Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ruffian-Infested Village Walkthrough

Ruffian-Infested Village is an easy side adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it requires a lot of fighting skills to cope with a lot of enemies and monsters. You will get to know from Rozel that The Lurelin village is invaded by monsters which prevent villagers to live there peacefully. You need to defeat the monsters occupying the village. This article will help you find Rozel’s location. Where will you find the places of the monsters in the village? And most importantly, what are the techniques to kill all these monsters easily?

How to unlock Ruffian-Infested Village in Zelda: TotK

Make your way to the location marked on the map below to find an NPC named Rozel. You need to speak with him to start the “Ruffian-Infested Village” quest as well as know about its troubles in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can find Rozel by fast-traveling to Sifumim Shrine at coordinates 2826, -3271, and 0078. The shrine is near Lurelin Village which is basically your Ruffian-Infested Village here.

Rozel will tell you about monsters that have invaded the village. He needs your help to get rid of them and restore their village. This will start the quest.

How to complete Ruffian-Infested Village in Zelda: TotK

The sole objective of the “Ruffian-Infested Village” side adventure is to kill all monsters inside the Tears of the Kingdom village.

When you enter the village, you will see a red health bar on the top middle of the screen. The health bar represents how many monsters are out there and as you start killing a few of them, you will observe the red line start to shorten itself.

Keep in mind to fight enemies once at a time since if you die, you have to again start the entire quest. There are various monsters including Bokoblins, Boss Bokolin, and elemental Lizalfos.

Bokoblins and Boss Bokolin, fortunately, do not know how to swim. So, here is a neat tip. You can drown them by pushing them into the water with your Two-handed Weapons or Bomb Flowers.

Here are the locations of all of the monsters in Lurelin Village.

Right at the entrance

Upon arriving in the Lurelin village, you will see a huge building on the left side which is occupied by some of the enemies.



Head east of the bay

You have to go to the downside of the village where you will see a bay on the east side where some enemies are waiting.

Get to the Pirate Ship

As you reached the bay, you need to go in the middle of it to see a pirate ship. Use your “ascend” skill to get on top of the ship. You will find Boss Bokoblin and other enemies. Clear the entire ship by killing all of them

Head to the Mayor’s house

To find the next mob, you need to make your way toward the northwest of the bay. Upon reaching there, you see some of the Lizalfos there. Clean this area too.

Jump into the well

To find the final mob, you need to reach north of Lurelin Village. The last mob is hiding in a Lurelin Village Well.

Glide down inside the well to find Bokoblin and a few enemies. Once you killed them, you will get Baked Palm Fruit and Fishing Harpoon.

As you have defeated all the monsters and enemies from Lurelin Village, you will go back to Bolson, so he can start reconstructing the Village as it will be the Lurelin Village Restoration Project side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.