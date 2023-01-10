How To Craft And Use Oils In The Witcher 3

In The Witcher 3, Oils are special alchemy compounds that Geralt can use on his weapons to deal extra damage to specific types of enemies. You can apply these oils on silver and steel swords in The Witcher 3 to take out different monsters and creatures.

It is a handy alchemy compound for buffing the damage done to the enemies, so in this guide, we will cover everything you need to know, from crafting to using the Oils in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and how long do effects of oils last.

How to craft oils

Crafting oil is similar to the normal crafting in The Witcher 3. You can craft the oil using the Alchemy skill and ingredients scattered throughout the map. To improve the range of oils you can craft, you can also invest skill points in the Oil Preparation section under your Alchemy skill tree.

The most important thing you need to craft a particular type of oil is its formula. To find the oil recipe in TW3 Wild Hunt, you first need to locate the Manuscript Page of the oil, and it will have all the instructions you need to craft that oil.

Once you find the manuscript page, you need to purchase the required ingredients from the Herbalists and Alchemists in the different areas of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. All oils also have an Enhanced and Superior variant which deals extra damage.

The base version of an oil in TW3 gives a 10% boost to the damage, while the Enhanced and Superior will provide a 25% and 50% boost, respectively.

Once you have crafted an oil, the vial will stay in your inventory forever and doesn’t need to be crafted again.

How to use oils

You can assign four Oils to the Consumable Quickshots in TW3 to use them quickly in combat. Other than that, the oils are available in your inventory, and you can use them during the battles. However, we recommend you use the Quickshots for the potions as they are more important.

You can apply oils to swords as many times as you want, and there is no need to replenish them using meditation. But oils in TW3 do have charges that deplete whenever you land a successful hit. There is no time duration on how long an oil lasts on a sword as only the number of hits matter.

Base Oils have 20 charges, while the Enhanced and Superior have 40 and 60 charges, respectively.

You can even increase these oil charges by investing in the Fixative skill. If you take the Fixative skill to the max level, it stops oils from wearing off. Now that you know the details about crafting and using oils, let’s talk about their formula and locations where you can find them in The Witcher 3.

All oil formula locations in The Witcher 3