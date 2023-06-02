All Hyrule Ridge Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

All 152 Shrines in Zelda: TotK are spread throughout the open world for players to find, and few are located in the Central Hyrule Ridge area.

Locating these shrines is important as unlocking these grants Links the ability to fast-travel there and earn rewards. These also help in strengthening various skills in the game and provide you with a Light of Blessing upon completion.

Where to find Central Hyrule Ridge Shrines in Zelda: TotK

You can explore the Hyrule Ridge area to access a total of 7 shrines in Zelda: TotK.

Gasas Shrine

The Gasas Shrine is at the western end of the Central Hyrule Ridge, southwest of the Rayne Highlands in Zelda: TotK. You need to move through the area between the Ancient Columns and Hemaar’s Descent.

You will find the shrine at the corner of the location on the ground level.

Makurukis Shrine

The Makurukis Shrine is located on a cliff in Zelda: TotK just southwest of Mount Rhoam. You need to move toward the ridge that allows you clear visuals of the Tabantha Bridge Stable.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can reach your destination by moving northwest from the Seres Scablands area and climbing the cliffs. You need to stay cautious as climbing is not easy, but the rewards from Makurukis shrine are worth all the efforts in Tears of the Kingdom.

Runakit Shrine

Being in the Central Hyrule Ridge, the Runakit Shrine is located southeast of the Upland Lindor in Zelda: TotK. You can also reach these coordinates if you move northwest from the Thundra Plateau of the Central Hyrule Ridge.

The shrine is found in the area that lies between the Upland Lindor and Mount Rhoam. You can move north from Mount Rhoam or travel south from Upland Lindor to encounter the Runakit shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Sonapan Shrine

Hidden in the shade of apple trees, the Sonapan Shrine can be found by heading east of the Satori Cave in Zelda: TotK.

To find this shrine, you need to locate the apple orchards on top of Satori Mountain. Among the trees is a shrine that allows you to grab some exciting rewards.

Taki-Ihaban Shrine

The Taki-Ihaban Shrine is one of the few shrines hidden inside a cave in Zelda: TotK. You can reach this shrine by moving south of Lindor’s Brow near Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

Head toward the large ledge inside the cave just after the Gloom Hands. Once you get there, explore the area to discover this shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Turakawak Shrine

The Turakawak Shrine is located at the bank of the Lake Illumeni at the coordinates in Zelda: TotK. You can reach the Lake by moving south from the Illumeni Plateau.

You must explore the thorns next to the Lake to find the shrine. So get near the Lake and search the east side of it.

Usazum Shrine

The Usazum Shrine can be found in the Central Hyrule Ridge area by moving southwest of the Satori Mountain Foothill Cave till you reach a clearing.

You can get there by moving west from Safula Hill after crossing the Manhall Bridge. You will encounter the shrine in the open fields of the region.