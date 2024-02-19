Animal Crossing New Horizons Snowflake DIY Recipes

The Winter Snowflakes and large Snowflakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons are special items for making flooring, wallpapers, furniture, etc. Snowflakes are specific to the winter season; you can find them in both hemispheres for over two months.

You can collect many snowflakes during the winter season since the season is long and use them to craft snowflake DIY items. In the Southern Hemisphere, you can find these floating during the Snowflake season from June 11 to August 24. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Snowflake season in Animal Crossing New Horizons is from December 11 to February 24.

ACNH Snowflakes DIY Items

Before you can start crafting the Snowflakes DIY items in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you must find the recipes. The recipes for the 10 Snowflakes DIY items, including the two added in Update 2.0, can be collected by popping balloons using your slingshot.

However, the balloon with recipes for snowflake items will only appear during the snowflake season time mentioned above.

FYI Time traveling is an option to collect snowflakes, but keep in mind that these snowflakes melt after 4 days in your inventory, so you can’t travel too much. So the best way would be to collect snowflakes and craft the items you need before traveling back to the present.

TIP If you are looking for a particular item recipe, Ctrl + F will help you find it quickly.

How to Craft Falling-Snow Wall

The Falling-Snow Wall is an interior item you can craft if you have x3 Snowflakes and x10 Stones. This can give you a winter feel even in summer.

How to Craft Frozen Fence

This beautiful fence was added in the Update 2.0, and to craft it, you first need to ensure you have the updated version of the game. It will require just x5 Snowflakes for crafting.

How to Craft Frozen Floor Tiles

Another winter interior design item that you can use after crafting. This was added in the Update 2.0 and requires x8 Snowflakes for crafting.

How to Craft Iceberg Flooring

After getting the DIY recipe for the Iceberg Flooring, you can craft and place it on the floor with x10 Snowflakes.

How to Craft Iceberg Wall

You will need 10 Snowflakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons to craft this interior item.

How to Craft Ski-Slope Flooring

You can get the recipe and craft the Ski-Slope flooring during the snow season if you have x8 Snowflakes.

How to Craft Ski-Slope Wall

To get this DIY item, you must have x8 Snowflakes in ACNH.

How to Craft Snowflake Pochette

The Snowflake pochette is a clothing item you can craft after getting its DIY recipe. It will require x6 Snowflakes for crafting.

How to Craft Snowflake Wall

As you craft more decorative items, the number of Snowflakes you need to craft will increase. As for the Snowflake wall, you will need 12 Snowflakes.

How to Craft a Snowflake Wreath

It is a beautiful furniture item that you can craft with the help of x4 Snowflakes. You can get its recipe from Isabelle as well during the announcement.

ACNH Large Snowflakes DIY Items

The crafting items list with Snowflakes does not stop at just the 10 above, as there are also large Snowflakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons. With these, you can craft 16 DIY items after getting the recipes.

You can’t get recipes for these by popping balloons. Instead, you must craft a “Perfect Sbowboy” to get the recipes that use Large Snowflakes. Two snowballs are required to make it. You can find these balls close to each other in random locations on your island.

Ensure you have some open space so the balls can spawn and you can collect them. Let’s start with the items you can craft if you already have the Large Snowflakes.

How to Craft Frozen Arch

The Frozen Arch is a beautiful furniture item used while designing seating areas or courtyards in ACNH. You will need x10 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflake to craft it.

How to Craft Frozen Bed

You can craft another winter-themed furniture item with the same recipe as Frozen Arch, x10 Snowflakes, and x1 Large Snowflake.

How to Craft Frozen Chair

For crafting the Frozen Chair in ACNH, you must have x1 large snowflakes and just x3 Snowflakes.

How to Craft Frozen Counter

After getting the DIY recipe for making a “Perfect Snowboy,” you will need x3 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflake to craft it.

How to Craft Frozen Mini Snowperson

The recipe for the mini Snowperson was added in the update 2.0, and to craft it, you will need just x2 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflake.

How to Craft Frozen Partition

The crafting of the Frozen partition furniture will require you to have x6 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflakes.

How to Craft Frozen Pillar

This is a furniture item you can use in the design of your island. To craft it, x3 Snowflakes and x1 large Snowflakes are the items you will need.

How to Craft Frozen Sculpture

In the design of the winter courtyard for your home, you will need the frozen sculpture. Its crafting requires you to have x4 Snowflake and x1 Large Snowflake.

How to Craft Frozen Table

The frozen table is a beautiful DIY item for designing the seating area in the Winter season. After getting the recipe, you can craft it with x8 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflake.

How to Craft Frozen Tree

It is a perfect item for your winter garden in Animal Crossing New Horizons, and to craft it, you will need x8 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflake.

How to Craft Frozen-Treat Set

This treat set is pretty easy to craft, as you need one piece of a Large Snowflake and a Snowflake.

How to Craft Ice Flooring

During the Winter season, you can craft Ice Flooring with the help of x8 Snowflakes and x1 Large Snowflake.

How to Craft Ice Wall

In the same way as flooring, you can craft the wall with the same amount of items if you have the recipe.

How to Craft Ice Wand

This beautiful decorative item in ACNH does not need Snowflakes with x1 Large Snowflake. Instead, you will need to have 3 Star Fragments.

How to Craft Snowperson Head

It is a clothing item that you can wear during the winter season. It needs you to have x5 Snowflakes and x1 large Snowflake for crafting.

How to Craft Three-Tiered Snowperson

Another DIY item you can use to customize your Yard or Seating area. Its crafting requires you to have x2 tree branches along with the x1 Large Snowflake and x6 Snowflake.

How to get Snowflakes and Large Snowflakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To gather Snowflakes, you must take out your net and catch them like you catch Maple Leaf and Cherry Blossom Petals. These will fall from the sky instead of trees with the snow. You will hear a twinkling sound if you are close to a falling Snowflake in ACNH.

There is no fixed place to find them as they fall from the sky, but it is best to look for them when you are having a snowfall on your island.

They are difficult to get if you are looking for Large Snowflakes. You must build “Perfect Snowboy” to get the Snowflake and DIY recipe. One Snowboy will give you 4 Large Snowflakes, but for this, you need to visit it daily without skipping any day.

To craft all the items that require Large Snowflakes in crafting, you must build multiple “Perfect Snowboys” and talk to them daily.

TIP If you are short on Large Snowflakes and the season is about to end, you can time travel and collect Large Snowflakes. You can even Time travel to the Snowflakes season if you are behind.

Large Snowflakes are difficult to get so you can sell each for 2,500 Bells. You can sell simple Snowflakes for just 200 Bells. We will not recommend selling Large Snowflakes unless you have crafted all the desired items and want to make Bells.