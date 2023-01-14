How To Upgrade Corvo Bianco Vineyard In The Witcher 3

The Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt added a home base for players to live in, upgrade, invite friends and do all sorts of activities in. In this guide, we will go over the entire Corvo Bianco Vineyard in The Witcher 3, explaining each part of the massive estate and how you can upgrade it to benefit from the area.

Initially, you will only be able to store your equipment in a chest and use a bed. However, as part of Corvo Bianco’s optional quest, No Place Like Home, you will be able to renovate Corvo Bianco Vineyard.

From Majordomo Barnabas-Basil Foulty, you will be able to expand Corvo Bianco Vineyard – each expansion requires a set duration and money. Once you have completed the renovation process, you will get the Playing House achievement/trophy.

How to get Crovo Bianco Vineyard

Corvo Bianco Vineyard is acquired quite early in the Witcher 3 and has many uses, which include resting, inviting friends, preparing for missions, and more.

The Corvo Bianco Vineyard is probably the first property many players will own in TW3: Wild Hunt since it is the only property players get without purchasing it from their pockets.

After you start the “Beast of Toussaint” questline in the main story, you will be helping around in Toussaint a lot and meet with many nobles of the area. During The Beast of Toussaint quest in The Witcher 3, you get Corvo Bianco Vineyard by Anna Henrietta for defeating Shaelmaar.

After you have completed the questline, the Dutchess of Toussaint will offer you the Crovo Bianco Vineyard as your new place of residence on Toussaint. You get the deed and ownership of the place without spending a single dime.

Although you get the deed early on, you still need to make the vineyard habitable before inviting friends. As soon as you get the deed and visit your new place for the first time, you get the quest, “No Place Like Home.” The quest’s main idea is to get Geralt to renovate the ruin-down vineyard to its true glorious self.

As you enter Crovo Bianco Vineyard, you meet with the place’s caretaker, Majordomo. Majordomo not only gives you a tour of your new place but also lets you know how to upgrade Crovo Bianca Vineyard.

Crovo Bianca Vineyard upgrades

Majordomo has shown you the vineyard and has suggested upgrades and possible renovations for the place. You can establish your armor room, weapons room, hang up paintings and decorate the place with better furniture and attractions.

Of course, you also need to pay an additional 5000 Crowns for general renovations of Crovo Bianca Vineyard before you can start renovating and upgrading specific features of your new vineyard in The Witcher 3.

Initial Corvo Bianco Vineyard Expansions

The first set of renovations, which will get you weapon stands, armor stands, the ability to hang paintings, and access the basement, will cost you 5,000 Crowns and a total of 3 in-game days. Inside the basement, you will be able to get access to Alchemy Lab and the Library. Other expansions include:

Armorer’s Table – 1,000 Gold – 24 Hours

Grindstone – 1,000 Gold – 24 Hours

The remaining expansions for Corvo Bianco Vineyard include the following:

Bed – 1,000 Gold – 24 Hours

Weapon Stand – 500 Gold – 24 Hours

Armor Stand – 500 Gold – 24 Hours

Guest Area – 1,000 Gold – 48 Hours

Stable – 2,000 Gold – 48 Hours

Garden (Greenhouse) – 2,000 Gold – 48 Hours

The Stable will increase Roach’s stamina, sleeping in bed will improve Geralt’s vitality, and the library will enhance XP earned. Similarly, the greenhouse will let you grow plants, Alchemy Lab will allow you to get extra bombs/potions, and the Guest Area will allow you to have friends over.

Once these renovations are done, you can drink some expensive wine with Majordomo, play Gwent, and discuss things. While some maybe wondering if its possible to sell the wine that you make at the vineyard but unfortunately there is no way to earn money from Corvo Bianco. It is purely a residential area for Geralt.

How to get paintings for Corvo Bianco Vineyard

After expanding Corvo Bianco Vineyard, you will be able to hang paintings inside the estate. These are just for decorative purposes and can be acquired in various ways.

You will get Geralt of Rivia Shield or Ravix of Fourhorn Shield during The Warble of a Smitten Knight. Moreover, you will get The White Wolf by Count Beledal painting during the Big Game Hunter contract.

How to get Decorative Trophies

Geralt can decorate his room with all the trophies he has collected across the TW3 Wild Hunt. You can display these trophies near Geralt’s bed in his room. Players get only three slots for trophies that they can display at any given time.

You can get three trophies in The Witcher 3, which you can then display in your room. All three of these trophies are found as rewards for quests in the game, namely: