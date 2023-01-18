On his travels across Toussaint in The Witcher 3, Geralt will come across many NPCs who want Geralt’s help. Although these random side quests provide only extra XP or money, some of these side quests can have very rich stories of their own. One such side quest in the Blood and Wine DLC of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that has a rich story is the “Wine Wars” side quest.

Wine Wars is a series of quests and as is evident by the title, it revolves around people fighting over wines. In this guide, we will go over all of the quests in the Wine Wars chain and explain what players need to do in them.

The Witcher 3 Wine Wars quest guide

As mentioned before, “Wine Wars” in TW3 is not a single quest but a series of five different quests, all of which follow a story entirely different from the game’s main story. One of the Wine Wars quests in The Witcher 3 is also linked to the Corvo Bianco vineyard. The quest’s conclusion ends in a wine, named by Geralt, appearing at the vineyard.

Below we will go over the complete Wine Wars quest series in TW3 and the outcomes of each quest.

Wine Wars: Belgaard (1st)

There are two ways to start the questline. The first way is to get the contract from the message board in Cockatrice Inn. If you do not find the quest from the message board, you can directly head to Plegmunds Bridge to start the mission. The bridge is in Sansretour Valley, Toussaint.

Either way, when you arrive at Plegmunds Bridge, you see two strangers quarreling. You meet them, and they introduce themselves as Liam de Coronata and Matilda of Vermentino.

As you talk to them, Geralt learns that both of them are quarreling over the purchase of Belgaard Vineyard. However, the current owner of the Belgaard Vineyard, Ducal Clerk, isn’t willing to sell off any of them. They both have problems plaguing their existing vineyards and seem incapable of running a vineyard.

In the cutscene, both Liam and Matilda will offer you work to help them get their vineyards running. Here, you can accept Liam’s and Matilda’s offers, refuse both of them, or accept both offers.

If you decide to accept both offers, you can negotiate your reward for both offers separately. After you have negotiated your price, the first quest for “Wine Wars,” Belgaard (1st), will end without any rewards.

Wine Wars: Coronata

The first quest we will go over is Liam’s quest. After agreeing to Liam’s offer, you meet him at his vineyard. You have to complete five tasks for Liam to complete the Coronata quest in The Witcher 3. These are as follows:

#1: Clear the vineyard of all the monster’s nests. You can use bombs, Aard, or Igni to eliminate all the monster nests in the vineyard.

#2: After you clear out all the monster nests, you can loot the corpse here to find the ‘Orders on Elegant Stationary’ letter. The letter can have three possible outcomes, depending on your previous actions:

If you completed Wine Wars: Vermentino before Wine Wars: Coronata, you also unlock Wine Wars: The Deus in the Machina quest.

before Wine Wars: Coronata, you also unlock quest. If you had rejected Matilda’s request earlier in Wine Wars: Belgaard (1st), you will automatically unlock Wine Wars: Vermentino.

You get a new order to search the Vermentino vineyard for proof of Vermentino’s involvement in sabotaging the Coronata vineyard.

#3: Clear the abandoned site from Archespores. Once you have killed all of them, people will return here, completing the objective.

#4: Kill the Rabid Rock Trolls. Once you have killed the trolls, you can loot the corpse at the end of the bridge. You will get a key and a document, ‘letter to Cosmo Cyrille.’ You can also look around the bridge to get some additional loot.

#5: Clear the bandit cave near the vineyard. Once you kill all the bandits, you free their hostage, the Coronata herbalist. You can choose from two options when talking to the herbalist:

Select the dialogue ‘ Let’s Go ,’ and you will be instantly transported to the Coronata Vineyard along with the herbalist.

,’ and you will be instantly transported to the Coronata Vineyard along with the herbalist. End the conversation. This will result in the herbalist returning to Coronata vineyard. You will be free to explore the entire cave next to the bandit cave. Here, you can find a variety of loot and also find the ‘Dirtied Letter.’ This letter is not required for Wine Wars: Coronata and doesn’t unlock any other quest. You can decide to ignore it if you want to.

Now, if you want Liam to take over the Belgaard Vineyard alone, and you have not completed Wine Wars: Vermentino, you can go back to Ducal Clerk and inform him of the progress in Liam’s vineyard.

Liam de Coronata will get the deed to the Belgaard Vineyard. Matilda doesn’t appear, and you get 100 XP and whatever price you set with Liam as your reward.

If you want to see the Wine Wars quest chain to its true completion, you must follow up with the Wine Wars: Vermentino quest.

Wine Wars: Vermentino

For Wine Wars: Vermentino, you head over to Matilda’s vineyard. Here, you must complete five tasks for Liam’s vineyard to fulfill your contract with Matilda.

#1: Kill all the Rotfiends. They explode at low health, so keep your distance after you damage them. After clearing the area of Rotfiends, search the corpse next to the house. You will find ‘Augustin Tonnelliay’s Journal‘ and the ‘Key to chest in sunflower fields.’ You can read the journal to unlock a treasure hunt.

#2: Clear Archespores from the abandoned site.

#3: Kill the bandits who have kidnapped Vermentino’s armorer. Like with Wine Wars: Coronata, you can either return with the armorer, so send the armorer ahead and search the surrounding area.

#4: Head to the objective NORTH of Corvo Blanco first. Here, kill the Archespores and loot the corpse. You get the ‘Heavy Brass Key‘ and ‘Letter on Elegant Stationary.’ The letter can have three possible outcomes, depending on your previous actions:

If you completed Wine Wars: Coronata before Wine Wars: Vermentino, you also unlock Wine Wars: The Deus in the Machina quest.

If you had rejected Liam’s request earlier in Wine Wars: Belgaard (1st), you will automatically unlock Wine Wars: Coronata.

You get a new order to search the Coronata vineyard for proof of Coronata’s involvement in sabotaging the Vermentino vineyard.

#5: Lastly, go to the objective west of Corvo Blanco. Again, you have to clear another abandoned site from Archespores.

Now, if you want matilda to take over the Belgaard Vineyard alone, and you have not completed Wine Wars: Coronata, you can go back to Ducal Clerk and inform him of the progress in Matilda’s vineyard, and Matilda of Vermentino will get the deed to the Belgaard Vineyard. Liam doesn’t appear, and you get 100 XP and whatever price you set with Matilda as your reward.

Suppose you have completed both Wine Wars: Coronata and Wine Wars: Vermentino. In that case, you can go back to Belgaard and talk to Ducal Clerk. He will force a partnership between Liam and Matilda. Although both get something this way, neither is happy working with the other.

If you want to see the Wine Wars quest to its true completion, you need to follow up with the Wine Wars: The Deus in the Machina quest in The Witcher 3.

Wine Wars: The Deus of the Machina

The Deus of the Machina is not unlocked from the start. To unlock the quest, you must complete both Wine Wars: Corrnata and Wine Wars: Vermentino. This means you have to turn in contracts to both Liam and Matilda in order to unlock The Deus of the Machina.

Both the quests give you “Orders on Elegant Stationary” each, and Wine Wars: Vermentino gets you the ‘heavy Brass Key.‘ That is a prerequisite to unlocking the “Wine Wars: The Deus of the Machina” quest in TW3: Wild Hunt.

With the orders and brass key, visit Ducal Clerk and inform him that you suspect sabotage at both Coronata and Vermentino vineyard. You must do this before either Liam or Matilda owns Belgaard Vineyard.

After you talk to Ducal Clerk, follow the new objective marker to a warehouse. Use the brass key to open the warehouse and search the area using your Witchers Sense. Here, you can find wooden trays containing the “Stocktaking Report.”

The report brings new information to light. Previously, Geralt thought that Liam was sabotaging Matilda’s vineyard, and Matilda was sabotaging Liam’s vineyard. This was wrong. Count Crespi was responsible for sabotaging both Liam’s and Matilda’s vineyards.

With this new information, report to both Liam and Matilda to clear any misunderstanding they might have regarding each other’s intentions.

You do not get any rewards for this quest.

Wine Wars: Belgaard (2nd)

With the new information, go to Belgaard Vineyard and talk to Ducal Clerk and talk to him. Tell him everything you have learned about Count Crespi’s sabotage attempts and that both Coronata and Vermentino vineyard is in top condition now.

Here, again Ducal grants combined ownership of Belgaard Vineyard to both Liam and Matilda. But since their misunderstanding has been cleared now, both are happy with the decision and have decided to work together.

You get 200 XP and the prices you had decided with both Liam and Matilda as your reward. Liam and Matilda invite you to Belgaard Vineyard after three days.

They have created a new wine that might be the best wine in the world, and to honor your participation in bringing them together, they offer to name the wine after you. You have the option to select the wine’s name from the following:

Geralt of Rivia

Butcher of Blaviken

White Wolf

You get a bottle of the wine, and Belgaard Vineyard promises to send a few bottles of the new wine now and then to Corvo Bianco.

This marks the end of the “Wine Wars” quest in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and you get the achievement of ‘The Grapes of Wrath Stomped.’