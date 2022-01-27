Star fragments are a very rare resource that are part of the recipe for making a wand in-game. Have no idea where to get them? Don’t worry as in this guide we will show you How to Get Star Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons to make your own wand.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Star Fragments

Star Fragments are rare items in Animal Crossing New Horizons are used to craft valuable items like Zodiac Furniture or a wand. How exactly do you get Star fragments in ACNH? Read on to find out!

How to get Star Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

All it takes to get some star fragments is a meteor shower and wishing on a falling star to get what you want, as you will learn in our guide.

Star Fragments and Large Star Fragments can only be obtained by wishing on shooting stars.

Large Star Fragments are especially rare so if you are aiming to collect those, make sure you wish on as many stars as possible.

Once you wish on a star, the fragment will wash up on the shore of your Island the next day. So, you can collect them by going to the shore nearest to your location.

How to Make a Wish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The hint to wish upon the shooting stars is given by the same person that gives you the wand recipe in the first place, Celeste.

She’ll explain that wishing upon a falling star can bring you good fortune, after which she gives you the recipe that requires rare resources.

Whenever you see a shooting star twinkle in the sky, all you have to do is look at the night sky and press the “A” button. Mostly, Shooting Stars appear after you are visited by Celeste.

Just make sure that your hands are empty and you are not holding any item.

Shooting stars always appear randomly and in pairs, so even if you miss the first one, be on the lookout for the second one, which will follow closely.

ACNH Meteor Showers

At random points in random nights, a meteor shower will occur in the night sky above animal: crossing.

There will be a lot of stars falling subsequently so continue pressing A to make multiple wishes or to ensure your job is done.

It seems you get a one-star fragment per wish so if you are quick and lucky you can get enough to make a wand in one night of wishing and scavenging.

Celeste also appears in the region where a meteor shower is imminent after 7 pm. The highest chances of a meteor shower occurring are between 7 pm, and 4 am.

These are random but if you upgrade Resident Services, Tom Nook or Isabelle may tell you if one is supposedly incoming.

During this event you will see a star falling across the sky, it has a subtle sound so stay alert and once you do see it you need to push up on the right stick and press A to wish on the star.

What Ar Zodiac Star Fragments?

Which zodiac star fragment you’ll get depends on which zodiac sign is currently in the sun. For example, in august, you will get Leo.

A zodiac star fragment other than the one which is currently in the sun can drop but it is very rare.

Here is a list describing which Zodiac sign will be active in which month:

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

How to Farm Star Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To farm Star Fragments, make 20 wishes at meteor showers. With this, you can get up to 10 Star Fragments on the beach next day.

Also remember to pick up all the shells on the beach, this will speed up the process of you finding Star Fragments as well.

Time travel is also a valid option. Just change the date and time on your device to go back and forth to catch more meteor showers.

If you want even more star fragments, you can find people online who are hosting meteor shower events. Different Reddit and discord communities tend to do so.

If you don’t want to go online, then you should stay out during the nighttime with your headphone volume cranked up to better hear a shooting star.

Doing so will increase your chances of wishing on a shooting star.

Once you get your Star DIY recipe from Celeste, she may also provide you with 5 Star Fragments at the spot.

Another way to get Star Fragments fast is to get your visitors to make wishes as well. For every 5 wishes made, you will get a Star Fragment. This is capped at 20 fragments per day.

If your visitors make 100 wishes and you alone make 20 wishes, you can also get a maximum grand total of 40 Star Fragments in one day.

Crafting with the Star Fragments

Star Fragments are very rare but less rare than golden ore. You can use your fragments to craft a wand, but we recommend you collect as many as you can and store them to craft zodiac furniture. You can give Zodiac Furniture to Celeste, and she will tell you a story in return.