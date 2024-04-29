Dragon’s Dogma 2 A Case Of Sculptor’s Block Walkthrough

A Case of Sculptor’s Block is one of the side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can start pretty early. However, you can’t progress before reaching the city of Bakbattahl. This quest requires you to help Fulvio complete the Griffin sculpture so the Klark collection can be completed.

This quest starts automatically while you are exploring Vernworth. You will find an NPC named Klark just outside his estate, and as soon as you walk past him, he will initiate the talk. He will tell you about his incomplete sculpture collection and ask for your help checking on the man tasked to complete it.

This will add A Case of Sculptor’s Block quest to your quest log in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you are doing quests in Vernworth and don’t have access to Battahl, there is nothing to worry about, as it is not a timed quest.

You can progress in it after completing A Feast of Deception quest and entering the region of Battahl. Moreover, there are certain things that you will need to keep in mind if you are looking to get the best ending in this quest for the most reward.

Whatever the case, let’s start with the first objective of this quest: visiting the sculptor’s home in Bakbattahl.

Visit Fulvio’s Workshop in Bakbattahl

The workshop location will be marked on the map, making it easy to find. It is northeast of the Mercantile Ward, and once you get there, enter it. In the end, you will find Fulvio thinking of completing the sculpture in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

He will inform you that he is doing everything he can, but making a sculpture of something he has not seen is impossible. Fulvio will ask for your help to engage with Griffin at the location he knows of so he can get enough time to complete the drawing.

He will also hint at petrifying the Griffin to get enough time. Now, there are multiple ways in which you can proceed to the next objective. Your task is to visit Fulvio at the Griffin Nest location and engage with Graffin while he finishes the drawing.

You can first go for the Medusa Head to petrify the Griffin, which will help you towards completing this quest with ease.

Get the Medusa Head in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Optional)

To get the head, you first have to find Medusa in Battahl. You must travel southwest of the Fulvio Workshop location and to the Nera’Battahl Windrift. This is in the Wyrmsblood Forest, and while you progress towards it, you will find the Caliginous Depths cave entrance.

Two trees block it, forming a cross shape so you can quickly identify it. Enter it and go all the way to the end to find the Medusa. To get the Medusa’s head, I recommend you go with a thief vocation so you can use the Vigor augment and daggers to target its head.

Any other bladed weapon will work as well. After targeting its head for enough time, you can defeat Medusa and get the Medusa Head in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Taking Medusa out without dealing much damage can get you the Preserved Medusa Head and an achievement/trophy.

Once you have the Medusa Head, you should meet Fulvio at the Griffin location and progress in the quest.

Meet Fulvio at the Griffin Nest Location

The exact location where you can meet Fulvio is northwest of the Bakbattahl and south of the Enoa Battahl Forest. Once you get to this location, you will find Fulvio, who will lead you to the Griffin.

Remember that you should never get to this location if you are not prepared or don’t have the Medusa head, as you can mess up A Case of Sculptor’s Block quest.

FYI Interacting with Fulvio at this location will prompt him to move towards the Griffin Nest. If you go back to get the Medusa Head or do some other quest, Fulvio goes to the nest and gets himself killed. If you are unable to find Fulvio once you reach the location then it is possible he is already dead. Visit the Morgue and revive Fulvio using a Wakestone.

Once you find the Artist, follow him to the Griffin Nest. The way you deal with the Griffin will determine the quality of the sculpture Fulvio will make and the rewards you will get.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 A Case of Sculptor’s Block Good Ending

To get a good ending for A Case of Sculptor’s Block, you have two options. One will require you to use the Medusa Head and petrify the Griffin so Fulvio can easily finish the sketch. I have already explained how to get the Medusa Head.

If you don’t want to do it, there is another way, which I tested myself. For this to work, you must change your Vocation to Magick Archer at the Vocation guild and use the Sleep Arrows. This will put the Griffin to Sleep while Fulvio completes the drawing and returns safely.

TIP Use the Ferrystone to fast travel to the portcrystal at Vernworth to complete this quest quickly.

After this, you must revisit Fulvio at his Workshop and visit the Klark’s Estate to attend the unveiling.

Enter the estate this time and head upstairs to the door on the left. This will trigger a cutscene in which Klark is happy. This is the way to get the most reward: 14,000 Gold and 4500 XP.

A Case of Sculptor’s Block Bad Ending

If you are unable to petrify the Griffin or put it to sleep, you are going to get a bad ending to the quest. Fulvio asks you to prolong the fight as much as you can. If you manage to do that, the Griffin ends up flying away, and the sketch remains incomplete. On the other hand, if you kill the Griffin too quickly, Fulvio is still unable to get a good sketch.

Both outcomes lead to people making fun of the statue at the unveiling. Fulvio is disappointed in his skill and Klark vows to ruin Fulvio’s name for making such a horrible sculptor. You will only receive 7,000 Gold and 2250 XP for the bad ending, which is exactly half the reward for the good ending.