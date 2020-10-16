In this guide, we will be discussing How to Get Light of Creation in Baldur’s Gate 3. We will give you a detailed rundown of the Light of Creation and how to get it in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Light of Creation

There are many different types of weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3, and each weapon has different stats and other perks like Finesse, Versatility, Dippable, etc. Some weapons can be dual-wielded as well.

Players can attain these weapons in a multitude of ways. They can get new weapons by either defeating powerful foes, find them in chests or simply find a weapon lying around.

One such weapon is Light of Creation that the players can get after defeating Bernard Guardian of the Enchanted Tower.

Light of Creation is a Dual-wielded Heavy weapon with a range of 2.5m.

Getting this weapon is an easy affair as you just need to defeat one enemy, and the rest of it is just you getting to the boss room.

How to Get Light of Creation

First, you need to go to the Ruined Tower. Then, head inside and take a left, passing through the door.

Now all you need to do is make your way down by jumping on the blue area on the right. Keep heading down and start moving towards the left side until you reach an area with giant blue flowers.

We recommend using any character who can cast the Feather Fall spell as that makes getting down much easier without having to worry about taking damage.

Now move forward until you reach the base of a tree where you can collect the Sussur Bloom flower as you’ll be needing it ahead.

Move forward until you reach an Ornate Door. Destroy the door and head inside.

Now you will see a power generator.

You need to interact with this generator and use the Sussur Bloom flower that you picked earlier to power the generator.

The Sussur Bloom flower will be under the Ingredients tab in your Inventory. After placing it in the 2nd slot, Combine it.

Now head upstairs and use the platform to Ascend to the top floor of the tower where Bernard awaits you with the Light of Creation.

After reaching the top floor, Bernard will start a conversation with you, and you have to fight him afterward.

Defeat Bernard to get the Light of Creation and a bunch of other loot.