chest.

The best and most efficient way to destroy all the nodes on the Ice Titan is by using Mek as your weapon. The only downside to using Mek is the expensive ammo of this weapon. You must switch to a rocket mode of Mek when close to Ice Titan.

Ice Titan is a big creature with deadly food stomps. You can distract him by shooting in the foot to then destroy the node on the ankle. The Ice Titan has a side-pound attack in which he pounds his right shoulder on the enemy. You can use this attack to destroy the node on the shoulder.

During the taming process, any damage done to the Ice Titan will become the creature’s damage potential after it has been tamed.

You will then be able to control the creature, thanks to its Platform Saddle and a specific cockpit area on it. Boasting health of 500,000 at Level 1, the Ice Titan drops Raw Meat as loot. To tame the creature

King Titan

In Ark Extinction, you can find the King Titan inside the King Titan Terminal located at the top North side of the map. The coordinates to the King Titan Terminal are nearly 3.4° Latitude and 49.1° Longitude.

If you do not possess a GPS or lost it somehow, you can find the Titan Terminal near the snow cave of the Snow Biome. To learn about the exact location of the King Titan, you can look at the map below:

We currently know that three variations of this particular Titan exist: Alpha, Beta, and Gamma King Titans. All the variants spawn inside the King Titan Arena. They have a special ability that allows them to restore their health during the fight.

King Titan can only restore his health when he goes to the center of the arena. You can stop him from going to the center if you stand in the center. Then his attention will be on you instead of going to the center.

The King Titans are the final bosses of the game and defeating them will result in the final cutscene of the game. Of course, defeating these titans will be no easy job. You must defeat all three variants of the King Titan in go. Therefore, it’s best to have Medical Brews and Custom Consumables that will boost your health during the long fight.

Not only that you have to fight King Titan, but you also must fight the element nodes that spawn between the fight. You also must fight the Corrupted Tumors and eventually Corrupted Giganotosaurus if you failed to defeat the Tumors.

You’ll have to defeat the Gamma King Titan before you can summon the Beta King Titan and defeating the Beta variant will give you access to the strongest Titan in the game: Alpha King Titan.

You can also use the MEGA M.E.K against the Alpha King Titan. Along with all the other titans tamed before such as Ice Titan, Forest Titan, and Desert Titan against him.