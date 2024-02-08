Animal Crossing New Horizons Time Travel Guide

Time Travel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is important as it allows you to skip the real-time pacing of the game and progress quickly. You can do many things with time travel, like making Bells, Breeding Flowers fast, and gathering other resources.

However, with benefits, there are also some consequences. You don’t have to worry; I will cover how to Time Travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons and the benefits or consequences of traveling.

How to Time Travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Time Traveling is pretty easy; all you need to do is change the system time in your Nintendo Switch.

First of all, save your progress and quit the game. After this, you must enter the System Settings (Gear Icon) on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down, and you will find “System.” Select Date and Time here, and you will find the “Synchronize Clock Via Internet” setting at the top. Ensure that you turn it off so you can time travel. Once done, change the Date and Time, hit “Ok,” and restart the game to Time Travel.

It is entirely safe, and you will not get banned for time travel. However, the community does frown upon doing this. As you know how to Time Travel, let’s discuss some of its benefits so you can utilize it better.

Benefits of Time Traveling

You should time travel in ACNH for many reasons. I will go over all of them so you can also benefit from them.

Build or Grow Instantly: With Time travel, you can instantly skip construction time and get what you need. For example, you can upgrade your house on the same day. The same goes for if you are growing something.

With Time travel, you can instantly skip construction time and get what you need. For example, you can upgrade your house on the same day. The same goes for if you are growing something. Make Special NPCs Appear: You can also use this feature to skip the day and see if a special NPC like Flick or Gulliver appears to buy items you need. You can skip a day and return to buy from them again. You can also use Time Travel to buy Turnips from Daisy Mae.

You can also use this feature to skip the day and see if a special NPC like Flick or Gulliver appears to buy items you need. You can skip a day and return to buy from them again. You can also use Time Travel to buy Turnips from Daisy Mae. Refresh Able Sisters Collection: If you don’t like what Able Sisters are selling, you can skip the day to get a new Selection.

If you don’t like what Able Sisters are selling, you can skip the day to get a new Selection. Play both Day and Night: If you cannot play at some time of the day because of your routine, you can time travel and experience both light and dark in ACNH.

If you cannot play at some time of the day because of your routine, you can time travel and experience both light and dark in ACNH. Make a Lot of Money From Interest: Put as much money as you want in the ABD bank and Time Travel backward. After this, exit the game and, this time, jump forward to earn a lot of Bells as Interest. The limit that you can hit once is 99,999 Bells .

Put as much money as you want in the ABD bank and Time Travel backward. After this, exit the game and, this time, jump forward to earn a lot of Bells as Interest. The limit that you can hit once is . Catch Up with Friends: If your friends are playing it a lot before you and ahead of time, you can use Time Travel to Catch Up with them and enjoy the game together.

Besides these, you can always use Time Travel to replenish resources so you can get a lot of resources in a single day.

What are the consequences of Time Travel in ACNH

The consequences of Time Traveling are not that bad if you look at the benefits it offers. But still, the following are the downsides of Time Travel, and you need to think about these before skipping too many days in ACNH.

The first downside of time traveling is you can end up getting rid of Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The main reason is that you spend too much time without talking to them. Villagers feel neglected and will eventually leave your village. Avoid this by ensuring you don’t use progress ahead months at a time through time travel and speak to your villagers frequently.

While Time Traveling, if you skip time past the next Sunday, the Turnips you bought from Daisy Mae will get rotten. Moreover, your home will get infested with Cockroaches, and weeds will grow everywhere on the Island. The Flowers will continue to breed, and you may have too many.

FYI You will not get Nook Miles from the Nook Stop bonus streak, as that will only work if you use the machine daily. The streak will break if you skip more than a day without collecting Nook Miles.

Besides that, your mailbox will also pile up if you don’t read letters and skip a long time. You can also not participate in holiday-based events as these will require you to verify time with the internet, which you can’t do because you turned off the “Synchronize Clock Via Internet” setting. If you want to participate in these events, you must turn this setting on.