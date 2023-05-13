Isabelle is one of the most iconic characters in Animal Crossing, right up there with the musician KK Slider. Although you don’t yet have her at the start in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it will be of relief to know that she’ll join your town soon. This guide will show you How to Unlock Isabelle in Animal Crossing New Horizons and walk you through the whole process of getting Isabelle to come to town.

How to Unlock Isabelle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Isabelle joining your Resident Services Staff will be huge convenience as she will assist you in a number of tasks and allow you to perform tasks you could not otherwise i.e. change the island’s flag, change the island’s theme, discuss residents that you might have issues with.

To get Isabelle to join your team, you have to upgrade and develop your town to a certain level, building certain utilities such as bridge and houses and upgrading the Resident Service Center.

How to Get Isabelle?

To get Isabelle you must perform the following tasks. These will be undertaken over the course of a week or so. Let just get on with it;

Build Nook’s Cranny – A few days after the start, the Nook’s nephews will ask you for help to build a shop. To assist them, you’ll have to collect 30 woods softwood, hardwood and 30 iron nuggets. It’ll take a day to complete construction. Invite New Residents – For the next stage of town development, you have to invite new animals to come and reside in your town. For this, you have to get the Nook Miles Ticket from the Nook Stop Terminal, which gives you a return trip to a random island. There you will find animals that are willing to take permanent residence at your town. Talk to them and invite them to come to your town. Prepare Town for the New Residents – After having invited the new residents over, you have to prepare for their arrival. Tom Nook will assign you a few tasks to fulfill this job. He’ll tell you to build and place a bridge, make three homes, furnish them and place fences to make them ready for use. Residence Services Upgrade – Once all the above-mentioned development has been completed, Tom Nook will announce the renovation of Resident Services. The tent will be upgraded to a full-fledged building that’ll be open for exploration after a day of construction upgrades. Welcome Isabelle – On the day of the new Residence Services inauguration, Tom Nook will announce the arrival of a new staff member to the Residence Services, its Isabelle. Isabelle will now be at the Residence Services, assisting you with Island evaluation, residents’ conflict mediation and island flag and theme modification