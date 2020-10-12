This Baldur’s Gate 3 Best classes guide will get you up to speed on what are classes and subclasses in BG3 and also help you pick the perfect class and subclass setup if you’re new to the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Classes

There are 12 classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and each one of them gives a different characteristic to your character.

Choosing a class carefully is particularly important as it lays down the playstyle of your character.

Furthermore, you can also opt for a multiclass in BG3. This means that you get to choose a new class to compliment your existing class after every level.

However, if you don’t like diversity, you can also just level up your existing class after every level, rather than adding another one to your character.

Unfortunately, multiclass is not available for the early access game.

Here are all the classes available to choose from. Some of them are available in the early access game. For others, you’ll have to watch the clock.

Barbarian

Barbarians have a Hit Dice of d12, while Strength is their primary ability. Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Strength and Constitution.

Light and medium armor, shields, simple and martial weapons happen to be their armor and weapon proficiencies.

This class is not available in the early access game.

Bard

Bards have a Hit Dice of d8, while Charisma is their primary ability. Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Dexterity and Charisma.

Light armor, simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, and shortswords happen to be their armor and weapon proficiencies.

This class is not available in the early access game.

Cleric

Clerics have a Hit Dice of d8, while Wisdom is their primary ability. Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Wisdom and Charisma.

As far as armors and weapons are concerned, they are proficient in light and medium armor, shields, and simple weapons.

This class is available in the early access game.

Druid

Druids have a Hit Dice of d8, while Wisdom is their primary ability. Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Wisdom and Intelligence.

As far as armors and weapons are concerned, they are proficient in light and medium armor (nonmetal), shields (nonmetal), clubs, daggers, darts, javelins, maces, quarterstaffs, scimitars, sickles, slings, and spears.

This class is not available in the early access game.

Fighter

Fighters have a Hit Dice of d10, while Strength or Dexterity is their primary ability.

Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Strength and Constitution.

Talking of armors and weapons, they are proficient in all armor, shields, simple and martial weapons.

This class is available in the early access game.

Monk

Monks have a Hit Dice of d10, while Dexterity and Wisdom are their primary abilities.

Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Strength and Dexterity. They are good with simple weapons and shortswords.

This class is not available in the early access game.

Paladin

Paladins are Holy Warriors, and they have a Hit Dice of D10. Their primary abilities include Strength and Charisma.

Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Wisdom and Charisma. They are good with all armors, shields, simple and martial weapons.

This class is not available in the early access game.

Ranger

Rangers have a Hit Dice of d10, while Dexterity and Wisdom are their primary abilities.

Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Strength and Dexterity. They are good with light and medium armor, shields, simple and martial weapons.

This class is available in the early access game.

Rogues

Rogues have a Hit Dice of d8, while Dexterity is their primary ability. Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Dexterity and Intelligence.

As far as armors and weapons are concerned, they are proficient in Light armor, simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, and shortswords.

This class is available in the early access game.

Sorcerer

Sorcerers have a Hit Dice of d6, while Charisma is their primary ability.

Their saving and throw proficiency lies in Constitution and Charisma.

As far as armors and weapons are concerned, they are proficient in daggers, darts, slings, quarterstaffs, and light crossbows

This class is available in the early access game.

Warlock

They are the wielders of magic, and they have a Hit Dice of D8. Their primary ability includes Charisma.

Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Wisdom and Charisma. They are good with light armors and simple weapons.

This class is available in the early access game.

Wizard

Wizards have a Hit Dice of d6, while Intelligence is their primary ability. Their saving and throw proficiency lie in Intelligence and Wisdom.

They are good with daggers, darts, slings, quarterstaffs, and light crossbow.

This class is available in the early access game.

Subclasses

Subclasses further specialize a class and makes it diverse.

Subclass allows you to maintain the characteristics of the main class as well as make your character more capable by giving it more unique abilities from subclasses.

Here are all the subclasses that you can choose for each of the main classes that are available during the early access.

Cleric : Life Domain, Light Domain, Trickery Domain

: Life Domain, Light Domain, Trickery Domain Fighter: Battle Master, Eldritch Knight

Battle Master, Eldritch Knight Ranger : Hunter, Beast Master

: Hunter, Beast Master Rogue : Arcane Trickster, Thief

: Arcane Trickster, Thief Warlock : The Fiend, The Great One

: The Fiend, The Great One Wizard: School of Evocation, School of Abjuration

Below we’ve mentioned the three best Class and Subclass tiers to help you choose the best class if you’re new to the game.

Classes

Tier Class 1 Fighter, Ranger 2 Fighter/Ranger, Rogue 3 Cleric, Fighter 4 Warlock, Wizard

Choosing a perfect class is heavily dependent on your playstyle. If you’re unaware of your playstyle and new to the game, it better that you opt for the classes in the first tier.

They’ll give you more Strength and better health, allowing you to push through with minimal game experience.

If you’re into magic and like sneaky gameplay, Rogue and Wizard classes could be the best match for you.

You can opt for the second tier if you want a little bit of magic (Ranger) or pure muscle (Fighter), and at the same time, you’re into stealthy gameplay.

The third tier could be the best choice for you like magic, but you’re still new to the game and a little low on skills. Therefore, you’ll need a fighter along with you.

The fourth tier is all about magic. If you know your way around the game and you’re into magic, you can get away with Warlock and Wizard.

Best Subclasses

Here are the five best subclass combinations that you can choose from, along with the four above mentioned Class tiers.