How To Craft And Use Oils In The Witcher 3

By Arslan Shah

In The Witcher 3, Oils are special alchemy compounds that Geralt can use on his weapons to deal extra damage to specific types of enemies. You can apply these oils on silver and steel swords in The Witcher 3 to take out different monsters and creatures.

It is a handy alchemy compound for buffing the damage done to the enemies, so in this guide, we will cover everything you need to know, from crafting to using the Oils in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and how long do effects of oils last.

How to craft oils

Crafting oil is similar to the normal crafting in The Witcher 3. You can craft the oil using the Alchemy skill and ingredients scattered throughout the map. To improve the range of oils you can craft, you can also invest skill points in the Oil Preparation section under your Alchemy skill tree.

The most important thing you need to craft a particular type of oil is its formula. To find the oil recipe in TW3 Wild Hunt, you first need to locate the Manuscript Page of the oil, and it will have all the instructions you need to craft that oil.

Once you find the manuscript page, you need to purchase the required ingredients from the Herbalists and Alchemists in the different areas of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. All oils also have an Enhanced and Superior variant which deals extra damage.

The base version of an oil in TW3 gives a 10% boost to the damage, while the Enhanced and Superior will provide a 25% and 50% boost, respectively.

Once you have crafted an oil, the vial will stay in your inventory forever and doesn’t need to be crafted again.

How to use oils

You can assign four Oils to the Consumable Quickshots in TW3 to use them quickly in combat. Other than that, the oils are available in your inventory, and you can use them during the battles. However, we recommend you use the Quickshots for the potions as they are more important.

You can apply oils to swords as many times as you want, and there is no need to replenish them using meditation. But oils in TW3 do have charges that deplete whenever you land a successful hit. There is no time duration on how long an oil lasts on a sword as only the number of hits matter.

Base Oils have 20 charges, while the Enhanced and Superior have 40 and 60 charges, respectively.

You can even increase these oil charges by investing in the Fixative skill. If you take the Fixative skill to the max level, it stops oils from wearing off. Now that you know the details about crafting and using oils, let’s talk about their formula and locations where you can find them in The Witcher 3.

All oil formula locations in The Witcher 3

OilFormulaLocation
Beast Oilx1 Dog tallow and x1 Wolf’s liverOutside of Midcopse in Velen, sold by Keira Metz.
Enhanced Beast Oilx5 Bear fat, x1 Beast oil, x1 Bear hide, x1 Celandine, x1 Puffball, and x1 Bison grassIn Elector’s Square, sold by a merchant
Superior Beast Oilx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced beast oil. x1 Cockatrice stomach. x1 Celandine, x1 Puffball, x1 Bison grass, and x1 RubedoRedania, south of Fyke Isle, on a tiny Island
Cursed Oilx1 Dog tallow and x4 WolfsbaneHerbalist in White Orchard
Enhanced Cursed Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Cursed oil, x1 Ekimmara hide, x1 Puffball, x1 Wolfsbane, x1 Balisse fruit, and x1 Wolf’s liverHerbalist in Velen
Superior Cursed Oilx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced cursed oil, x1 Ekimmara hide, x1 Cave troll liver, x1 Wolfsbane, x1 Mistletoe, and x1 RubedoIn the sewers during the Now or Never quest
Draconid Oilx1 Dog tallow and x4 Ergot seedsOutside of Midcopse in Velen, sold by Keira Metz
Enhanced Draconid Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Draconid oil, x1 Cockatrice stomach, x1 Nekker warrior’s liver, x1 Moleyarrow,x1 Arenaria, and x1 BryoniaSold by Herbalist in Rannveig
Superior Draconid Oilx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced draconid oil, x1 Cockatrice stomach, x1 Nekker warrior’s liver, x1 Nostrix, x1 Bryonia, and x1 AlbedoIn Velen just southwest of the Sarrasin Grange
Elementa Oilx1 Dog tallow and x4 PuffballOutside of Midcopse in Velen, sold by Keira Metz
Enhanced Elementa Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Elementa oil, x1 Moleyarrow, x1 Puffball, x1 Allspice, x1 Honeysuckle, and x1 BuckthornIn Velen, Elector’s Square, sold by a merchant
Superior Elementa Oilx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced elementa oil, x1 Nostrix, x1 Essence of wraith, x1 Allspice, x1 Honeysuckle, and x1 AlbedoIn a chest inside the Crach and Craite’s room  
Hanged Man’s Venomx1 Dog tallow and x4 ArenariaCellar of the hut where you meet Keira Metz
Enhanced Hanged Man’s Venomx1 Bear fat, x1 Hanged Man’s Venom, x1 Han fiber, x1 Nekker eye, x1 Fool’s parsley leaves, x1 Arenaria, and x1 Mandrake rootIn Redania inside a barricade in Fyke Isle
Superior Hanged Man’s Venomx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced Hanged Man’s Venom, x1 Bloodmoss, x1 Devourer’s blood, x1 Fool’s parsley leaves, x1 Green mold, and x1 QuebrithSold by Herbalists
Hybrid Oilx1 Dog tallow and x4 White myrtle petalsOutside of Midcopse in Velen, sold by Keira Metz
Enhanced Hybrid Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Hybrid oil, x1 Erynia eye, x1 Ginatia petals, x1 White myrtle petals, x1 Hornwort, and x1 BryoniaWest of Urialla Harbor on Ard Skellig inside the hidden treasure on a small island
Superior Hyrbid Olix1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced hybrid oil, x1 Erynia eye, x1 Ginatia petals, x1 White myrtle petals, x1 Bison grass, x1 AlbedoIn Velen, southwest of Kimbolt Way inside an abandoned watchtower
Insectoid Oilx1 Dog tallow, x4 RanogrinOutside of Midcopse in Velen, sold by Keira Metz
Enhanced Insectoid Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Insectoid oil, x1 Endrega heart, x1 Puffball, x1 Ranogrin, x1 Hornwort, x1 HoneysuckleHerbalist south of Hierarch sold it
Superior Insectoid Oilx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced insectoid oil, x1 Endrega heart, x1 Puffball, x1 Hornwort, x1 Bloodmoss, x1 HydragenumSold by Herbalists
Necrophage Oilx1 Dog tallow, x4 BlowballAvailable from the Start  
Enhanced Necrophage Oilx4 Bear fat, x1 Necrophage oil, x1 Rotfiend blood, x1 Blowball, x1 Arenaria, x1 Pringrape, x1 CortinariusHalfling Herbalist in Novigrad sold it
Superior Necrophage Oilx5 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced necrophage oil, x1 Devourer’s blood, x1 Beggartick blossoms, x1 Arenaria, x1 Pringrape, x1 HydragenumRandom Drop
Ogroid Oilx1 Bear fat, x4 Ginatia petalsRandom drop or Herbalists
Enhanced Ogroid Oilx2 Bear fat, x1 Ogroid oil, x1 Cave troll liver, x1 Longrube, x1 Ranogrin, x1 Ginatia petals, x1 RibleafIn Skellige sold by Gremist
Superior Ogroid Oilx2 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced ogroid oil, x1 Cave troll liver, x1 Arenaria, x1 Ranogrin, x1 Ribleaf, x1 AetherRandom Drop or Herbalists
Relict Oilx1 Dog tallow, x5 MistletoeRandom Drop or Herbalists
Enhanced Relict Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Relict oil, x1 Water hag tooth, x1 Cave troll liver, x1 Beggartick blossoms, x1 Hop umbels, x1 Green moldSold by Gremist in Skellige
Superior Relict Oilx4 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced relict oil, x1 Devourer’s blood, x1 Hop umbels, x1 Beggartick blossoms, x1 Green mold, x1 NigredoRandom Drop or Herbalists
Specter Oilx1 Bear fat, x4 ArenariaAvailable from the Start
Enhanced Specter Oilx1 Bear fat, x1 Specter oil, x1 Essence of wraith, x1 Arenaria, x1 Mistletoe, x1 Wolf’s liverInside a chest guarded by bandits inDevil’s pit
Superior Specter Oilx1 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced specter oil, x1 Essence of wraith, x1 Longrube, x1 Mistletoe, x1 Ergot seeds, x1 RebisRandom Drop or Herbalists
Vampire Oilx2 Dog tallow, x4 Ducal waterOutside of Midcopse in Velen, sold by Keira Metz
Enhanced Vampire Oilx2 Bear fat, x1 Vampire oil, x1 Fifth essence, x1 Wine stone, x1 Cortinarius, x1 Wolfsbane, x1 RibleafHerbalist in Rannbeig sell it  
Superior Vampire Oilx2 Alchemy paste, x1 Enhanced vampire oil, x1 Fifth essence, x1 Wine stone, x1 Cortinarius, x1 Wolfsbane, x1 VermilionRandom Drop or Herbalists

