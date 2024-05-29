Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom A Way To Trade, Washed Away Quest Walkthrough

A Way to Trade, Washed Away is a side quest that sees you helping a poor man get back his ship. This quest takes place in Lurelin Village and requires mastery over Ultrahand’s ability to build custom boats.

A Way to Trade, Washed Away in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an easy quest if you have previously built a custom boat and unlocked the Autobuild ability. Let us help you acquire and complete this quest by creating a custom boat.

Before proceeding, we recommend collecting a few Zonai fans and steering sticks from the Zonai device dispensers.

How to Start A Way to Trade, Washed Away Quest in Zelda: TotK

A Way to Trade, Washed Away can only be started after completing its prerequisites. These include side quests for the Ruffian-Infested Village and Lurelin Village Restoration Project.

FYI You can follow our guides to complete these quests quickly.

Once you are done restoring Lurelin Village, return to Lookout Landing and talk to Garini near the general goods shop. He will be happy to learn about his village and instantly return to it.

Return to Lurelin Village by fast traveling to the Sifumim Shrine. You can find Garini near a pier at the coordinates (2957, -3492, 0001). He will be depressed as his boat was washed away during the pirate attack, and now, he has no means to open his shop.

He will ask you to retrieve his boat from Tenoko Island. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

How to complete A Way to Trade, Washed Away in Zelda: TotK

Tenoko Island is to the Northeast of Lurelin Village in the Necluda Sea. It is to the east of Loshlo Harbor and Mount Dunsel.

There is no easy way to reach this island. Fast travel to the Anedamimik Shrine to its north, near Hateno Village, or use Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower to get airborne.

Once you are in the air, glide east and use Tulin’s Gust ability to cover as much distance as possible. Rest on the sky islands to restore your stamina as this will be a very long journey.

Make sure you have at least two stamina rings and a few stamina-restoring foods to make the journey. Once you reach Tenoko Island, you will notice a ship with some Zonai devices.

Attach a few rockets, fans, and batteries to the ship. Take out a Zonai steering device from your inventory and attach it to the boat with Ultrahand for better control.

When you interact with the Steering Stick, all Zonai devices will activate and push the ship forward. Drive it carefully to reach the pier near Lurelin Village, where Garini is.

A cutscene will trigger as you go near the pier, and Garini will thank you for saving his only way of earning a living. This will complete the A Way to Trade, Eashed Away quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Reward

Garini will reward you with a Star Fragment for helping him. You can visit his shop later to purchase fish or some monster parts, including Aerocuda Eyeballs.