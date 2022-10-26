Ark Survival Evolved Engrams Guide

Survival in the harsh dinosaur-infested world of Ark Survival Evolved is not a joke, and you need to be prepared for anything that comes your way. Not only do you need weapons to hunt and defend, but you also need to make shelters for yourself and crafting stations.

All of these basic survival instruments are called Engrams in Ark: Survival Evolved. Engrams are recipes for crafting the various daily required items, ranging from a measly pick to your walls and even deadly turrets.

This guide will help you unlock all the Engrams that are currently available in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Engram costs in Ark Survival Evolved

Unlike the various crafting recipes that you find while exploring the world of Ark: Survival Evolved, Engrams are crafting recipes that you have to unlock yourself, by spending the Experience Points or Engrams Points that you get when you level up.

Engrams are opened for you to unlock when you level up, and each level opens up different Engrams, somethings even better variants of the Engrams that you already have.

Another thing to bear in mind is that you do not need all these Engrams! You can do excellent with only a few Engrams, and seeing how many total Engram Points you get in Ark: Survival Evolved, you cannot unlock all the Engrams in the game. Do make sure to check out our Ark: Survival Evolved – Spending Engram Points Guide to know which Engram you need to purchase to make your survival a tad easier.

Following is the complete table of Engrams placed against EPs (Engram Points) Cost and Character Level required to purchase a particular Engram:

Engram Name Engram Unlock Level Engram Points Campfire 2 3 Stone Hatchet 2 3 Spear 2 3 Cloth Pants 3 3 Cloth Shirt 3 3 Waterskin 3 6 Cloth Gloves 3 3 Cloth Boots 3 3 Cloth Hat 3 3 Thatch Foundation 4 3 Thatch Doorframe 4 3 Hide Sleeping Bag 4 3 Thatch Ceiling 4 3 Thatch Wall 4 3 Thatch Door 4 3 Storage Box 4 6 Wooden Sign 5 3 Slingshot 5 6 Phiomia Saddle 5 6 Preserving Salt 5 3 Clay 5 3 Sloped Thatch Wall Left 5 3 Sloped Thatch Wall Right 5 3 Sloped Thatch Roof 5 3 Mortar & Pestle 6 6 Spark Powder 6 3 Blood Extraction Syringe 6 6 Narcotic 6 6 Simple Bed 7 8 Single Panel Flag 7 6 Standing Torch 7 6 Tent 7 8 Spyglass 7 2 Wooden Club 8 4 Multi-Panel Flag 8 6 Cooking Pot 8 9 Compass 8 5 Paintbrush 9 3 Boomerang 9 2 Bola 9 8 Parasaur Saddle 9 9 Training Dummy 9 8 Small Crop Plot 10 9 Bow 10 11 Stone Arrow 10 2 Carbonemys Saddle 10 12 Glow Stick 10 4 Small Taxidermy Base 10 4 Taxidermy Tool 10 3 Wooden Foundation 11 6 Wooden Wall 11 7 Stimulant 11 6 Wooden Ceiling 11 6 Wooden Doorframe 11 6 Wooden Door 11 4 Wooden Fence Foundation 11 6 Morellatops (Camelsaurus) Saddle 11 11 Wooden Fence Support 11 6 Wooden Triangle Ceiling 11 6 Wooden Triangle Foundation 11 6 Wooden Shield 12 7 Wooden Cage 12 10 Sloped Wood Wall Left 12 3 Sloped Wood Wall Right 12 3 Wooden Ramp 12 3 Wooden Pillar 12 9 Wooden Stairs 12 3 Cementing Paste 13 3 Wardrums 13 6 Ichthyosaurus Saddle 13 8 Wooden Spike Wall 13 4 Wooden Hatchframe 13 9 Wooden Ladder 13 6 Vessel 13 10 Wooden Trapdoor 13 6 Fish Basket 13 6 Wooden Staircase 14 10 Wooden Railing 14 3 Sloped Wooden Roof 14 4 Pachy Saddle 14 9 Wooden Catwalk 14 8 Wooden Windowframe 14 9 Wooden Window 14 6 Wooden Triangle Roof 14 4 Gunpowder 15 2 Flare Gun 15 6 Hide Pants 15 9 Hide Shirt 15 6 Water Well 15 10 Compost Bin 15 6 Adobe Foundation 15 6 Adobe Wall 15 7 Adobe Ceiling 15 5 Adobe Fence Foundation 15 6 Adobe Doorframe 15 6 Adobe Door 15 4 Hide Gloves 15 7 Hide Boots 15 7 Hide Hat 15 9 Portable Rope Ladder 15 7 Adobe Fence Support 15 6 Large Wooden Wall 15 9 Adobe Triangle Ceiling 15 5 Adobe Triangle Foundation 15 6 Gravestone 16 8 Rope Ladder 16 5 Large Storage Box 16 9 Wooden Raft 16 11 Bug Repellant 16 12 Adobe Ladder 16 6 Trike Saddle 16 12 Adobe Ramp 16 3 Adobe Hatchframe 16 8 Adobe Trapdoor 16 6 Delivery Crate 16 6 Adobe Stairs 16 3 Stone Irrigation Pipe Intake 17 5 Stone Irrigation Pipe Straight 17 2 Stone Irrigation Pipe Tap 17 5 Stone Irrigation Pipe Intersection 17 5 Stone Irrigation Pipe Inclined 17 3 Stone Irrigation Pipe Vertical 17 3 Water Reservoir 17 7 Adobe Railing 17 2 Adobe Pillar 17 8 Adobe Staircase 17 15 Shag Rug 17 4 Stone Irrigation Pipe – Flexible 17 5 Raptor Saddle 18 9 Dinosaur Gateway 18 7 Dinosaur Gate 18 5 Feeding Trough 18 12 Lesser Antidote 18 16 Fishing Rod 18 15 Preserving Bin 18 9 Sloped Adobe Roof 18 5 Sloped Adobe Wall Left 18 3 Sloped Adobe Wall Right 18 3 Wooden Double Door 18 4 Wooden Double Doorframe 18 6 Adobe Triangle Roof 18 5 Wooden Chair 19 6 Wooden Wall Sign 19 2 Wooden Bench 19 10 Wooden Table 19 7 Wooden Billboard 19 4 Bookshelf 19 15 Hyaenodon Meatpack 19 14 Large Adobe Wall 19 9 Whip 20 6 Refining Forge 20 21 Adobe Windowframe 20 8 Adobe Window 20 6 Smithy 20 18 Metal Pick 20 6 Metal Hatchet 20 6 Equus Saddle 20 22 Small Wood Elevator Platform 20 4 Wood Elevator Track 20 4 Wood Elevator Top Switch 20 16 Painting Canvas 21 2 Tranq Arrow 21 8 Scissors 21 10 Wall Torch 21 8 Medium Taxidermy Base 21 4 Parachute 22 6 Trophy Wall Mount 22 10 Propellant 22 12 Tripwire Alarm Trap 22 7 Pulmonoscorpius Saddle 22 12 Dino Leash 22 6 Adobe Double Door 22 4 Adobe Double Doorframe 22 6 Fur Boots 23 12 Fur Gauntlets 23 12 Fur Cap 23 14 Fur Leggings 23 16 Fur Chestpiece 23 16 Procoptodon Saddle 23 35 Medium Wood Elevator Platform 23 7 Stone Wall 24 8 Oil Jar 24 15 Stone Foundation 24 6 Stone Ceiling 24 6 Stone Doorframe 24 6 Reinforced Wooden Door 24 4 Smoke Grenade 24 18 Stone Stairs 24 6 Stone Triangle Ceiling 24 6 Stone Triangle Foundation 24 6 Stone Fence Foundation 25 6 Artifact Pedastal 25 10 Magnifying Glass 25 16 Pike 25 10 Crossbow (Stone Arrow) 25 12 Stone Pillar 25 8 Stone Fence Support 25 6 Flame Arrow 26 15 Medium Crop Plot 26 12 Stone Hatchframe 26 8 Stone Windowframe 26 11 Water Jar 26 12 Stego Saddle 26 15 Reinforced Trapdoor 26 10 Reinforced Window 26 10 Sloped Stone Wall Left 27 4 Sloped Stone Wall Right 27 4 Sloped Stone Roof 27 4 Stone Dinosaur Gateway 27 9 Reinforced Dinosaur Gate 27 6 Pachyrhinosaurus (Pachyrhino) Saddle 27 18 Velonasaur Saddle 27 8 Stone Triangle Roof 27 4 Stone Staircase 28 15 Stone Railing 28 4 Handcuffs 28 16 Desert Cloth Shirt 28 4 Desert Cloth Pants 28 5 Bear Trap 28 9 Desert Goggles and Hat 28 7 Desert Cloth Gloves 28 7 Desert Cloth Boots 28 7 Stone Fireplace 28 15 Manta Saddle 28 16 Large Stone Wall 28 10 Metal Spike Wall 29 11 Tripwire Narcotic Trap 29 9 Ballista Turret 29 25 Spear Bolt 29 10 Gallimimus Saddle 29 20 Iguanodon Saddle 30 12 Adobe Dinosaur Gateway 30 12 Adobe Dinosaur Gate 30 8 Megaloceros Saddle 30 20 Sword 30 11 Metal Sickle 30 12 Giant Stone Hatchframe 30 20 Giant Reinforced Trapdoor 30 20 Large Wood Elevator Platform 30 8 Large Bear Trap 31 12 Behemoth Stone Dinosaur Gateway 31 12 Behemoth Reinforced Dinosaur Gate 31 16 Catapult Turret 31 25 Mammoth Saddle 31 18 Zip Line Anchor 31 8 Reinforced Double Door 31 4 Stone Double Doorframe 31 6 Diplodocus Saddle 32 30 Mirror 32 25 Lance 32 30 Toilet 32 35 Large Taxidermy Base 32 4 Terror Bird Saddle 33 15 Wooden Tree Platform 33 28 Ghillie Leggtings 33 11 Ghillie Chestpiece 33 11 Ghillie Mask 33 13 Ghillie Gauntlets 33 11 Ghillie Boots 33 11 Giant Adobe Hatchframe 34 15 Giant Adobe Trapdoor 34 12 Simple Pistol 34 15 Simple Bullet 34 6 Doedicurus Saddle 34 20 Cannon 34 25 Cannon Ball 34 5 Climbing Pick 34 16 Scope Attachment 35 13 Longneck Rifle 35 18 Simple Rifle Ammo 35 6 Sarco Saddle 35 15 Lymantria (Moth) Saddle 36 12 Tree Sap Tap 36 18 Beer Barrel 36 24 Large Crop Plot 36 15 Ankylo Saddle 36 18 Chitin Leggings 37 15 Chitin Chestpiece 37 18 Chitin Helmet 37 18 Chitin Gauntlets 37 15 Chitin Boots 37 15 Sabertooth Saddle 37 18 Stone Cliff Platform 37 28 Grenade 38 20 Pteranodon Saddle 38 15 Re-Fertilizer 38 20 Behemoth Adobe Dinosaur Gateway 38 18 Behemoth Adobe Dinosaur Gate 38 15 Gacha Saddle 38 6 Metal Shield 39 9 Shotgun 39 18 Simple Shotgun Ammo 39 6 Kaprosuchus Saddle 39 28 Beelzebufo Saddle (Frog) 40 16 Poison Grenade 40 18 Thorny Dragon Saddle 40 18 Araneo Saddle 40 18 Metal Irrigation Pipe Intake 40 15 Metal Irrigation Pipe Straight 40 12 Metal Irrigation Pipe Intersection 40 18 Metal Irrigation Pipe Inclined 40 12 Metal Irrigation Pipe Vertical 40 12 Metal Irrigation Pipe Tap 40 18 Gas Collector 40 35 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Flexible 40 18 Paracer Saddle 41 18 Silencer Attachment 41 13 Metal Water Reservoir 41 20 Greenhouse Wall 42 30 Greenhouse Ceiling 42 30 Chalicotherium Saddle 42 30 Greenhouse Triangle Ceiling 42 30 Pelagornis Saddle 43 30 Greenhouse Doorframe 43 15 Greenhouse Door 43 15 Harpoon Launcher 43 38 Gasbags Saddle 43 6 Dunkleosteus Saddle 44 20 Improvised Explosive Device 44 30 Sloped Greenhouse Wall Left 44 15 Sloped Greenhouse Wall Right 44 15 Sloped Greenhouse Roof 44 30 Greenhouse Window 44 15 Greenhouse Triangle Roof 44 30 Metal Foundation 45 24 Metal Wall 45 15 Metal Doorframe 45 24 Dire Bear Saddle 45 24 Metal Ceiling 45 15 Metal Door 45 12 Mantis Saddle 45 18 Pliers 45 16 Metal Triangle Ceiling 45 15 Metal Triangle Foundation 45 24 Metal Railing 46 7 Metal Pillar 46 18 Metal Staircase 46 20 Metal Windowframe 46 18 Metal Billboard 46 15 Metal Window 46 18 Carno Saddle 46 21 Sloped Metal Wall Left 47 7 Sloped Metal Wall Right 47 7 Sloped Metal Roof 47 10 Metal Ramp 47 12 Megalodon Saddle 47 18 Metal Catwalk 47 18 Grappling Hook 47 40 Ravager Saddle 47 20 Metal Stairs 47 12 Metal Triangle Roof 47 10 Fabricator 48 24 Metal Hatchframe 48 18 Metal Trapdoor 48 14 Metal Fence Foundation 48 12 Polymer 48 6 Electronics 48 6 Metal Ladder 48 21 Metal Fence Support 48 12 Baryonyx Saddle 49 24 Electrical Generator 49 24 Straight Electrical Cable 49 16 Electrical Outlet 49 16 Inclined Electrical Cable 49 16 Vertical Electrical Cable 49 16 Electrical Cable Intersection 49 24 Large Metal Wall 49 17 Flexible Electrical Cable 49 24 Metal Sign 50 10 Metal Wall Sign 50 6 Wind Turbine 50 18 Paracer Platform Saddle 50 24 Industrial Grill 50 40 Omnidirectional Lamppost 50 20 Lamppost 50 20 Camera 50 30 Greenhouse Double Door 50 15 Greenhouse Double Doorframe 50 15 Radio 51 8 Chain Bola 51 30 Thylacoleo Saddle 51 18 War Map 51 15 Metal Cliff Platform 51 48 Cryopod (Empty) 51 20 Metal Dinosaur Gateway 52 12 Metal Dinosaur Gate 52 8 Flashlight Attachment 52 18 GPS 52 21 Megatherium Saddle 52 24 Metal Double Door 52 12 Metal Double Doorframe 52 24 Woolly Rhino Saddle 53 24 Remote Keypad 53 18 Spray Painter 53 30 Giant Metal Hatchframe 54 30 Giant Metal Trapdoor 54 30 Canteen 54 24 Arthropluera Saddle 54 30 Bunk Bed 54 28 Zip-Line Motor Attachment 54 34 Chainsaw 55 21 Tapejara Saddle 55 21 Fabricated Pistol 55 18 Advanced Bullet 55 8 Pump-Action Shotgun 55 18 Unstable Element Shard 55 6 Flak Leggings 56 15 Flak Chestpiece 56 18 Flak Boots 56 16 Flak Gauntlets 56 16 Flak Helmet 56 20 Behemoth Gateway 57 28 Behemoth Gate 57 15 Megalosaurus Saddle 57 50 Motorboat 57 45 Assault Rifle 58 24 Advanced Rifle Bullet 58 8 Roll Rat Saddle 58 26 Unstable Element 58 6 Daeodon Saddle 59 24 Laser Attachment 59 24 Metal Tree Platform 59 55 Basilosaurus Saddle 60 30 Refrigerator 60 20 Oil Pump 60 24 Air Conditioner 61 21 Castoroides (Beaver) Saddle 61 50 Snow Owl Saddle 61 6 Argentavis Saddle 62 21 Tranquilizer Dart 62 30 Glider Suit 62 26 Bronto Saddle 63 21 Heavy Miners Helmet 63 35 Plesiosaur Saddle 64 40 Industrial Grinder 64 45 Flamethrower 65 25 Flamethrower Ammo 65 10 C4 Remote Detonator 65 24 C4 Charge 65 12 Karkinos Saddle 65 28 Transponder Tracker 66 30 Transponder Node 66 20 Managarmr Saddle 66 8 Allosaurus Saddle 67 35 Auto Turret 68 40 Hazard Suit Gloves 68 16 Hazard Suit Hat 68 28 Hazard Suit Pants 68 22 Hazard Suit Boots 68 16 Hazard Suit Shirt 68 22 Therizinosaurus Saddle 69 40 Rock Golem Saddle 70 40 Elevator Track 70 40 Small Elevator Platform 70 40 Spino Saddle 71 40 Charge Battery 71 22 Medium Elevator Platform 72 40 Tranq Spear Bolt 72 40 Tek Bridge 72 32 Large Elevator Platform 73 40 Megalania Saddle 73 65 Rex Saddle 74 40 Vault 75 30 Rock Drake Saddle 75 26 Quetz Saddle 76 44 Holo-Scope Attachment 77 24 Mosasaur Saddle 78 60 Compound Bow (Metal Arrows) 79 40 Metal Arrow 79 35 Tek Gravity Grenade 79 20 Cluster Grenade 80 8 Industrial Forge 80 90 Yutyrannus Saddle 80 50 Charge Lantern 80 32 Scuba Tank 81 35 Scuba Mask 81 25 Scuba Flippers 81 20 Scuba Leggings 81 35 Bronto Platform Saddle 82 35 Chemistry Bench 82 65 Fabricated Sniper Rifle 83 36 Advanced Sniper Bullet 83 16 Plesiosaur Platform Saddle 84 80 Absorbent Substrate 84 60 Gas Mask 85 110 Basilisk Saddle 85 28 Night Vision 86 100 Rocket Launcher 87 32 Rocket Propelled Grenade 87 8 Homing Under Water Mine 88 30 Cryofridge 88 60 Industrial Cooker 89 60 Rocket Homing Missile 90 25 Tusoteuthis (Tuso) Saddle 91 40 Unassembled Mek 91 38 Riot Shield 92 35 Mosasaur Platform Saddle 93 85 M.D.S.M. 93 40 Minigun Turret 94 80 Electric Prod 95 60 Pheromone Dart 95 60 M.R.L.M. 95 40 Rocket Pod 95 35 Shocking Tranquilizer Dart 96 30 Quetz Platform Saddle 97 80 M.S.C.M. 97 40 Cannon Shell 97 40 Riot Leggins 98 40 Riot Chestpiece 98 40 Riot Gauntlets 98 40 Riot Boots 98 40 Riot Helmet 98 40 Rocket Turret 99 100 Titanosaur Platform Saddle 100 120 Heavy Auto Turret 100 100

That covers all of the obtainable Engrams in ARK Survival Evolved.