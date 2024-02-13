Animal Crossing New Horizons Maple Leaf DIY Recipes

Maple leaf, a sign of the Fall season, makes its appearance for a few days in Animal Crossing New Horizons, just like Cherry Blossoms. Available from November 16th to 25th in the Northern Hemisphere and May 16th to May 25th if your island is in the Southern Hemisphere, Maple Leaf in ACNH is a limited-time crafting material that comes with its own DIY recipes.

If you are interested in some Fall-themed items in Animal Crossing New Horizons, we will go over all the DIY item recipes that you can craft using Maple leaf as the primary ingredient.

ACNH Maple Leaf DIY items

Like some other event-related recipes, you can’t buy DIY recipes that use Maple leaf. Instead, you must rely on finding these item recipes by shooting down balloons or picking up message bottles that wash up on your island’s beach. Keep in mind that not every recipe you find this way will be a Maple leaf DIY, so you will have to search a lot.

TIP If your island doesn’t have the Maple leaf season right now, you can either time travel to change the season or go to some other player’s island who lives in the opposite hemisphere to catch maple leaves.

Maple leaf is used in crafting the following DIY item recipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to craft Maple-leaf Pochette

You can find Maple-leaf Pochette recipe from balloons or message bottles. It requires 6x Maple leaf to craft.

How to craft Maple-leaf Umbrella

Just like Maple-leaf Pochette, the Umbrella recipe can also be acquired from balloons or message bottles. It requires 7x Maple leaf to craft.

How to craft Maple-leaf Pond stone

A furniture item that requires 10x stone and 3x Maple leaf to craft in ACNH.

How to craft Red Leaf Pile

A decorative furniture item, Red Leaf Pile recipe can be found by shooting down balloons or talking to Isabelle. To craft Red Leaf Pile, you need 3x Maple Leaf and 4x Clump of weeds.

How to craft Colored Leaves Flooring

An Interior decoration item, Colored Leaves Flooring, requires 10x Maple Leaf and 15x Clump of weeds. You can get this Maple leaf DIY recipe from balloons and message bottles.

How to craft Maple-leaf Rug

You need 6x Maple leaf to make Maple-leaf Rug in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to craft Autumn Wall

The Autumn Wall DIY recipe needs 10x Maple leaf, 5x Wood, and 5x Clump of Weeds to craft.

How to craft Leaf Stool

A leaf-shaped stool, the Maple Leaf DIY item Leaf Stool requires 3x Maple leaf and 3x Wood to craft. You can find the recipe for Leaf Stool through balloons or message bottles.

How to craft Tree’s Bounty Arch

A Fall-themed arch, the Tree’s Bounty Arch is another furniture item that uses Maple Leaf in ACNH. You need 5x Maple Leaf, 5x Acorn, 4x Pine Cone, and 15x Tree Branch to craft Tree’s Bounty Arch.

How to craft Tree’s Bounty Big Tree

A giant tree that looks like a Christmas tree but is actually a Fall-inspired one, the Tree’s Bounty Big Tree needs 4x Maple Leaf, 4x Acorn, 5x Pine Cone, 4x Clay, and 8x Tree Branch to craft.

How to get Maple Leaf in Animal Crossing New Horizons

As mentioned before, the Maple Leaf season in Animal Crossing New Horizons is from November 16 to 25 in the Northern Hemisphere and May 16 to 25 in the Southern Hemisphere. You will only find the red-orange maple leaves floating around during these days.

Just like cherry blossoms or catching bugs, getting Maple leaf in ACNH also requires the use of a Net. During the maple leaf season on your island in ACNH, you will see these orange leaves falling and being blown around by the wind.

Simply equip your net and approach a maple leaf. Since the maple leaf can easily be blown away by wind, you need to time your attempt carefully. Since Maple leaves are only available for barely 10 days, make sure you catch one whenever you see it, as the DIY recipes require a lot of them.

TIP It’s extremely rare to see maple leaves at night, so don’t waste the daylight. Try to find as many maple leaves as you can.

Even if you have already crafted everything you can using Maple Leaf, they can still be sold for Bells. Each Maple leaf in ACNH has a sell price of 200 Bells, and they can be stacked up to 10 times. A pretty decent selling price for such little effort.