How To Defeat Marbled Gohma Boss In Zelda: TotK

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Marbled Gohma boss is the final boss awaiting players upon completion of the main quest Yunobo of Goron City. After reaching the Fire Temple, Link and Yunobo noticed that Zelda was taken captive by a rocky spider-like monster (although it’s just an illusion).

Finally, when Link solves the puzzle of the Fire Temple gate by opening the five Padlocks, he gets to enter the temple to confront the Marbled Gohma boss in Zelda TotK.

How to beat Marbled Gohma boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Marbled Gohma is a formidable boss having explosive rock-spitting attacks in its arsenal. The good news is that Gohma uses the same sets of attacks several times in the battle, giving you a clear idea of its next strikes. You can take advantage of this vulnerability and avoid taking the potential damage.

Make sure to equip yourself with food items, powerful weapons, and fire-resistant elixirs before joining the fight. (You can skip the elixirs part if you already have equipped the Flamebreaker Armor)

The first attack should be from your side. Marbled Gohma in Zelda TotK retaliates by spitting three marbled balls at you. Get far from the balls as soon as possible, as they have explosives inside them and can deal much damage.

Phase 1

In the first phase of the battle, your goal is to break the legs of Marbled Gohma to make it fall to the ground. You must launch Yunobo at the boss’s legs, once on each leg. With the loss of both legs, Gohma falls and touches the ground. This is your opportunity to climb on its body and make as many strikes as possible on the giant eye in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once Gohma starts to shake, showing his senses are back, you should immediately take some steps back to keep a good distance. If you fail to do so, it can shake you too and eat away some of your health.

Marbled Gohma becomes invincible for a few seconds once its legs are regenerated. So, save your attacks for the next fight stages instead of wasting them. After waiting a while, relaunch your chubby Goron friend towards Gohma.

Gohma’s leg attacks and marbled balls occur more frequently as the fight intensifies. Fortunately, we already know every next move of the boss, which makes it easy to dodge the attacks without taking any damage from them.

Repeat the dodge-and-launch Yunobo technique, and attack its giant eye again for chewing much of its health. You can also shoot its eye with the available stock of arrows in addition to the rolling attacks of your Goron buddy.

Phase 2

The second phase of the boss fight starts with Gohma climbing on the roof and firing attacks from there. In this phase, the boss traps you by throwing explosive balls around you. One of the ways to save yourself is to use Yunobo’s rolling ability to get rid of the balls. You can climb on one of the red balls and glide away before it explodes.

As usual, launch Yunobo on the room walls to hit the middle of the boss’s body. This causes Marbled Gohma in Zelda TotK to fall to the ground, stunned and vulnerable to attacks. Get close to its body and make continuous weapon attacks on the eye. Then get away momentarily to avoid taking damage from its awakening strike.

Finally, when the health bar of Marbled Gohma tends to finish, its movement along the ceiling gets even faster. Now it’ll be more challenging to throw precise strikes on its body. In the fight’s final moments, it needs only one more rolling hit on Gohma’s eye to take down the boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Yunobo of Goron City quest is also completed at the end of this fight. You are now free to clear the other parts of the main story quest Regional Phenomenon (assuming you’ve not completed all or some of the other quests included in this main quest)

Yunobo of Goron City quest reward

For doing all that time-taking hard work, you will receive a Heart Container and a special ability that originally belonged to Yunobo. This is the Vow of Yunobo, Sage of Fire ability in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which will help you summon the avatar of Yunobo whenever the situation needs him.