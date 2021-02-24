Persona 5 Strikers Magic Skills Guide

If you’re looking to learn more about the Magic Skills in Persona 5 Strikers, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll walk you through all the information you need to know about each Magic Skill, including its effect, SP and location.

Persona 5 Strikers Magic Skills

Persona 5 Strikers has many of the familiar magic skills from the persona series. They can be categorized into the following

Fire Skills

Agi

This skill can be used by Carmen and Jack-o’Lantern.

Effect: Inflicts light fire damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 8

Maragi

This skill can be used by Carmen and Hua Po.

Effect: Inflicts light fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 10

Agilao

This skill can be used by Carmen and Lamia.

Effect: Inflicts medium fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 14

Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow

Maragion

This skill can be used by Carmen, Eligor, Queen Mab and Neko Shogun.

Effect: Inflicts medium fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 16

Location: Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow

Agidyne

This skill can be used by Carmen, Cerberus and Queen Mab.

Effect: Inflicts heavy fire damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 24

Maragidyne

This skill can be used by Carmen, Mara and Lilith.

Effect: Inflicts heavy fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance of applying Burn on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 26

Location: Abyss Jail

Inferno

This skill can be used by Lucifer and Carmen.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 38

Ice Skills

Bufu

This skill can be used by Silky and Goemon.

Effect: Inflicts light ice damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 8

Mabufu

This skill can be used by Silky, Goemon and Andras.

Effect: Inflicts light ice damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 10

Bufula

This skill can be used by Goemon, Jack Frost and Ame-no-Uzume.

Effect: Inflicts medium ice damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 14

Location: Sendai Jail

Mabufula

This skill can be used by Lilim, Goemon and Queen Mab.

Effect: Inflicts light ice damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 16

Bufudyne

This skill can be used by King Frost and Queen Mab.

Effect: Inflicts heavy ice damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 24

Location: Osaka Jail – Strong Shadow

Mabufudyne

This skill can be used by Lilith and Black Frost.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy ice damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 26

Location: Abyss Jail

Elec Skills

Zio

This skill can be used by Pixie and Captain Kidd.

Effect: Inflicts light elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 8

Location: Shibuya Jail – Strong Jail

Mazio

This skill can be used by Pixie and Captain Kidd.

Effect: Inflicts light elec damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 10

Zionga

This skill can be used by Shiisa and Captain Kidd.

Effect: Inflicts medium elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 14

Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow

Mazionga

This skill can be used by Naga and Mothman.

Effect: Inflicts medium elec damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 16

Ziodyne

This skill can be used by Yatagarasu and Naga Raja.

Effect: Inflicts heavy elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 24

Maziodyne

This skill can be used by Yatagarasu and Naga Raja.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy elec damage to enemies present within a wide radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 26

Location: Abyss Jail

Thunder Reign

This skill can be used by Naga Raja.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.

SP: 36

Wind Skills

Garu

This skill can be used by Zorro and Bicorn.

Effect: Inflicts light wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 6

Location: Shibuya Jail – Strong Shadow

Magaru

This skill can be used by High Pixie and Zorro.

Effect: Inflicts light wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 8

Garula

This skill can be used by High Pixie and Zorro.

Effect: Inflicts medium wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 12

Magarula

This skill can be used by Koppa Tengu and Zorro.

Effect: Inflicts medium wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 14

Garudyne

This skill can be used by Kurama Tengu and Fortuna.

Effect: Inflicts heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 22

Magarudyne

This skill can be used by Lilith and Norn.

Effect: Inflicts heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 24

Panta Rhei

This skill can be used by Norn.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 34

Vacuum Wave

This skill can be used by Fortuna.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 36

Psy Skills

Psi

This skill can be used by Succubus and Milady.

Effect: inflicts light psy damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.

SP: 8

Location: Shibuya Jail – Strong Shadow

Mapsi

This skill can be used by Milady.

Effect: inflicts light psy damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.

SP: 10

Psio

This skill can be used by Milady, Okuninushi and Legion.

Effect: inflicts medium psy damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.

SP: 16

Mapsio

This skill can be used by Kaiwan and Milady.

Effect: inflicts medium psy damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.

SP: 16

Psiodyne

This skill can be used by Bugbear, Okuniunshi and Kali.

Effect: inflicts heavy psy damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.

SP: 24

Location: Osaka Jail – Strong Shadow

Mapsiodyne

This skill can be used by Forneus.

Effect: inflicts heavy psy damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.

SP: 26

Location: Abyss Jail

Nuclear Skills

Frei

This skill can be used by Orthros and Johanna.

Effect: Inflicts light nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 8

Mafrei

This skill can be used by Setanta and Johanna.

Effect: Inflicts light nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 10

Freila

This skill can be used by Johanna.

Effect: Inflicts medium nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 14

Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow

Mafreila

This skill can be used by Mithras and Johanna and Unicorn.

Effect: Inflicts medium nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 16

Location: Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow

Freidyne

This skill can be used by Ganesha and Johanna.

Effect: Inflicts heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 24

Mafreidyne

This skill can be used by Trumpeter, Mot and Johanna.

Effect: Inflicts heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 26

Atomic Flare

This skill can be used by Ganesha.

Effect: Inflicts heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 36

Cosmic Flare

This magic skill can be used by Mot.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.

SP: 38

Bless

Kouha

This skill can be used by Pithos.

Effect: Inflicts light bless damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 8

Hama

This skill can be used by Archangel.

Effect: Has a tiny chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.

SP: 8

Makouha

This skill can be used by Archangel and Pithos.

Effect: Inflicts light bless damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 10

Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow

Hamaon

This skill can be used by Dominion.

Effect: Has a medium chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.

SP: 10

Mahama

This skill can be used by Mithra.

Effect: Has a tiny chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.

SP: 12

Kouga

This skill can be used by Mithra and Pithos.

Effect: Inflicts medium bless damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 14

Makouga

This skill can be used by Mithra and Principality.

Effect: Inflicts medium bless damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 16

Kougaon

This skill can be used by Dominion and Pithos.

Effect: Inflicts heavy bless damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 26

Location: Abyss Jail

Makougan

This magic skill can be used by Metatron and Pithos.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy bless damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 26

Location: Tree of Life and Wisdom – Strong Shadow

Curse

Eiha

This skill can be used by Arsene.

Effect: Inflicts light curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 8

Mudo

This skill can be used by Pisaca.

Effect: Has a tiny chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.

SP: 8

Maeiha

This skill can be used by Slime.

Effect: Inflicts light curse damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 10

Mamudoon

This skill can be used by Alice.

Effect: Has a medium chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.

SP: 14

Location: Osaka Jail– Strong Shadow

Eiga

This skill can be used by Mithra and Black Ooze.

Effect: Inflicts medium curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 14

Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow

Maeiga

This skill can be used by Mithra, Arahabaki and Arsense.

Effect: Inflicts medium curse damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 14

Location: Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow

Eigaon

This skill can be used by Forneus, Seth and Nebiros.

Effect: Inflicts heavy curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 24

Mudoon

This skill can be used by Nebiros.

Effect: Inflicts heavy curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 24

Maeigaon

This magic skill can be used by Mara, Arsene and Abaddon.

Effect: Inflicts very heavy curse damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 26

Location: Tree of Life and Wisdom – Strong Shadow

Almighty

Life Drain

This skill can be used by Legion and Pisaca.

Effect: Siphons HP from the targets.

SP: 10

Megido

This skill can be used by Valjean and Mothman.

Effect: Inflicts medium almighty damage to enemies present within a certain radius.

SP: 14

Megidola

This skill can be used by Mot, Valjean and Norn.

Effect: Inflicts heavy almighty damage to enemies present within a large radius.

SP: 24

Location: Tree of Life and Wisdom – Strong Shadow

Megidolaon

This magic skill can be used by Metatron, Valjean and Alice.