How To Get Rid Of Poison Gas In The Witcher 3

Throughout your travels in The Witcher 3, you will encounter caves or sometimes even swamp areas filled with poison gas. Despite Geralt being a mutant, this poison gas can be quite deadly for him and eat away at your health at an incredible speed. So how are you supposed to survive against the poison gas in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt? Allow us to explain.

How to get through deadly poison gas in The Witcher 3

The poison gas appears in the form of a green mist, mostly in caves or underground ruin areas. If you breath it long enough, Geralt will start coughing and his health will slowly decrease.

In some places, it is possible to avoid and bypass these poison gas clouds in TW3 Wild Hunt however, in many locations the only way forward is to get rid of the gas.

Do keep in mind that you can’t permanently get ride of poison gasses in TW3. It will disappear for a short while only to return again so you have to make full use of the time granted.

Below are all the methods you can use to get rid of and survive the deadly gasses in The Witcher 3

Burning with Igni

The best course of action would be to stand away from the gas and cast Igni. This is the most common way of dealing with poison gas amongst players when facing a poisonous gas in a tunnel or such. We will suggest you use Igni to burn away the gas.

However, a problem arises when using this technique if you’re too close to the gas. Igni creates an explosion to get rid of the gas, and if you’re too close to the outbreak, you’ll also end up taking quite a bit of damage.

This is why before dealing with the gas, you must ensure that you’re at a significant distance from it, so the incoming explosion does not damage you in the process. However, like other issues, this is a temporary solution since you’ll only get around 5-7 seconds before the gas reappears.

So, while using Igni, it is important to keep moving while also maintaining a safe distance from the gas before exploding it.

Pushing away using Aard

Another way of dealing with the toxic gas is to cast the magical sign of Aard. This spell creates a telekinetic thrust that can push your opponents back while also stunning them.

This makes Aard equally effective when dealing with poison gas. Since it will push away the poison gas, providing Geralt with just enough time to move ahead and use the spell again, allowing him to dispel the toxic gas one more time.

Repeatedly use the spell and push the gas away while taking a few steps forward each time. If done correctly, this spell will allow players to walk through poison gas clouds while unscathed.

Golden Oriole potion

An alternate method to tackle the toxic gases is using the Golden Oriole Potion. Geralt can craft this potion if he possesses its alchemical formula. When this potion is used, Geralt will temporarily become invincible to the damage caused by the poisonous gases, allowing him to travel unscathed through the toxic gas.

Suppose you don’t have the alchemical formula for the potion. In that case, you can obtain it through a herbalist on the outskirts of Oxenfurt. Roam around, and explore until you run into him since he’ll provide you with the potion’s alchemical formula.

The duration of the base variant of this potion is 60 seconds. If you want, you can have two more high-level variants of this potion, which have a duration of 120 and 180 seconds, respectively. The potions are enhanced golden oriole and superior golden oriole.

If you want the enhanced golden oriole recipe, you can head to Jonna, an alchemist in the Rannivaig. You can also find it in the loot chests if you are lucky. At the same time, the recipe for this potion’s third and final upgrade is purchasable.

You can head to the Skellige Isles and get the recipe for the Superior golden oriole. The fast travel location is available after helping Gremist in the A Practicum in Advanced Alchemy side quest.

Thyssen armor

The one other way you can avoid taking damage, and cross the poison gas unscathed, is if you obtain the Thyssen Armor in TW3. You can craft this medium-weight group armor in The Witcher 3. It will give Geralt a 100% resistance to Poison, allowing you to be utterly immune to the clouds of poison gas when this armor is equipped.

You will need the following items to craft this armor in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Hardened leather x2

Cured Draconid leather ×2

Meteorite ingot ×2

Ruby dust ×1

Dark steel plate ×4

Once you have all these items, craft the Thyssen armor, and you will have 100% protection from the poison gas and other benefits.

Pops mold antidote potion

It is a craftable potion in The Witcher 3 that can help you eliminate the Poison, but its use is minimal. You can only use it to get protection from the Poison of mold in the sewers below the bathhouse. You can’t use this potion anywhere else, so its usage is relatively low.

However, you need the ingredients below if you want to craft it.

White myrtle petals ×4

Celandine ×1

Hellebore petals ×1

That is all from our guide on you can combat the deadly gas in Witcher 3 guide.