Ark Survival Evolved Engrams Guide

Survival in the harsh dinosaur-infested world of Ark Survival Evolved is not a joke, and you need to be prepared for anything that comes your way. Not only do you need weapons to hunt and defend, but you also need to make shelters for yourself and crafting stations.
All of these basic survival instruments are called Engrams in Ark: Survival Evolved. Engrams are recipes for crafting the various daily required items, ranging from a measly pick to your walls and even deadly turrets.
This guide will help you unlock all the Engrams that are currently available in Ark: Survival Evolved.
Engram costs in Ark Survival Evolved
Unlike the various crafting recipes that you find while exploring the world of Ark: Survival Evolved, Engrams are crafting recipes that you have to unlock yourself, by spending the Experience Points or Engrams Points that you get when you level up.
Engrams are opened for you to unlock when you level up, and each level opens up different Engrams, somethings even better variants of the Engrams that you already have.
Another thing to bear in mind is that you do not need all these Engrams! You can do excellent with only a few Engrams, and seeing how many total Engram Points you get in Ark: Survival Evolved, you cannot unlock all the Engrams in the game. Do make sure to check out our Ark: Survival Evolved – Spending Engram Points Guide to know which Engram you need to purchase to make your survival a tad easier.
Following is the complete table of Engrams placed against EPs (Engram Points) Cost and Character Level required to purchase a particular Engram:
|Engram Name
|Engram Unlock Level
|Engram Points
|Campfire
|2
|3
|Stone Hatchet
|2
|3
|Spear
|2
|3
|Cloth Pants
|3
|3
|Cloth Shirt
|3
|3
|Waterskin
|3
|6
|Cloth Gloves
|3
|3
|Cloth Boots
|3
|3
|Cloth Hat
|3
|3
|Thatch Foundation
|4
|3
|Thatch Doorframe
|4
|3
|Hide Sleeping Bag
|4
|3
|Thatch Ceiling
|4
|3
|Thatch Wall
|4
|3
|Thatch Door
|4
|3
|Storage Box
|4
|6
|Wooden Sign
|5
|3
|Slingshot
|5
|6
|Phiomia Saddle
|5
|6
|Preserving Salt
|5
|3
|Clay
|5
|3
|Sloped Thatch Wall Left
|5
|3
|Sloped Thatch Wall Right
|5
|3
|Sloped Thatch Roof
|5
|3
|Mortar & Pestle
|6
|6
|Spark Powder
|6
|3
|Blood Extraction Syringe
|6
|6
|Narcotic
|6
|6
|Simple Bed
|7
|8
|Single Panel Flag
|7
|6
|Standing Torch
|7
|6
|Tent
|7
|8
|Spyglass
|7
|2
|Wooden Club
|8
|4
|Multi-Panel Flag
|8
|6
|Cooking Pot
|8
|9
|Compass
|8
|5
|Paintbrush
|9
|3
|Boomerang
|9
|2
|Bola
|9
|8
|Parasaur Saddle
|9
|9
|Training Dummy
|9
|8
|Small Crop Plot
|10
|9
|Bow
|10
|11
|Stone Arrow
|10
|2
|Carbonemys Saddle
|10
|12
|Glow Stick
|10
|4
|Small Taxidermy Base
|10
|4
|Taxidermy Tool
|10
|3
|Wooden Foundation
|11
|6
|Wooden Wall
|11
|7
|Stimulant
|11
|6
|Wooden Ceiling
|11
|6
|Wooden Doorframe
|11
|6
|Wooden Door
|11
|4
|Wooden Fence Foundation
|11
|6
|Morellatops (Camelsaurus) Saddle
|11
|11
|Wooden Fence Support
|11
|6
|Wooden Triangle Ceiling
|11
|6
|Wooden Triangle Foundation
|11
|6
|Wooden Shield
|12
|7
|Wooden Cage
|12
|10
|Sloped Wood Wall Left
|12
|3
|Sloped Wood Wall Right
|12
|3
|Wooden Ramp
|12
|3
|Wooden Pillar
|12
|9
|Wooden Stairs
|12
|3
|Cementing Paste
|13
|3
|Wardrums
|13
|6
|Ichthyosaurus Saddle
|13
|8
|Wooden Spike Wall
|13
|4
|Wooden Hatchframe
|13
|9
|Wooden Ladder
|13
|6
|Vessel
|13
|10
|Wooden Trapdoor
|13
|6
|Fish Basket
|13
|6
|Wooden Staircase
|14
|10
|Wooden Railing
|14
|3
|Sloped Wooden Roof
|14
|4
|Pachy Saddle
|14
|9
|Wooden Catwalk
|14
|8
|Wooden Windowframe
|14
|9
|Wooden Window
|14
|6
|Wooden Triangle Roof
|14
|4
|Gunpowder
|15
|2
|Flare Gun
|15
|6
|Hide Pants
|15
|9
|Hide Shirt
|15
|6
|Water Well
|15
|10
|Compost Bin
|15
|6
|Adobe Foundation
|15
|6
|Adobe Wall
|15
|7
|Adobe Ceiling
|15
|5
|Adobe Fence Foundation
|15
|6
|Adobe Doorframe
|15
|6
|Adobe Door
|15
|4
|Hide Gloves
|15
|7
|Hide Boots
|15
|7
|Hide Hat
|15
|9
|Portable Rope Ladder
|15
|7
|Adobe Fence Support
|15
|6
|Large Wooden Wall
|15
|9
|Adobe Triangle Ceiling
|15
|5
|Adobe Triangle Foundation
|15
|6
|Gravestone
|16
|8
|Rope Ladder
|16
|5
|Large Storage Box
|16
|9
|Wooden Raft
|16
|11
|Bug Repellant
|16
|12
|Adobe Ladder
|16
|6
|Trike Saddle
|16
|12
|Adobe Ramp
|16
|3
|Adobe Hatchframe
|16
|8
|Adobe Trapdoor
|16
|6
|Delivery Crate
|16
|6
|Adobe Stairs
|16
|3
|Stone Irrigation Pipe Intake
|17
|5
|Stone Irrigation Pipe Straight
|17
|2
|Stone Irrigation Pipe Tap
|17
|5
|Stone Irrigation Pipe Intersection
|17
|5
|Stone Irrigation Pipe Inclined
|17
|3
|Stone Irrigation Pipe Vertical
|17
|3
|Water Reservoir
|17
|7
|Adobe Railing
|17
|2
|Adobe Pillar
|17
|8
|Adobe Staircase
|17
|15
|Shag Rug
|17
|4
|Stone Irrigation Pipe – Flexible
|17
|5
|Raptor Saddle
|18
|9
|Dinosaur Gateway
|18
|7
|Dinosaur Gate
|18
|5
|Feeding Trough
|18
|12
|Lesser Antidote
|18
|16
|Fishing Rod
|18
|15
|Preserving Bin
|18
|9
|Sloped Adobe Roof
|18
|5
|Sloped Adobe Wall Left
|18
|3
|Sloped Adobe Wall Right
|18
|3
|Wooden Double Door
|18
|4
|Wooden Double Doorframe
|18
|6
|Adobe Triangle Roof
|18
|5
|Wooden Chair
|19
|6
|Wooden Wall Sign
|19
|2
|Wooden Bench
|19
|10
|Wooden Table
|19
|7
|Wooden Billboard
|19
|4
|Bookshelf
|19
|15
|Hyaenodon Meatpack
|19
|14
|Large Adobe Wall
|19
|9
|Whip
|20
|6
|Refining Forge
|20
|21
|Adobe Windowframe
|20
|8
|Adobe Window
|20
|6
|Smithy
|20
|18
|Metal Pick
|20
|6
|Metal Hatchet
|20
|6
|Equus Saddle
|20
|22
|Small Wood Elevator Platform
|20
|4
|Wood Elevator Track
|20
|4
|Wood Elevator Top Switch
|20
|16
|Painting Canvas
|21
|2
|Tranq Arrow
|21
|8
|Scissors
|21
|10
|Wall Torch
|21
|8
|Medium Taxidermy Base
|21
|4
|Parachute
|22
|6
|Trophy Wall Mount
|22
|10
|Propellant
|22
|12
|Tripwire Alarm Trap
|22
|7
|Pulmonoscorpius Saddle
|22
|12
|Dino Leash
|22
|6
|Adobe Double Door
|22
|4
|Adobe Double Doorframe
|22
|6
|Fur Boots
|23
|12
|Fur Gauntlets
|23
|12
|Fur Cap
|23
|14
|Fur Leggings
|23
|16
|Fur Chestpiece
|23
|16
|Procoptodon Saddle
|23
|35
|Medium Wood Elevator Platform
|23
|7
|Stone Wall
|24
|8
|Oil Jar
|24
|15
|Stone Foundation
|24
|6
|Stone Ceiling
|24
|6
|Stone Doorframe
|24
|6
|Reinforced Wooden Door
|24
|4
|Smoke Grenade
|24
|18
|Stone Stairs
|24
|6
|Stone Triangle Ceiling
|24
|6
|Stone Triangle Foundation
|24
|6
|Stone Fence Foundation
|25
|6
|Artifact Pedastal
|25
|10
|Magnifying Glass
|25
|16
|Pike
|25
|10
|Crossbow (Stone Arrow)
|25
|12
|Stone Pillar
|25
|8
|Stone Fence Support
|25
|6
|Flame Arrow
|26
|15
|Medium Crop Plot
|26
|12
|Stone Hatchframe
|26
|8
|Stone Windowframe
|26
|11
|Water Jar
|26
|12
|Stego Saddle
|26
|15
|Reinforced Trapdoor
|26
|10
|Reinforced Window
|26
|10
|Sloped Stone Wall Left
|27
|4
|Sloped Stone Wall Right
|27
|4
|Sloped Stone Roof
|27
|4
|Stone Dinosaur Gateway
|27
|9
|Reinforced Dinosaur Gate
|27
|6
|Pachyrhinosaurus (Pachyrhino) Saddle
|27
|18
|Velonasaur Saddle
|27
|8
|Stone Triangle Roof
|27
|4
|Stone Staircase
|28
|15
|Stone Railing
|28
|4
|Handcuffs
|28
|16
|Desert Cloth Shirt
|28
|4
|Desert Cloth Pants
|28
|5
|Bear Trap
|28
|9
|Desert Goggles and Hat
|28
|7
|Desert Cloth Gloves
|28
|7
|Desert Cloth Boots
|28
|7
|Stone Fireplace
|28
|15
|Manta Saddle
|28
|16
|Large Stone Wall
|28
|10
|Metal Spike Wall
|29
|11
|Tripwire Narcotic Trap
|29
|9
|Ballista Turret
|29
|25
|Spear Bolt
|29
|10
|Gallimimus Saddle
|29
|20
|Iguanodon Saddle
|30
|12
|Adobe Dinosaur Gateway
|30
|12
|Adobe Dinosaur Gate
|30
|8
|Megaloceros Saddle
|30
|20
|Sword
|30
|11
|Metal Sickle
|30
|12
|Giant Stone Hatchframe
|30
|20
|Giant Reinforced Trapdoor
|30
|20
|Large Wood Elevator Platform
|30
|8
|Large Bear Trap
|31
|12
|Behemoth Stone Dinosaur Gateway
|31
|12
|Behemoth Reinforced Dinosaur Gate
|31
|16
|Catapult Turret
|31
|25
|Mammoth Saddle
|31
|18
|Zip Line Anchor
|31
|8
|Reinforced Double Door
|31
|4
|Stone Double Doorframe
|31
|6
|Diplodocus Saddle
|32
|30
|Mirror
|32
|25
|Lance
|32
|30
|Toilet
|32
|35
|Large Taxidermy Base
|32
|4
|Terror Bird Saddle
|33
|15
|Wooden Tree Platform
|33
|28
|Ghillie Leggtings
|33
|11
|Ghillie Chestpiece
|33
|11
|Ghillie Mask
|33
|13
|Ghillie Gauntlets
|33
|11
|Ghillie Boots
|33
|11
|Giant Adobe Hatchframe
|34
|15
|Giant Adobe Trapdoor
|34
|12
|Simple Pistol
|34
|15
|Simple Bullet
|34
|6
|Doedicurus Saddle
|34
|20
|Cannon
|34
|25
|Cannon Ball
|34
|5
|Climbing Pick
|34
|16
|Scope Attachment
|35
|13
|Longneck Rifle
|35
|18
|Simple Rifle Ammo
|35
|6
|Sarco Saddle
|35
|15
|Lymantria (Moth) Saddle
|36
|12
|Tree Sap Tap
|36
|18
|Beer Barrel
|36
|24
|Large Crop Plot
|36
|15
|Ankylo Saddle
|36
|18
|Chitin Leggings
|37
|15
|Chitin Chestpiece
|37
|18
|Chitin Helmet
|37
|18
|Chitin Gauntlets
|37
|15
|Chitin Boots
|37
|15
|Sabertooth Saddle
|37
|18
|Stone Cliff Platform
|37
|28
|Grenade
|38
|20
|Pteranodon Saddle
|38
|15
|Re-Fertilizer
|38
|20
|Behemoth Adobe Dinosaur Gateway
|38
|18
|Behemoth Adobe Dinosaur Gate
|38
|15
|Gacha Saddle
|38
|6
|Metal Shield
|39
|9
|Shotgun
|39
|18
|Simple Shotgun Ammo
|39
|6
|Kaprosuchus Saddle
|39
|28
|Beelzebufo Saddle (Frog)
|40
|16
|Poison Grenade
|40
|18
|Thorny Dragon Saddle
|40
|18
|Araneo Saddle
|40
|18
|Metal Irrigation Pipe Intake
|40
|15
|Metal Irrigation Pipe Straight
|40
|12
|Metal Irrigation Pipe Intersection
|40
|18
|Metal Irrigation Pipe Inclined
|40
|12
|Metal Irrigation Pipe Vertical
|40
|12
|Metal Irrigation Pipe Tap
|40
|18
|Gas Collector
|40
|35
|Metal Irrigation Pipe – Flexible
|40
|18
|Paracer Saddle
|41
|18
|Silencer Attachment
|41
|13
|Metal Water Reservoir
|41
|20
|Greenhouse Wall
|42
|30
|Greenhouse Ceiling
|42
|30
|Chalicotherium Saddle
|42
|30
|Greenhouse Triangle Ceiling
|42
|30
|Pelagornis Saddle
|43
|30
|Greenhouse Doorframe
|43
|15
|Greenhouse Door
|43
|15
|Harpoon Launcher
|43
|38
|Gasbags Saddle
|43
|6
|Dunkleosteus Saddle
|44
|20
|Improvised Explosive Device
|44
|30
|Sloped Greenhouse Wall Left
|44
|15
|Sloped Greenhouse Wall Right
|44
|15
|Sloped Greenhouse Roof
|44
|30
|Greenhouse Window
|44
|15
|Greenhouse Triangle Roof
|44
|30
|Metal Foundation
|45
|24
|Metal Wall
|45
|15
|Metal Doorframe
|45
|24
|Dire Bear Saddle
|45
|24
|Metal Ceiling
|45
|15
|Metal Door
|45
|12
|Mantis Saddle
|45
|18
|Pliers
|45
|16
|Metal Triangle Ceiling
|45
|15
|Metal Triangle Foundation
|45
|24
|Metal Railing
|46
|7
|Metal Pillar
|46
|18
|Metal Staircase
|46
|20
|Metal Windowframe
|46
|18
|Metal Billboard
|46
|15
|Metal Window
|46
|18
|Carno Saddle
|46
|21
|Sloped Metal Wall Left
|47
|7
|Sloped Metal Wall Right
|47
|7
|Sloped Metal Roof
|47
|10
|Metal Ramp
|47
|12
|Megalodon Saddle
|47
|18
|Metal Catwalk
|47
|18
|Grappling Hook
|47
|40
|Ravager Saddle
|47
|20
|Metal Stairs
|47
|12
|Metal Triangle Roof
|47
|10
|Fabricator
|48
|24
|Metal Hatchframe
|48
|18
|Metal Trapdoor
|48
|14
|Metal Fence Foundation
|48
|12
|Polymer
|48
|6
|Electronics
|48
|6
|Metal Ladder
|48
|21
|Metal Fence Support
|48
|12
|Baryonyx Saddle
|49
|24
|Electrical Generator
|49
|24
|Straight Electrical Cable
|49
|16
|Electrical Outlet
|49
|16
|Inclined Electrical Cable
|49
|16
|Vertical Electrical Cable
|49
|16
|Electrical Cable Intersection
|49
|24
|Large Metal Wall
|49
|17
|Flexible Electrical Cable
|49
|24
|Metal Sign
|50
|10
|Metal Wall Sign
|50
|6
|Wind Turbine
|50
|18
|Paracer Platform Saddle
|50
|24
|Industrial Grill
|50
|40
|Omnidirectional Lamppost
|50
|20
|Lamppost
|50
|20
|Camera
|50
|30
|Greenhouse Double Door
|50
|15
|Greenhouse Double Doorframe
|50
|15
|Radio
|51
|8
|Chain Bola
|51
|30
|Thylacoleo Saddle
|51
|18
|War Map
|51
|15
|Metal Cliff Platform
|51
|48
|Cryopod (Empty)
|51
|20
|Metal Dinosaur Gateway
|52
|12
|Metal Dinosaur Gate
|52
|8
|Flashlight Attachment
|52
|18
|GPS
|52
|21
|Megatherium Saddle
|52
|24
|Metal Double Door
|52
|12
|Metal Double Doorframe
|52
|24
|Woolly Rhino Saddle
|53
|24
|Remote Keypad
|53
|18
|Spray Painter
|53
|30
|Giant Metal Hatchframe
|54
|30
|Giant Metal Trapdoor
|54
|30
|Canteen
|54
|24
|Arthropluera Saddle
|54
|30
|Bunk Bed
|54
|28
|Zip-Line Motor Attachment
|54
|34
|Chainsaw
|55
|21
|Tapejara Saddle
|55
|21
|Fabricated Pistol
|55
|18
|Advanced Bullet
|55
|8
|Pump-Action Shotgun
|55
|18
|Unstable Element Shard
|55
|6
|Flak Leggings
|56
|15
|Flak Chestpiece
|56
|18
|Flak Boots
|56
|16
|Flak Gauntlets
|56
|16
|Flak Helmet
|56
|20
|Behemoth Gateway
|57
|28
|Behemoth Gate
|57
|15
|Megalosaurus Saddle
|57
|50
|Motorboat
|57
|45
|Assault Rifle
|58
|24
|Advanced Rifle Bullet
|58
|8
|Roll Rat Saddle
|58
|26
|Unstable Element
|58
|6
|Daeodon Saddle
|59
|24
|Laser Attachment
|59
|24
|Metal Tree Platform
|59
|55
|Basilosaurus Saddle
|60
|30
|Refrigerator
|60
|20
|Oil Pump
|60
|24
|Air Conditioner
|61
|21
|Castoroides (Beaver) Saddle
|61
|50
|Snow Owl Saddle
|61
|6
|Argentavis Saddle
|62
|21
|Tranquilizer Dart
|62
|30
|Glider Suit
|62
|26
|Bronto Saddle
|63
|21
|Heavy Miners Helmet
|63
|35
|Plesiosaur Saddle
|64
|40
|Industrial Grinder
|64
|45
|Flamethrower
|65
|25
|Flamethrower Ammo
|65
|10
|C4 Remote Detonator
|65
|24
|C4 Charge
|65
|12
|Karkinos Saddle
|65
|28
|Transponder Tracker
|66
|30
|Transponder Node
|66
|20
|Managarmr Saddle
|66
|8
|Allosaurus Saddle
|67
|35
|Auto Turret
|68
|40
|Hazard Suit Gloves
|68
|16
|Hazard Suit Hat
|68
|28
|Hazard Suit Pants
|68
|22
|Hazard Suit Boots
|68
|16
|Hazard Suit Shirt
|68
|22
|Therizinosaurus Saddle
|69
|40
|Rock Golem Saddle
|70
|40
|Elevator Track
|70
|40
|Small Elevator Platform
|70
|40
|Spino Saddle
|71
|40
|Charge Battery
|71
|22
|Medium Elevator Platform
|72
|40
|Tranq Spear Bolt
|72
|40
|Tek Bridge
|72
|32
|Large Elevator Platform
|73
|40
|Megalania Saddle
|73
|65
|Rex Saddle
|74
|40
|Vault
|75
|30
|Rock Drake Saddle
|75
|26
|Quetz Saddle
|76
|44
|Holo-Scope Attachment
|77
|24
|Mosasaur Saddle
|78
|60
|Compound Bow (Metal Arrows)
|79
|40
|Metal Arrow
|79
|35
|Tek Gravity Grenade
|79
|20
|Cluster Grenade
|80
|8
|Industrial Forge
|80
|90
|Yutyrannus Saddle
|80
|50
|Charge Lantern
|80
|32
|Scuba Tank
|81
|35
|Scuba Mask
|81
|25
|Scuba Flippers
|81
|20
|Scuba Leggings
|81
|35
|Bronto Platform Saddle
|82
|35
|Chemistry Bench
|82
|65
|Fabricated Sniper Rifle
|83
|36
|Advanced Sniper Bullet
|83
|16
|Plesiosaur Platform Saddle
|84
|80
|Absorbent Substrate
|84
|60
|Gas Mask
|85
|110
|Basilisk Saddle
|85
|28
|Night Vision
|86
|100
|Rocket Launcher
|87
|32
|Rocket Propelled Grenade
|87
|8
|Homing Under Water Mine
|88
|30
|Cryofridge
|88
|60
|Industrial Cooker
|89
|60
|Rocket Homing Missile
|90
|25
|Tusoteuthis (Tuso) Saddle
|91
|40
|Unassembled Mek
|91
|38
|Riot Shield
|92
|35
|Mosasaur Platform Saddle
|93
|85
|M.D.S.M.
|93
|40
|Minigun Turret
|94
|80
|Electric Prod
|95
|60
|Pheromone Dart
|95
|60
|M.R.L.M.
|95
|40
|Rocket Pod
|95
|35
|Shocking Tranquilizer Dart
|96
|30
|Quetz Platform Saddle
|97
|80
|M.S.C.M.
|97
|40
|Cannon Shell
|97
|40
|Riot Leggins
|98
|40
|Riot Chestpiece
|98
|40
|Riot Gauntlets
|98
|40
|Riot Boots
|98
|40
|Riot Helmet
|98
|40
|Rocket Turret
|99
|100
|Titanosaur Platform Saddle
|100
|120
|Heavy Auto Turret
|100
|100
That covers all of the obtainable Engrams in ARK Survival Evolved.