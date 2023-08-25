Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue Arcane Trickster Build And Subclass Guide

The Rogue class in BG3 specializes in stealth, sleight of hand, and deception. They have a rebellious soul and are cunning in nature. As you level up, you can pick subclasses, including the Arcane Trickster. These characters use trickery-based magic to fool their opponents, remain unseen, and escape. An Arcane Trickster build will work to hide themselves and their allies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This subclass can use different spells to enhance their stealth and cunning nature. They will not be as powerful as a pure caster’s spells. But they can help you sustain yourself if the caster is occupied elsewhere or cannot cast spells for whatever reason.

Starting abilities and skills for Rogue Arcane Trickster in BG3

The Arcane Trickster build focuses on utilizing their stealth and arcane ability simultaneously. You must make specific choices during the character creation phase to make this build for yourself. These will grant you proficiencies and bonuses towards your skills. This will bring out the full potential this build has to offer.

Race: The best Race for an Arcane Trickster will be the High Elf. Their natural talents, such as Darkvision, Fey ancestry, and elven training, best suit a rogue class. One of your party companions, Astarion, is a rogue and a high elf. He enjoys several bonuses from his race that contribute to his class.

Ability Point Distribution

Distribute your attribute in the following way. Your two main skills will be Dexterity and Intelligence. Dexterity helps with stealth, sleight of hand, and even combat. Intelligence will be your main spell-casting ability and you will need this maxed to use your spells.

Skills Points Strength 8 Dexterity 16 Constitution 14 Intelligence 16 Wisdom 10 Charisma 10 Ability point distribution

Skill proficiencies

Take skill proficiencies in Sleight of Hand and Stealth. The Arcane Trickster build may be able to cast spells, but at its core, it remains a rogue. As such, you will take proficiencies in these skills.

Best Background

The best background for an Arcane Trickster will be the Charlatan. Their natural +1 Deception and +5 Sleight of Hand bonuses will add to the already vast skills of Arcane Trickster build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Plus, the Charlatan background is very rogue-like. So, this adds to the overall essence of the character’s backstory.

Best feats for Rogue Arcane Trickster

Feats can enhance your gameplay experience by giving special maneuvers, attacks, bonuses, and the like to further hone in your build. Or, you may choose a feat to cover a weakness that may have been left while making your character. They have various uses. As such, we recommend you pick the following feats.

Level 4

Pick Ability improvement at level 4, then assign +2 points to your Intelligence. As the Arcane Trickster uses magic, assigning +2 to your Intelligence early on is the best way forward.

Level 8

Pick Ability improvement at level 8. Now assign +2 points to your dexterity. Dexterity will be the main attribute contributing to your function as a rogue.

Level 10

At level 10, you will get an additional feat. We recommend choosing Warcaster as it improves concentration on spells such as sleep and hold person.

Level 12

Pick Ability improvement at level 12. Now assign +2 points to your dexterity and max it out to a full 20. This will make you very hard to detect. Alternatively, you can also assign +2 points to your intelligence. Both options can work here, and ultimately depends on whether you use your magic more or rogue skills.

Best Spells for Rogue Arcane Trickster

As an Arcane Trickster, you need magic and stealth-based abilities to blossom. By using this dual approach, Arcane Trickster builds become a force to be reckoned with in Baldur’s Gate 3. We recommend you pick the following spells.

Cantrips

Poison spray

Ray of frost

Level 1 Spells

Tasha’s hideous laughter

Sleep

Thunderwave

Level 2 Spell

Hold person

Best armor and weapon

Use the following armor and weapon on your Arcane Trickster

SLOT ITEMS Head Shadow of Menzoberranzan Armour Drow Studded Leather Armor Gloves Gloves of Archery Boots Disintergrated Nightwalkers Neckless Amulet of Selune’s Chosen Ring 1 Emerald Ring 2 Caustic Main hand weapon Rapier Off-hand weapon Dagger Ranged weapon The Joltshooter Weapons and armor for Arcane Trickster build

Rogue Arcane Trickster Build level Progression

Level 1

At level 1, you will have access to the backstab and one cantrip. Starting as a rogue is a bit slow but builds up quickly.

Level 2

At this level, you get cunning actions that can be used as bonus actions. These being

Cunning Action: Disengage

Cunning Action: Dash

Cunning Actions: Hide

These actions will help you get out of combat without giving the enemy a chance to use the opportunity attack. You can use them once per turn.

Level 3

At level 3, you will get to choose your sub-class. After choosing the Arcane Trickster, you will get three spells and two cantrips. Using these spells lets you see the difference between this and other sub-classes. Choose your cantrips and spells as recommended earlier.

Level 4

Pick Ability improvement at level 4. Then, assign +2 points to your intelligence.

Level 5

At this level, you get the class feature known as the Uncanny Dodge. This helps you protect yourself from enemy damage by evading it. Also, their damage will be reduced by half for all successful hits on you.

Level 6

At this level, you will unlock skills. You can choose from any of the following you use the most. We recommend going for Perception and deception.

Level 7

At this level, you will get the class feature known as Evasion. This helps you evade the oncoming damage taken and helps you with dexterity-based saving throws.

Additionally, you can pick and choose from level 2 spells here. You should go for the Hold Person spell.

Level 8

Pick Ability improvement at level 8. Now assign +2 points to your Dexterity.

Level 9

You will get a class feature called Magical Ambush at this level. When you are hidden, your enemies will be disadvantaged against a saving throw when you use spells.

Level 10

At level 10, you will get an additional feat. We recommend choosing Warcaster as it improves concentration on spells such as sleep and hold person. Choose the Shocking Grasp cantrip and Invisibility spell. You will also get one additional can trip and one additional spell.

Level 11

You will get a class feature known as reliable talent at this level when you make an ability check with a proficient skill. The lowest number of dice that you can roll is reduced by 10.

Level 12

Pick Ability improvement at level 12. Now assign +2 points to your dexterity and max it out to 20.